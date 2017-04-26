Pittsburgh athletes of the week: North Allegheny's Ayden Owens, Avonworth's Hunter Robinson

Ayden Owens

School: North Allegheny

Class: Junior

Sport: Track and field

Claim to fame: Owens set a Butler Invitational record by winning the 300 hurdles in 37.56 seconds on Friday. He also crossed the finish line first in the 100 meters (12.17) and 200 meters (24.81). Owens is the defending WPIAL Class AAA champion in the 300 hurdles and won the decathlon in his age group at the USATF Junior Olympics last summer.

What was it like to win three events Friday?

I sort of went in with the intention to win all three. I knew I was capable of doing it, so it was kind of nice that it worked out, and I was able to get good times in all three of those events.

Did it make the event more memorable to break the meet record in the 300 hurdles?

I saw the board in the beginning of the meet which said all the meet records, so I was sort of shooting for the record in the 200. I missed the 200, but I'm definitely happy that I took down the 300 hurdle one.

What's the biggest factor for success in the hurdle events?

You have to have a lot of speed, that's the main thing. … A lot of practice, a lot of technique, I have a technique day once a week. It's a lot of work, but I'm trying to perfect my craft. I've gotten a lot better, but I have a lot more work to do.

Are you looking forward to running at the Penn Relays this weekend?

I've always wanted to run at the Penn Relays. I know all the professionals and all the collegiate athletes are there. I feel like seeing all the people from Jamaica and all the other countries will be awesome, and especially to be able to run the 400 hurdles at that meet is awesome.

What do you like to do when you're not on the track?

Usually, I'm just hanging out with friends. I like to be outside, playing basketball, throwing a football around. Anything outside really.

What's your favorite class?

AP chemistry. I just like chemistry; it's kind of hard, but I sort of like doing that stuff.

Hunter Robinson

School: Avonworth

Class: Junior

Sport: Track and field

Claim to fame: Robinson won the 100-meter dash (12.17 seconds), 200 meters (24.81) and 400 meters (55.43) at the Butler Invitational on Friday. She was the PIAA Class AA champion in the 400 meters and was a part of the WPIAL champion 400 and 1,600 relay teams last year. She also finished second at the PIAA meet last year in the 100 and 200.

How did it feel to win three events at the meet Friday?

It was pretty cool. I wanted to repeat what I did last year, because I ran with the mindset that I wanted to win all three, and I made it happen.

Do you have a favorite event?

The 400 has to be my favorite. It is the hardest race out of the three that I do, but I think it's the best race that I run, and it's very tactical which I like. It's not just all speed.

Is it tough to maintain enough energy to compete in all of those events (100, 200, 400, 1,600 meter relay)?

I've been doing it for awhile. If not all four, at least all three. I've been doing it since I was 8. It was tough at first and it is tough at the high school level, but with all the events that are in between and all the people that were at Butler especially, it's easier for me to get a break, come back down and then go back and race again.

What is it like to be part of a team with student-athletes from two schools (Avonworth and Northgate)?

I think it's really cool. I've made a lot of great friends from track. And because we don't see them every day, every time we go to track practice we act like we haven't seen each other in 10 years, so it's really fun.

What are your goals for this season?

I want to win WPIALs again. I won the 400 in WPIALs last year in AA, so I'm hoping to come to AAA this year and not only win the 400, but it's also a very feasible goal to win the 100 and 200, as well. So I'm hoping that maybe I can sweep the WPIAL this year. That would be a good accomplishment for me; I'd be very proud of myself.

What's your favorite class?

English, I've always loved to read and write and we do a lot of writing this year because they're trying to get us ready for AP next year, and it's just something I've always enjoyed.