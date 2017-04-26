High school scores, schedules for April 26, 2017
Updated 30 minutes ago
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 5, Seneca Valley 4
North Allegheny 1, Shaler 0
Pine-Richland 1, Butler 0
Section 2
Norwin 3, Hempfield 1
Penn-Trafford 10, Penn Hills 0
Plum 7, Connellsville 2
Section 3
Baldwin 12, Upper St. Clair 8
Canon-McMillan 10, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 15, Allderdice 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Hampton 2, Fox Chapel 1
Mars 13, Obama Academy 0
North Hills 10, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Montour 11, Brashear 0
Moon 6, Chartiers Valley 4
West Allegheny 11, Trinity 1
Section 3
Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 1
Latrobe 9, Thomas Jefferson 1
Laurel Highlands 6, McKeesport 4
Woodland Hills 7, Albert Gallatin 6
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 4, Derry 3
Greensburg Salem 2, Freeport 0
Knoch 5, Highlands 0
Yough 7, Indiana 5
Section 2
Blackhawk 10, New Castle 0
Central Valley 4, Beaver 2
Hopewell 4, Quaker Valley 0
South Fayette 7, Ambridge 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 8, South Park 2
McGuffey 7, Elizabeth Forward 1
Ringgold 8, Keystone Oaks 2
Uniontown 5, West Mifflin 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 7, South Allegheny 1
Shady Side Academy 8, Valley 1
Steel Valley 8, East Allegheny 5
Section 2
Avonworth 3, New Brighton 1
Ellwood City 7, Beaver Falls 6
Riverside 10, Mohawk 3
Section 3
Charleroi 12, Seton-La Salle 2
Mt. Pleasant 10, Brownsville 3
Washington 17, Southmoreland 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 6, Fort Cherry 5
California 5, Chartiers-Houston 0
Carmichaels 6, Beth-Center 3
Frazier 13, Burgettstown 12
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 23, Aliquippa 2
Freedom 16, Summit Academy 1
Neshannock 3, Laurel 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Shenango 2
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 5, Carlynton 4
Brentwood 10, Northgate 1
Serra Catholic 12, Bishop Canevin 2
Sto-Rox 7, Riverview 5
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy 13, St. Joseph 3
Union 10, Springdale 0
Vincentian Academy 8, Leechburg 5
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 0
Monessen 11, West Greene 1
Section 3
Quigley Catholic 10, Western Beaver 5
Rochester 15, Cornell 5
Sewickley Academy 30, Clairton 2
Nonsection
Bethel Park 5, Kiski Area 4
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 4, Ligonier Valley 3
Northern Cambria 19, United 6
West Shamokin 20, Purchase Line 0
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
West Allegheny at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Yough at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Cornell at West Shamokin, 6:15 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Avella, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Wednesday's result
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 10, Knoch 8
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 16, Baldwin 1
Peters Township 13, Bethel Park 8
Section 2
Hempfield 19, Freeport 7
Section 3
Pine-Richland 17, Butler 3
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 5, Yough 3
Oakland Catholic 21, Plum 6
Section 2
Quaker Valley 16, South Fayette 3
Section 3
Hampton 17, Aquinas Academy 3
Mars 24, Winchester Thurston 6
Softball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 15, Trinity 4
Section 3
Moon 13, Oakland Catholic 0
West Allegheny 15, Mars 2
Class 4A
Section 3
New Castle 8, Blackhawk 6
Class 2A
Section 3
Frazier 10, Beth-Center 0
Class A
Section 2
Carmichaels 7, Monessen 2
Jefferson-Morgan 16, Avella 1
Section 3
Jeannette 15, Ellis School 0
Leechburg 16, Bishop Canevin 1
Nonsection
Hampton 12, Indiana 4
Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 4
Penn-Trafford 11, Elizabeth Forward 4
Serra Catholic 5, Vincentian Academy 1
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 19, Penns Manor 9
Ligonier Valley 7, Homer-Center 5
Northern Cambria 17, United 0
Marion Center at Saltsburg (n)
Purchase Line at West Shamokin (n)
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Brashear at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Allderdice at Latrobe, 5:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Butler at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Plum, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Montour at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Carrick at Yough, 5:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Valley at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 4 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Freeport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Riverside at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Park, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Shenango at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Union, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Quigley catholic, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; California at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Riverview at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
District 8
City League
Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Fox Chapel 4, Shady Side Academy 1
Peters Township 5, Upper St. Clair 0
Class AA
Indiana 3, Quaker Valley 2
Sewickley Academy 5, South Park 0
Nonsection
Plum 4, Gateway 1
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Class AA
Sewickley Academy vs. Indiana at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Consolation
South Park vs. Quaker Valley at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.
Track and Field
Boys
Heritage Conference
Ligonier Valley 104, United 46
Girls
Heritage Conference
United 77, Ligonier Valley 73
Volleyball
Wednesday's result
Section 3-AAA
Latrobe 3, Plum 0
Nonsection
North Allegheny 3, Norwin 1
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Moon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Montour, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3-AA
Bishop Canevin at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Steel Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Deer Lakes at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Perry, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.