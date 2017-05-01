Norwin girls lacrosse becomes postseason contender in 1st WPIAL season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Entering its first season of WPIAL competition, the Norwin girls lacrosse team set its sights on making the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.

The Knights enter the final stretch of the season controlling their destiny.

With four Section 2 games remaining, Norwin needs to at least split the remaining games to secure its spot in the playoffs for the first time.

With the new alignment of WPIAL girls lacrosse, the top four teams from each section move onto the postseason.

“The goal is to make the playoffs,” Norwin coach Mackenzie McGuire said. “If we win the upcoming games against Indiana and Latrobe, we will lock up third place and a nicer first-round game.”

The Knights have a 6-3 record in section play, behind Fox Chapel (10-0) and Shady Side Academy (7-1). The biggest games of the stretch will be against Indiana (3-7), played after deadline for this edition, and Latrobe (3-5) on May 8.

Both the Indians (14-13 in overtime) and Wildcats (7-6) fell to Norwin in hotly-contested games earlier this season.

“The Latrobe game helped our confidence a lot,” McGuire said. “We had thrown the other team's stats out to the team, and they looked like 12 deer in headlights. We started slow and were down 4-0. We called timeout and told them to just play Norwin lacrosse. They went back out not worrying what the other team's best player could do.

“It was a big confidence booster.”

McGuire said she wasn't surprised by the team's success in part because of the drive of the senior class. The 10 seniors have been the foundation for the program the last four seasons.

“This is the class that started with the program as freshmen,” McGuire said. “We thought we would be in WPIAL play last season, but it didn't work out. Those girls rode it through. It is a larger senior class that had the desire to get here. It will (stink) losing them next year.”

With nearly 40 girls in the program, Norwin has fielded both varsity and junior varsity teams. This has allowed younger players to gain experience while the seasoned vets can run fast-paced practices.

The Knights' attack is the 13th most proficient in the WPIAL as the Knights are averaging 13.13 goals. Norwin has depth at midfield with a number of talented players, including Kassidy Battiste and Gionna Alessandro, a Wheeling Jesuit recruit. That depth has spilled over to the attack as the team has continued to progress.

“The girls are not afraid to drive,” McGuire said. “The offense wasn't where we wanted it early on. We worked with them on passing it upfield. Our average goals per game is from the girls seeing the open play and using their speed.”

The defense is allowing 11.38 goals per game. The aggressiveness of starting defenders Megan Polczynski, Kiana Francis, Skylar Astorino and Haley Arbore gained the praise of McGuire.

“They are the most aggressive players we have,” McGuire said. “They are not afraid to attack and play the ball. They held back their aggressiveness in practice, and I had to tell them they can't show mercy in practice if we want to get better. Since then, they give 110 percent whenever the step onto the field.”

Freshman Julia Ruzewski has continued to make progress as the team's goalie.

Norwin's final games of the season will be the most crucial. While Fox Chapel and Shady Side Academy have clinched their playoff spots, there are four teams in the section vying for the last two.

The Knights are ready to show they belong in the WPIAL postseason conversation.

“They listen to anything I say,” McGuire said. “They are ready to step up when needed. We felt coming in there would be four pretty even teams competing for the final two spots.

“We feel we have what it takes.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.