Perennial contender Mt. Lebanon boys lacrosse looks to improve attack

Mt. Lebanon has been a fixture in championship games, reaching six of eight finals since the WPIAL began holding a boys lacrosse tournament in 2009.

But this year, the Blue Devils don't carry the front-runner status they usually hold.

Mt. Lebanon endured a three-game losing streak that included its first section loss in eight seasons — a 10-5 defeat April 18 against Peters Township — but the Blue Devils (5-4, 4-1) have enough experience and defensive pedigree to believe a seventh WPIAL finals appearance is still within reach.

“I don't think we've been close to playing up to our potential. We've played really good competition, so I'm not taking anything away from anyone, but we can be a lot better,” Mt. Lebanon coach Mike Ermer said. “That's the best part of scholastic athletics, though. Every year is a new team, and it's taken some time to put things together (this year).”

As often is the case for the Blue Devils, a steady defense is leading the way. Senior goalie Matt Kelly and senior defensemen Pat McAnally and Cam Haley anchor the defensive third of the field for Mt. Lebanon, which has held seven of its nine opponents under 10 goals.

That rear guard has been stout under first-year defensive coordinator Chris Vissichelli with help from a deep midfield that includes seniors Owen Myers, Colin White and David Harvey, a Princeton football recruit.

“It does help having myself, Cam Haley and (junior) Mark Pesacreta, who were all contributors last year,” said McAnally, who will play in college at Swarthmore. “We know each other's playing styles and know what we need to do, and we know Matt Kelly and what shots he's going to save.”

The place Mt. Lebanon is seeking improvement is on the attack, where Nate Bashaw and converted midfielder Connor Brumfield — both seniors — are among those leading the charge.

Borrowing from other sports' terms, Ermer described 10 goals as both “par” and “the Mendoza line” for both his offense and his defense. And while the defense has usually reached their goal holding opponents under the line, the offense has only hit double figures four times. Unsurprisingly, all four of those games were wins.

“We had some players missing because of injury, and we were lacking some offensive firepower, and that made us have to work even harder on defense,” McAnally said. “Coach called 10 goals par, but I think if we're holding other teams to seven or eight goals a game, that will allow us to have more success and help the attack get going.”

Mt. Lebanon always lines up a difficult schedule for itself, and this year has been no different. The Blue Devils' other losses have come against high-end opposition — non-PIAA Kiski Prep, suburban Philadelphia power Strath Haven and 2016 WPIAL semifinalist Pine-Richland — and the team will continue to test itself out-of-section with a game Saturday against Ohio's Western Reserve Academy.

“Outside of our conference, which is very good with Peters, Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair, we play a schedule that puts us in uncomfortable situations,” Ermer said. “The goal is to give us a chance to lose some games and push us to the limit, and that will help us come playoff time.”

While the loss to Peters takes Mt. Lebanon's chances at an eighth straight section title our of their hands, the Blue Devils still have critical games against Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair to begin May.

Those games will have a major impact on seeding and home field for the WPIAL playoffs, but the Blue Devils are going to approach them the same way they would if they were in their usual spot atop the section.

“We went through a tough stretch, but I think going through adversity helped us and let us know what we can do to have success later in the season,” McAnally said.

“Our goal as a team is always to focus on the section first. With the loss to Peters, we don't know if we'll be the No. 1 seed from our section, but that's not going to change our preparation. Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair are always going to play their best against us, so we're concentrating on them and not looking at the WPIAL playoff picture.”

