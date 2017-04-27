Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 27, 2017

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 10:52 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

High schools

Baseball

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 3, Fox Chapel 2

Section 2

West Allegheny 13, Carrick 0

Section 3

Franklin Regional 8, Albert Gallatin 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 8, Freeport 7

Greensburg Salem 8, Highlands 6

Knoch 9, Yough 1

Section 2

Hopewell 9, Beaver 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 2, Frazier 0

Section 3

Brentwood 14, Apollo-Ridge 0

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 15, Leechburg 5

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 18, Canon-McMillan 11

Fort Cherry 4, Avella 3

Hampton 10, Monroe Central, Ohio 1

Ringgold 5, McGuffey 1

West Shamokin 4, Cornell 0

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 10, Saltsburg 4

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Mars at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Brashear at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Montour at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; South Park at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Washington, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Seton-La Salle, 3:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 6:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Neshannock at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Northgate, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

St. Joseph at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Rochester at Clairton, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Avella, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Derry at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8:30 p.m.; Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

District 6

Class 2A

Heritage

Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; United at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Thursday's results

Franklin Regional 6, Shaler 0

Penn-Trafford 17, Baldwin 7

Girls

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 7, Canon-McMillan 5

Class AA

Section 1

Ellis School 15, Greensburg Salem 4

Nonsection

Hampton 13, Franklin Regional 12 (OT)

Softball

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 5, Upper St. Clair 4

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.

Peters Township 10, Brashear 0

Section 2

Allderdice at Latrobe, ppd.

Hempfield 16, Penn Hills 0

Latrobe at Allderdice, ppd.

Norwin 8, Fox Chapel 2

Section 3

North Allegheny 10, Butler 0

North Hills 7, Shaler 1

Seneca Valley 11, Pine-Richland 5

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 18, Armstrong 1

Greensburg Salem 10, Plum 6

Kiski Area 10, Woodland Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 18, Gateway 1

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 10, McKeesport 3

Connellsville 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Ringgold 15, Laurel Highlands 5

Section 3

Hampton 12, Oakland Catholic 0

Montour 22, Mars 0

Moon 15, Chartiers Valley 7

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 8, Uniontown 3

Indiana 4, Highlands 2

Mt. Pleasant 2, Knoch 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 11, Elizabeth Forward 1

Keystone Oaks 7, West Mifflin 3

Yough 15, Carrick 0

Section 3

Beaver 12, Central Valley 3

Blackhawk 20, Quaker Valley 13

Hopewell 19, New Castle 9

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 9, Burrell 4

East Allegheny at Valley, ppd.

South Allegheny 16, Freeport 13

Section 2

Avonworth 21, Beaver Falls 0

Avonworth 15, Beaver Falls 0

Steel Valley 15, Riverside 0

Section 3

McGuffey 8, Charleroi 0

South Park 15, Waynesburg 0

Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood 14, Carlynton 8

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 15, Sto-Rox 2

Seton-La Salle 3, Serra Catholic 2

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 16, Springdale 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Northgate 6

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13, Shady Side Academy 3

Section 3

Frazier 11, Burgettstown 0

Bentworth 3, Fort Cherry 1

Section 4

Mohawk at Laurel, ppd.

New Brighton 6, Vincentian Academy 4

South Side Beaver 9, Shenango 3

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 10, Quigley Catholic 0

Sewickley Academy 10, Western Beaver 3

Union 18, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

Carmichaels 10, Avella 0

Jefferson-Morgan 14, California 10

Monessen 12, Mapletown 0

Section 3

St. Joseph 10, Riverview 3

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Cameron, W. Va. at West Greene, 5 p.m.; Cornell at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.; Gateway at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Grove City at Ellwood City, 6 p.m.; Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Slippery Rock at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; United at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Thursday's results

WPIAL tournament

At North Allegheny

Class AAA

Final

Fox Chapel 4, Peters Township 1

Class AA

Final

Sewickley Academy 5, Indiana 0

Consolation

Quaker Valley 5, Indiana 0

Track and field

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

All meets start at 3 p.m.

Boys

Class AAA

At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Norwin, West Mifflin

At North Allegheny: Beaver, Chartiers Valley, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Hills

At Seneca Valley: Kiski Area, Latrobe, New Castle, Seneca Valley

At Baldwin: Baldwin, Gateway, Hempfield, Uniontown

Class AA

At South Side Beaver: Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver, Waynesburg

At Shenango: Brentwood, Freedom, Shenango, South Park

At Freeport: Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland

At Derry: Derry, Riverview, Washington

Girls

Class AAA

At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Norwin, Trinity

At North Allegheny: Chartiers Valley, Hampton, Moon, North Allegheny

At Seneca Valley: Butler, Kiski Area, Latrobe, West Allegheny

At Baldwin: Baldwin, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Uniontown

Class AA

At South Side Beaver: Beaver, Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver

At Shenango: Greensburg C.C., Shenango, South Park, Vincentian Academy

At Freeport: California, Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland

At Derry: Brownsville, Burrell, Derry, Keystone Oaks

Volleyball

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Central Catholic 0

Moon at Baldwin (n)

Section 2

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 0

Norwin at Hempfield (n)

Penn Hills at Gateway (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Trinity 0

Beaver County Christian 3, OLSH 0

Montour 3, Hopewell 0

Section 2

Mars at Obama Academy (n)

Summit Academy at Derry (n)

Section 3

Seton-La Salle 3, Steel Valley 0

South Park 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Nonsection

Deer Lakes 3, Canon-McMillan 2

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

