High school scores, schedules for April 26, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 5, Seneca Valley 4

North Allegheny 1, Shaler 0

Pine-Richland 1, Butler 0

Section 2

Norwin 3, Hempfield 1

Penn-Trafford 10, Penn Hills 0

Plum 7, Connellsville 2

Section 3

Baldwin 12, Upper St. Clair 8

Canon-McMillan 10, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 15, Allderdice 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Hampton 2, Fox Chapel 1

Mars 13, Obama Academy 0

North Hills 10, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Montour 11, Brashear 0

Moon 6, Chartiers Valley 4

West Allegheny 11, Trinity 1

Section 3

Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 1

Latrobe 9, Thomas Jefferson 1

Laurel Highlands 6, McKeesport 4

Woodland Hills 7, Albert Gallatin 6

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 4, Derry 3

Greensburg Salem 2, Freeport 0

Knoch 5, Highlands 0

Yough 7, Indiana 5

Section 2

Blackhawk 10, New Castle 0

Central Valley 4, Beaver 2

Hopewell 4, Quaker Valley 0

South Fayette 7, Ambridge 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 8, South Park 2

McGuffey 7, Elizabeth Forward 1

Ringgold 8, Keystone Oaks 2

Uniontown 5, West Mifflin 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 7, South Allegheny 1

Shady Side Academy 8, Valley 1

Steel Valley 8, East Allegheny 5

Section 2

Avonworth 3, New Brighton 1

Ellwood City 7, Beaver Falls 6

Riverside 10, Mohawk 3

Section 3

Charleroi 12, Seton-La Salle 2

Mt. Pleasant 10, Brownsville 3

Washington 17, Southmoreland 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 6, Fort Cherry 5

California 5, Chartiers-Houston 0

Carmichaels 6, Beth-Center 3

Frazier 13, Burgettstown 12

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 23, Aliquippa 2

Freedom 16, Summit Academy 1

Neshannock 3, Laurel 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Shenango 2

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 5, Carlynton 4

Brentwood 10, Northgate 1

Serra Catholic 12, Bishop Canevin 2

Sto-Rox 7, Riverview 5

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 13, St. Joseph 3

Union 10, Springdale 0

Vincentian Academy 8, Leechburg 5

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 0

Monessen 11, West Greene 1

Section 3

Quigley Catholic 10, Western Beaver 5

Rochester 15, Cornell 5

Sewickley Academy 30, Clairton 2

Nonsection

Bethel Park 5, Kiski Area 4

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 4, Ligonier Valley 3

Northern Cambria 19, United 6

West Shamokin 20, Purchase Line 0

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

West Allegheny at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Yough at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Cornell at West Shamokin, 6:15 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Avella, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Wednesday's result

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 10, Knoch 8

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 16, Baldwin 1

Peters Township 13, Bethel Park 8

Section 2

Hempfield 19, Freeport 7

Section 3

Pine-Richland 17, Butler 3

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Yough 3

Oakland Catholic 21, Plum 6

Section 2

Quaker Valley 16, South Fayette 3

Section 3

Hampton 17, Aquinas Academy 3

Mars 24, Winchester Thurston 6

Softball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 15, Trinity 4

Section 3

Moon 13, Oakland Catholic 0

West Allegheny 15, Mars 2

Class 4A

Section 3

New Castle 8, Blackhawk 6

Class 2A

Section 3

Frazier 10, Beth-Center 0

Class A

Section 2

Carmichaels 7, Monessen 2

Jefferson-Morgan 16, Avella 1

Section 3

Jeannette 15, Ellis School 0

Leechburg 16, Bishop Canevin 1

Nonsection

Hampton 12, Indiana 4

Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 4

Penn-Trafford 11, Elizabeth Forward 4

Serra Catholic 5, Vincentian Academy 1

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 19, Penns Manor 9

Ligonier Valley 7, Homer-Center 5

Northern Cambria 17, United 0

Marion Center at Saltsburg (n)

Purchase Line at West Shamokin (n)

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Brashear at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Latrobe, 5:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Butler at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Plum, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at Yough, 5:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Valley at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 4 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Riverside at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Park, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Shenango at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Union, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Quigley catholic, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; California at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Riverview at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

District 8

City League

Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Fox Chapel 4, Shady Side Academy 1

Peters Township 5, Upper St. Clair 0

Class AA

Indiana 3, Quaker Valley 2

Sewickley Academy 5, South Park 0

Nonsection

Plum 4, Gateway 1

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Sewickley Academy vs. Indiana at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Consolation

South Park vs. Quaker Valley at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.

Track and Field

Boys

Heritage Conference

Ligonier Valley 104, United 46

Girls

Heritage Conference

United 77, Ligonier Valley 73

Volleyball

Wednesday's result

Section 3-AAA

Latrobe 3, Plum 0

Nonsection

North Allegheny 3, Norwin 1

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Moon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Montour, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3-AA

Bishop Canevin at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Steel Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Perry, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.