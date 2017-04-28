Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
A-K Valley high school roundup: Burrell tops East Allegheny in 8 innings

Staff Reports | Friday, April 28, 2017, 10:54 p.m.

Burrell brought extra hitting for extra innings Friday.

The Bucs scored four runs in the top of the eighth to pick up a 6-2 victory over East Allegheny in a Section 1-3A game.

Marshall McKallip had an RBI single in the frame for Burrell (7-5, 5-2), which had two hits in the first seven innings but four in the eighth. Nathan Spohn and Max Garda also singled.

Dean Edwards picked up the victory, striking out 12 batters in eight innings.

Deer Lakes 8, Indiana 0 — Jake Kelly struck out nine batters and gave up two hits over five innings to help lead the No. 4 Lancers to the Section 1-4A victory over Indiana (3-9, 2-8). Jake McCaskey smacked a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, and Bobby Kanick added a pair of RBIs for Deer Lakes (11-4, 9-1).

Mars 12, Kiski Area 4 — Billy Perroz tripled and doubled, but Kiski Area (1-13, 1-7) fell in Section 1-5A play. Nate Kiebler doubled for the Cavaliers. Dylan Rotz and Evan Homison both had a double for Mars (9-4, 8-1).

Steel Valley 8, Valley 1 — Jake McNabb's sacrifice fly gave Valley (6-7, 2-5) its only run of the game in a Section 1-3A loss to No. 3 Steel Valley (12-2, 7-0).

Union 11, St. Joseph 1 (5 inn.) — Eli Swierczewski and Vincenzo Schiano di Cola both singled for St. Joseph, but the Spartans (2-8, 0-7) committed five errors in a Section 1-A loss at Union (7-3, 5-2).

Track and field

Mars Invitational — Highlands junior Sydney Brown leaped 4 feet, 11 inches, earning a tie for second place in the girls high jump Friday at the Mars Invitational.

Brown's finish led the Golden Rams, who had a handful of medalists at the annual meet. Senior Nia Thomas tied for fifth in the girls high jump, jumping 4-10.50. Junior Logan Crise finished third in the boys 400-meter dash, running in 51.27 seconds; freshman C.J. Thimons took seventh in the boys 1,600 run in 4:36.73 and sixth in the boys high jump with a height of 5-7; junior Jamon Rouse placed third in the boys triple jump with a distance of 42-2; and the 1,600 boys relay team of Thimons, Crise, Ray Glover and Jordan Falkner finished eighth in 3:44.25.

