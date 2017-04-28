Mars boys lacrosse sets sights on defending WPIAL title, reaching state playoffs

Usually for a defending champ, there's nowhere to go but down.

That's not the case for Mars lacrosse, and so far, the Planets have been playing like a team eager to reach new heights.

Mars, last year's WPIAL Division II boys lacrosse champion, is off to an 12-1 (6-0) start in defense of its title, and with the PIAA's shift this year to two classifications, the Planets hope not only to add a second district title but make noise in the first Class AA state tournament.

“It's something we have talked about ever since the new alignment came out. We have used that as a battle cry, knowing that it doesn't have to end with the WPIAL playoffs this year,” Mars coach Bob Marcoux said.

“It's just another way of motivation for us,” senior midfielder Ben Lewis said. “I think about winning WPIALs, and it was awesome, but it was over at that point. It would be great to get to that next level and play teams from around Philly.”

Pacing the Planets' strong start this season is an offensive group that has scored 17.9 goals per game.

Junior Anthony Greco, a three-year starter, had 32 goals and 14 assists for Mars through Wednesday. Sophomore Michael Doyle (25 G, 15 A) and juniors Cade Hetzler (24 G, 13 A) and Brendan Moyer (10 G, 14 A) fill out a group that gives the Planets attacking depth to rival many Class AAA schools.

“In my opinion, whether it's against a AA or AAA team, every one of our guys on offense can beat their man on defense,” said Lewis, who next year will play college lacrosse at Otterbein.

Another critical part of Mars' success has been on faceoffs, where junior Andrew Moyer and sophomore Garrett Reinke are the primary men in the middle. With a win rate just shy of 67 percent on the season, Mars' attackers get plenty of chances to make noise near the opposing crease.

“It's almost like playing make-it, take-it in basketball,” Marcoux said. “We get those extra possessions, extra opportunities to score. We start our offense through the midfield, and our attack has been very good scoring around the crease; we call them on-the-doorstep shots.”

Mars' success might seem sudden, but it has been a slow build for one of the newer programs in the WPIAL.

Marcoux credits much of the success to the formation of a youth program in the area nine years ago. That benefitted seniors like Lewis and fellow midfield captain Joe Horvat, and it is a big reason why Mars' deepest class is its juniors.

After many years together, the players who first filled the youth program as elementary schoolers are seeing the rewards at the high-school level.

“A big thing comes from playing summer ball together, and the other big part is that we've been playing together since second and third grade,” Lewis said. “I guess it started last year, but this year is really the first time that all the kids who started our youth program are now in the high school system.”

Mars, whose only loss was to Class AAA Pine-Richland, still faces AAA teams Upper St. Clair and Fox Chapel before a WPIAL final rematch May 9 against Hampton that likely will decide the Section 2-AA crown in the last week before the playoffs.

“That will give us a real idea of where we stand and help prepare us for the playoffs,” Marcoux said. “We do know that AA is pretty loaded for states. It's definitely going to be the best of the best, and it's definitely one of our goals to be one of those two teams (to reach states).”

