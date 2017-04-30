Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Fox Chapel, Hampton rowers excel at regatta

Karen Kadilak | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
Submitted
Hampton rower Kate Mills poses with coach Kelly Bittner.

Updated 52 minutes ago

The Fox Chapel Crew rowing team got a preview of regionals in the Dillon Lake Scholastic Sprints regatta April 22 in Ohio and liked what it saw.

The Foxes came away with six top-three finishes, including three wins, on the 1,500-meter course on which the Midwest Scholastic Rowing Association Championship will be held May 13-14. The event was known as the Dillon Lake Invitational.

“This race is always an important preparation for our regional championship,” Fox Chapel coach Mark Bellinger said. “Since this winter and spring have been full of poor weather and a flooded river, it was our team's first race, so doubly important.”

Senior Alan McIvor came in first of seven competitors in the men's single sculling event. McIvor, who plans to continue rowing with the UCLA club varsity program, had a time of 6 minutes, 57.60 seconds, close to four seconds ahead of the runner-up from Parkersburg South in West Virginia.

“Dillon is a growing regatta, and there were some very competitive teams there,” said McIvor, 18, of O'Hara. Sophomores Mallory McIvor, Elyse Armstrong and Leah Fetting and senior Sarah Hamilton were in the women's quad that won. The foursome (7:15.21) topped second-place Three Rivers Rowing of Washington's Landing (8:12.14).

“The race boosted the confidence of all the girls in the boat and showed us our winter training paid off,” said Fetting, 16, who lives in Fox Chapel. “It made us excited about our upcoming regattas.”

Sophomores Daniel Andrud and Sam Gilmore (6:51.70) beat second-place Canisius (7.00.80).

The men's quad of Alan McIvor and sophomores Connor McAtee, Joe Kirklewski and Trevor Klatt (6:20.18) was runner-up to Parkersburg South (6:09.58).

Placing third was the women's novice eight of freshmen Anna Vignali, Leda Perdriel-Arons, Cate Seay, Chloe Bennett, Molly Mozurak, Lucy Perkins and Zeynep Ozkaya and junior Noora Tuominen, plus junior coxswain Anzu Sekikawa (6:51.06). The men's novice four of sophomores Brian Mulhern, Landon Williams, Nathaniel Good and Rodrigo Esteves and freshman coxswain Marilyn Brach (6:56.60) also were bronze medalists.

Hampton senior Kate Mills (8:13.57) and Pine-Richland senior Taylor Boczar (8:42.67) placed second and third in women's single sculls, losing to an individual from Shaker Heights (Ohio) (8:06.87).

Hampton coach Kelley Bittner said Mills had a strong race she was building for all winter.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.