Plum girls lacrosse showing improvement in 1st WPIAL season

Plum's girls lacrosse team wasn't sure how it would fare in its first season in the WPIAL.

The Mustangs proved they fit right in. They went 5-5 in their first 10 matches and were in the hunt for a WPIAL Class AA playoff berth.

“I am pleasantly surprised. I thought we'd be happy to get that first win, but they are right in the mix in a pretty competitive section,” Plum coach Marlo Svidron said. “It's exciting.”

With three matches left against Section 1 foes, Plum was in fifth place at 4-5. The top four teams in each section qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

“I keep telling the girls that all we have control of is how we play our game,” Svidron said. “They are working hard. If we can pull off some wins, I think we have a real good shot.”

While this is the Mustangs' first year in the WPIAL, lacrosse was a club sport the past two seasons at Plum. That experience is paying off.

“They finally understand where they need to be, when they can make an aggressive move or when they need to stay back. That's taken some time, but they're getting it,” Svidron said. “Last year, I think they sat back and waited for other teams to make a move and then they'd respond, whereas they are making the first move now. They assume the field is theirs and the ball is theirs to go get.”

The team's progression is evident on the offensive side. In its first five wins, Plum scored at least seven goals.

“They are setting up plays and finally starting to find open girls in front of the cage. Someone is stepping up in front of the goal and finding an open person,” Svidron said. “They are having fun and getting really good at pick plays. They are then finding the open player and turning and scoring.”

“There's only so far speed can take you. You have to be able to pass and find the open person,” she continued. “Last year, they just ran 110 yards and hoped they were faster than the other person. They've really been working on the transition game, and that's where they're really making strides.”

Alyssa Monroe, Samantha Casile, Shannon Saboslay and Carly Chini lead the team in goals.

“They are doing most of the goal scoring, but none of them can score those goals without the defense getting the ball and the rest of the attackers all contributing,” Svidron said. “The offense is getting more aggressive and putting balls in the cage, which is nice.”

Svidron has noticed the team's confidence and game management improve, too.

“When they come off the field after their shift, instead of looking like deer in headlights, they understand and are taking command of the game,” she said. “We've finally learned how to win. We would have leads in games last year, but make some mental mistakes and end up losing.

“When they have a lead now, they have learned how to balance the positives and negatives of getting another goal as opposed to slowing the game down and using the clock. They're learning not to force it. Now, they are backing out, passing to teammates and waiting for an open goal and killing clock in the process,” she continued. “Defensively, it's the same thing. They are learning how to step up and shut the whole thing down when they have a big lead. They are learning when to press and when to stay back. They are all talking to each other on the field, too, which shows they have finally become a team. That's been a huge process to feel comfortable enough to trust each other. It's paying off now.”

