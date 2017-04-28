A-K Valley high school notebook: Burrell, Kiski Area, Valley headed to WCCA meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

County glory will be on the line for track and field athletes from a trio of Alle-Kiski Valley schools on Saturday.

Burrell, Kiski Area and Valley will compete Saturday at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships in Latrobe, one of the final individual tests before the WPIAL championships in mid-May.

Kiski Area brings back a pair of defending county champions in seniors Jalen Cloud and Eric Kennedy. Cloud claimed the title in the boys triple jump, leaping 41 feet, 6.25 inches, while Kennedy won the boys 800-meter run in 4 minutes, 29.36 seconds. The Cavaliers finished second in the boys standings last season, behind only Hempfield.

Back on track

A pair of familiar names topped the WPIAL's updated version of its individual track and field leader sheet, revealed earlier this week.

After not appearing on the first ranking, Burrell seniors Nicole Scherer and Lizzie Weimer both led the pack in multiple events on the updated version. The leader sheet ultimately will determine the 16 Class AA and 24 Class AAA qualifiers for the WPIAL individual championships in May.

Scherer, a Pitt commit, ranked first in the Class AA 100-, 200- and 400-meter runs, with times of 12.04, 24.84 and 55.98 seconds, respectively. Weimer led the Class AA girls shot put list with a distance of 42-4 and the discus with a distance of 135-8. Weimer is the WPIAL's two-time defending champion in both events, while Scherer set the WPIAL meet record in the 200 last season.

Apollo-Ridge's Dillon Butz leads the way in the Class AA boys 200 (22.38) and 400 (50.42), while Riverview's Adam Walker tops the field in the Class AA boys pole vault (13-0).

By George

Carlee George became Leechburg's first WPIAL medalist in track and field last season, and now she can add the accomplishment of the Blue Devils' first college recruit in the sport.

George committed earlier this week to run track and field at Slippery Rock.

Leechburg began its track and field program in 2015 and officially joined the WPIAL as a full-fledged team this spring. George finished eighth in the girls 400 run at the 2016 WPIAL individual championships, earning the program's first medal.

She ranked ninth in the WPIAL Class AA girls 400 leaders released earlier this week, with a time of 1:02.34.

Mitch perfect

Highlands senior Mitch DeZort has one last basketball all-star game to play, but he made an impact at his most recent.

DeZort was named MVP of the Western Pennsylvania North vs. Eastern Ohio North game at the Rising Stars Basketball Challenge last week in New Castle after scoring 32 points in a 98-91 victory.

DeZort will play in Saturday's Roundball Classic at Geneva College, with a dozen other Alle-Kiski Valley players set to compete in six boys and girls games scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Boys scheduled to play are Burrell's Max Garda and Nick Kotecki, Cheswick Christian's Ben Pollock, Highlands' Ryan Boda, DeZort, R.J. Rieger and Brayden Thimons; Riverview's Nico Sero; and Springdale's Sammy Carey. Girls who will compete are Burrell's Eliza Oswalt, Highlands' Nicole Boda and Ashlyn Jonczak and St. Joseph's Lizzy Celko.

They're in

With the WPIAL softball season winding down, several Alle-Kiski Valley teams have nailed down postseason berths.

Leechburg extended its WPIAL-record playoff streak, qualifying for the 31st consecutive season. The Blue Devils (10-1, 9-0), ranked No. 2 in Class A, can clinch at least a share of the Section 3 title with another win. Deer Lakes, Freeport and Burrell all clinched spots in the Class 3A playoffs, while Apollo-Ridge qualified in Class 2A.

Highlands, Kiski Area, Riverview and St. Joseph remain alive in their bids for the postseason.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.