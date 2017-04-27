High school scores, schedules for April 27, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 3, Fox Chapel 2
Section 2
West Allegheny 13, Carrick 0
Section 3
Franklin Regional 8, Albert Gallatin 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 8, Freeport 7
Greensburg Salem 8, Highlands 6
Knoch 9, Yough 1
Section 2
Hopewell 9, Beaver 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 2, Frazier 0
Section 3
Brentwood 14, Apollo-Ridge 0
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy 15, Leechburg 5
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 18, Canon-McMillan 11
Fort Cherry 4, Avella 3
Hampton 10, Monroe Central, Ohio 1
Ringgold 5, McGuffey 1
West Shamokin 4, Cornell 0
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 10, Saltsburg 4
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Allderdice, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Mars at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Brashear at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Montour at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; South Park at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Washington, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Seton-La Salle, 3:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 6:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Neshannock at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Northgate, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
St. Joseph at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Rochester at Clairton, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Avella, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Derry at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8:30 p.m.; Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
District 6
Class 2A
Heritage
Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; United at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Thursday's results
Franklin Regional 6, Shaler 0
Penn-Trafford 17, Baldwin 7
Girls
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 7, Canon-McMillan 5
Class AA
Section 1
Ellis School 15, Greensburg Salem 4
Nonsection
Hampton 13, Franklin Regional 12 (OT)
Softball
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 5, Upper St. Clair 4
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.
Peters Township 10, Brashear 0
Section 2
Allderdice at Latrobe, ppd.
Hempfield 16, Penn Hills 0
Latrobe at Allderdice, ppd.
Norwin 8, Fox Chapel 2
Section 3
North Allegheny 10, Butler 0
North Hills 7, Shaler 1
Seneca Valley 11, Pine-Richland 5
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 18, Armstrong 1
Greensburg Salem 10, Plum 6
Kiski Area 10, Woodland Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 18, Gateway 1
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 10, McKeesport 3
Connellsville 4, Thomas Jefferson 1
Ringgold 15, Laurel Highlands 5
Section 3
Hampton 12, Oakland Catholic 0
Montour 22, Mars 0
Moon 15, Chartiers Valley 7
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 8, Uniontown 3
Indiana 4, Highlands 2
Mt. Pleasant 2, Knoch 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 11, Elizabeth Forward 1
Keystone Oaks 7, West Mifflin 3
Yough 15, Carrick 0
Section 3
Beaver 12, Central Valley 3
Blackhawk 20, Quaker Valley 13
Hopewell 19, New Castle 9
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 9, Burrell 4
East Allegheny at Valley, ppd.
South Allegheny 16, Freeport 13
Section 2
Avonworth 21, Beaver Falls 0
Avonworth 15, Beaver Falls 0
Steel Valley 15, Riverside 0
Section 3
McGuffey 8, Charleroi 0
South Park 15, Waynesburg 0
Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Brentwood 14, Carlynton 8
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 15, Sto-Rox 2
Seton-La Salle 3, Serra Catholic 2
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 16, Springdale 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Northgate 6
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13, Shady Side Academy 3
Section 3
Frazier 11, Burgettstown 0
Bentworth 3, Fort Cherry 1
Section 4
Mohawk at Laurel, ppd.
New Brighton 6, Vincentian Academy 4
South Side Beaver 9, Shenango 3
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 10, Quigley Catholic 0
Sewickley Academy 10, Western Beaver 3
Union 18, Aliquippa 0
Section 2
Carmichaels 10, Avella 0
Jefferson-Morgan 14, California 10
Monessen 12, Mapletown 0
Section 3
St. Joseph 10, Riverview 3
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Cameron, W. Va. at West Greene, 5 p.m.; Cornell at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.; Gateway at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Grove City at Ellwood City, 6 p.m.; Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Slippery Rock at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; United at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday's results
WPIAL tournament
At North Allegheny
Class AAA
Final
Fox Chapel 4, Peters Township 1
Class AA
Final
Sewickley Academy 5, Indiana 0
Consolation
Quaker Valley 5, Indiana 0
Track and field
WPIAL playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
All meets start at 3 p.m.
Boys
Class AAA
At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Norwin, West Mifflin
At North Allegheny: Beaver, Chartiers Valley, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Hills
At Seneca Valley: Kiski Area, Latrobe, New Castle, Seneca Valley
At Baldwin: Baldwin, Gateway, Hempfield, Uniontown
Class AA
At South Side Beaver: Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver, Waynesburg
At Shenango: Brentwood, Freedom, Shenango, South Park
At Freeport: Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland
At Derry: Derry, Riverview, Washington
Girls
Class AAA
At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Norwin, Trinity
At North Allegheny: Chartiers Valley, Hampton, Moon, North Allegheny
At Seneca Valley: Butler, Kiski Area, Latrobe, West Allegheny
At Baldwin: Baldwin, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Uniontown
Class AA
At South Side Beaver: Beaver, Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver
At Shenango: Greensburg C.C., Shenango, South Park, Vincentian Academy
At Freeport: California, Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland
At Derry: Brownsville, Burrell, Derry, Keystone Oaks
Volleyball
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Peters Township 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Central Catholic 0
Moon at Baldwin (n)
Section 2
Butler 3, Pine-Richland 0
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 0
Norwin at Hempfield (n)
Penn Hills at Gateway (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Trinity 0
Beaver County Christian 3, OLSH 0
Montour 3, Hopewell 0
Section 2
Mars at Obama Academy (n)
Summit Academy at Derry (n)
Section 3
Seton-La Salle 3, Steel Valley 0
South Park 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Nonsection
Deer Lakes 3, Canon-McMillan 2
