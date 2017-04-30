Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Herald roundup: Fox Chapel girls lacrosse improves to 14-0

Marty Stewart | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy goalie Riley Difiore makes a save against Norwin's Alanna Ferris on April 26, 2017, at Shady Side Academy.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy's Emmie Lau competes against Norwin on April 26, 2017, at Shady Side Academy.

Updated 41 minutes ago

The Fox Chapel girls lacrosse team cruised to a 27-1 rout of Penn-Trafford on April 24.

Meg McCrady four goals and three assists while Kate Goodwin six goals and three assists. Mary Ellis had a goal and seven assists, Sloan Rost scored three goals, Mikayla D'Cunha had three goals and an assist, Ali Wessel notched four goals to go with three assists goals, Makenna Blazer added a goal and an assist, Lizzy Giufre, Marissa Hardiman and Megan Botos each scored a goal and Olivia Bernacki scored twice. Isabella lagazzi made two saves in goal.

The Foxes then overwhelmed Indiana, 21-1, on April 26.

McCrady netted five goals and picked up four assists with Goodwin contributing four goals and an assist. D'Cunha scored four goals, Wessel had three and Mary Ellis scored a pair of goals and had four assists. Rost had a goal and an assist with Sydney Condron and Meg Mathis also scoring. Makenzie Miller made six saves.

The competition got a little stronger and the game got a little shorter on April 28.

The Foxes beat Pine-Richland, 15-12, in a game that was called with three minutes left because of lightning. Goodwin scored four goals and had four assists, McCrady earned three goals and two assists and Rost scored three times. D'Cunha, Wessel and Hardiman each scored a goal while Miller had seven saves.

The Foxes are now 10-0 in section and 14-0 overall.

Track and field

Fox Chapel track and field had meets against North Allegheny and Shaler last week. They were swept by NA with the boys falling 110.5-39.5 and the girls on the short end of a 105-44 score.

They rebounded to sweep Shaler on April 26 with the boys winning 86-60 and the girls picking up an 87-63 win.

Earning first place finishes for the boys were the 3,200 relay team (Christian Fitch, John Folkerts, Ryan Santilla, Ian Brown); the 1,600 relay team (Kyle Breault, Warner Macklin, Ben Kronman, Evan Kieffer); Fitch (3,200); Folkerts (1,600); Andrew Jeffrey (100 and 200); Avery Bursick (800); Breault (400); Billy Myers (javelin, high jump); and Seth Bowman(discus).

Girls winners were the 3,200 relay team (Dixon Veltri, Grace Sisson, Brooke Krally, Annika Urban); 400 relay team (Kate Carnevale, Katherine Kauma, Carolyn Veith, Hannah Flanders), 1,600 relay team (Abby Baldauf, Flanders, Kauma, Veith); Carnevale (100 and 200); Baldauf (400); Caelan Miller (800 and 1,600); Urban (3,200); Erasmia Yager (discus) and Mandy Schilcher (shot put).

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

