Fox Chapel's Carnevale sprints to success

Fox Chapel sophomore Kate Carnevale missed the entire track season last year with an injury. This season, she's been racing to make up for lost time.

She has finished first in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in all of the Foxes' dual meets. Last week at the Butler Invitational, she finished third in the 200 and fifth in the 100. She also is on the FC basketball team.

For her efforts, she is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

When did you realize that you're pretty darn fast?

When I was little. I used to race my friends a lot, and I won pretty often.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you pick?

Michael Jordan, Taylor Swift and Usain Bolt.

What TV show makes you want to change channels?

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

What's your favorite fast food joint?

Probably Wendy's.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Milk, eggs and yogurt.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Hang out with my friends and play with my cat.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Modern Family.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Chicken alfredo and ice cream.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Cosmic brownies.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Green beans.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Florida.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.