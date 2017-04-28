High school scores, schedules for April 28, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 4, Shaler 1
Central Catholic 2, Pine-Richland 1
Section 2
Connellsville 12, Penn Hills 4
Hempfield 8, Penn-Trafford 7 (10 inn.)
Plum 4, Norwin 3
Section 3
Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 1
Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 4
Upper St. Clair 15, Allderdice 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Mars 12, Kiski Area 4
North Hills 20, Obama Academy 2
Section 2
Montour 4, Trinity 0
Moon 4, Brashear 0
Section 3
Latrobe 4, Gateway 0
Thomas Jefferson 6, Laurel Highlands 1
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 8, Indiana 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 7, South Fayette 4
Central Valley 4, Ambridge 3
New Castle 1, Quaker Valley 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 6, Keystone Oaks 2
Elizabeth Forward 10, West Mifflin 3
Ringgold 3, Uniontown 1
South Park 13, McGuffey 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 6, East Allegheny 2
Shady Side Academy 5, South Allegheny 4
Steel Valley 8, Valley 1
Section 2
Avonworth 7, Beaver Falls 4
Mohawk 8, South Side Beaver 1
Riverside 3, New Brighton 1
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 5, Washington 3
Seton-La Salle 13, Southmoreland 3
Waynesburg 8, Charleroi 0
Class 2A
Section 1
California 5, Burgettstown 4
Carmichaels 3, Fort Cherry 1
Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 1
Section 2
Freedom 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2
Neshannock 12, Aliquippa 3
Shenango 5, Laurel 2
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 6, Riverview 2
Carlynton 16, Sto-Rox 1
Serra Catholic 15, Northgate 1
Class A
Section 1
Union 11, St. Joseph 1
Section 2
Jeannette 5, Monessen 1
West Greene 14, Mapletown 7
Section 3
Avella 6, Sewickley Academy 2
Rochester at Clairton, ppd.
Western Beaver 7, Cornell 5
Nonsection
CW North Catholic 1, Derry 0
Hampton at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 15, Marion Center 4
Ligonier Valley 17, United 9
Penns Manor 3, Purchase Line 2
West Shamokin 3, Homer-Center 2
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Gateway at Laurel Highlands, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Summit Academy, 10 a.m.; Summit Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Catholic at Steel Valley, noon; Ellwood City at Valley, 2:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Punxsutawney, 11 a.m.; Mohawk at Shenango, noon; Penn-Trafford vs. McGuffey at PNC Park, 10 a.m.; Washington at Shady Side Academy, noon
Lacrosse
Girls
Friday's result
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 13, Sewickley Academy 8
Softball
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Latrobe 16-15, Allderdice 0-0
Class 5A
Section 2
Trinity 14, Laurel Highlands 13
Trinity at Connellsville (n)
Section 3
Mars at Oakland Catholic (n)
Class 4A
Section 2
West Mifflin 13, Carrick 2
Section 3
New Castle 14, Quaker Valley 2
Class 2A
Section 4
Mohawk at Laurel (n)
Class A
Section 3
Ellis School at Geibel, ppd.
Nonsection
Baldwin 15, Ringgold 2
Ellwood City 9, Grove City 5
Fox Chapel 3, Gateway 0
Keystone Oaks 10, Charleroi 5
Knoch 10, Penn Hills 0
McGuffey 4, South Side Beaver 0
Monessen 7, Beth-Center 5
Mt. Pleasant 3, South Park 2
Neshannock at Rochester, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 12, Norwin 0
Southmoreland 6, Connellsville 5
Steel Valley 6, Slippery Rock 3
West Greene 11, Cameron, W. Va. 0
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 15, United 0
Purchase Line 8, Penns Manor 7
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Tournament
Hempfield vs. Central Mountain
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Mohawk, noon; California at Geibel, 10 a.m.; Central Valley at Laurel, 1 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Chartiers-Houston, 11 a.m.; Shaler at Erie McDowell, 1 p.m.
Track and field
Friday's results
Mars Invitational
Event winners
Boys
100: Dozie Ezi-Ashi, Hickory, 11.23
200: Dozie Ezi-Ashi, Hickory, 22.76
400: William Gruber, Hickory, 50.57
800: Derek Jones, Cathedral Prep, 1:56.49
1,600: Jacob Schulte, Bishop McCort, 4:26.03
3,200: Zachary Leachman, Mars, 9:45.69
110 hurdles: Caleb Gagliardi, Hickory, 15.58
300 hurdles: Luke Meckler, Pine-Richland, 40.07
400 relay: Hickory, 43.09
1,600 relay: Mars, 3:29.02
3,200 relay: Seneca Valley, 7:57.28
Shot put: Tyler Bishop, Hickory, 53-0.75
Discus: Zach Gehm, Seneca Valley, 180-3
Javelin: Jack Cook, Seneca Valley, 160-8
Long jump: Zack Randolph, Pine-Richland, 21-10
Triple jump: Zack Randolph, Pine-Richland, 42-8.5
High jump: Matt Sloan, Seneca Valley, 6-0
Pole vault: Luke Franc, North Hills, 12-3
Girls
100: Style Henry, Villa Maria Academy, 12.74
200: Hunter Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate, 24.55
400: Hunter Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate, 55.96
800: Amanda Kalin, Pine-Richland, 2:17.02
1,600: Lauren Finikiotis, Oakland Catholic, 5:03.96
3,200: Marianne Abdalah, Vincentian Academy, 11:01.44
100 hurdles: Amberly Valeriano, North Hills, 15: 05
300 hurdles: Heather Grober, Hickory, 45.62
400 relay: Hickory, 49.44
1,600 relay: Hickory, 4:02.94
3,200 relay: Seneca Valley, 9:47.71
Shot put: Tori McKinley, Hickory, 47-4
Discus: Tori McKinley, Hickory, 146-5
Javelin: Erin Danik, Seneca Valley, 129-8
Long jump: Amberly Valeriano, North Hills, 17-4
Triple jump: Macy McCall, Slippery Rock, 35-1.75
High jump: Cecily Greggs, Lakeview, 5-2.25
Pole vault: Taylor Maxwell, Lakeview, 9-9
WPIAL playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
All meets start at 3 p.m.
Boys
Class AAA
At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Norwin, West Mifflin
At North Allegheny: Beaver, Chartiers Valley, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Hills
At Seneca Valley: Kiski Area, Latrobe, New Castle, Seneca Valley
At Baldwin: Baldwin, Gateway, Hempfield, Uniontown
Class AA
At South Side Beaver: Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver, Waynesburg
At Shenango: Brentwood, Freedom, Shenango, South Park
At Freeport: Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland
At Derry: Derry, Riverview, Washington
Girls
Class AAA
At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Norwin, Trinity
At North Allegheny: Chartiers Valley, Hampton, Moon, North Allegheny
At Seneca Valley: Butler, Kiski Area, Latrobe, West Allegheny
At Baldwin: Baldwin, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Uniontown
Class AA
At South Side Beaver: Beaver, Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver
At Shenango: Greensburg C.C., Shenango, South Park, Vincentian Academy
At Freeport: California, Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland
At Derry: Brownsville, Burrell, Derry, Keystone Oaks
