Other High School Sports

Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Norwin's Nicholas Coleman, Greensburg Salem's Malia Anderson

Andrew John | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Norwin's Nicholas Coleman
Greensburg Salem's Malia Anderson

Nicholas Coleman

School: Norwin

Sport: Track and field

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Coleman, who has a twin brother Josh, captured first place in the 400-meter run (49.54 seconds) at the Butler Invitational on Friday. Coleman edged Grove City's Molek Walker, who finished in 50.00. Coleman was part of the third-place 1,600-meter relay and fifth-place 400-meter relay.

“Invitational was a really good step in the right direction. I'm running really good times compared to last year. The 4-by-4 is looking good too, and I feel like I keep getting better,” Coleman said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I have narrowed my final choice between Penn State Behrend and Washington & Jefferson. I'm coming pretty close to a final decision. It all comes down to academics first and a good program. I would do track at either place. I will like to major in computer science because I took programming classes during my freshman year, and I really liked it.

How do you think you have progressed in the 400?

I feel like my times have been really good for it being this part of the season. The coaches have been pushing us and providing a lot of motivation. I have improved well beyond how I was last year.

What is it like to be a twin?

I feel like there is competition, and his times are dropping. He's creeping up on me now. I would say I'm better, but we will see. It depends on what he runs later this season.

Which event do you like?

I would have to say the 400 meter. I have been working really hard in my workouts. It's my specialty. It just progresses better.

What is your favorite movie?

“Anchorman.” It's probably the funniest movie of all time.

Malia Anderson

School: Greensburg Salem

Sport: Track and field

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Anderson, who last season broke the school record in the 800-meter run set by Jamie McQuaide in 2001, re-set the record and captured the 800 title (2:17.06) at the Butler Invitational on Friday.

“It was nice, and it was surprising,” Anderson said. “I was ranked fourth, and I know I should have been up there. However, there have been times where I would be nervous in big meets, and this was one of the first meets where I wasn't.”

How were you able to calm your nerves?

My dad helps, as well as my coach. My coach told me if I stayed with the pack, I would be able to outkick them. I was able to go out there and do what I could do.

How does it feel to set a school record in the 400?

It was really exciting. I wasn't this close to breaking it this time last year. It was surprising I was able to break it this soon in the season.

What is it like to be one of eight children?

It is really competitive, and our dad makes us more competitive. My sisters are competing against me with everything.

What is your mindset before each race?

I try to stay positive and don't doubt myself because once I do I will not perform as well. I stay confident and positive.

What is your favorite sport, volleyball or track and field?

I prefer track. I do volleyball for fun and to build more muscles in my legs.

— Andrew John

