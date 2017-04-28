Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 28, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:24 p.m.

High schools

Baseball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 4, Shaler 1

Central Catholic 2, Pine-Richland 1

Section 2

Connellsville 12, Penn Hills 4

Hempfield 8, Penn-Trafford 7 (10 inn.)

Plum 4, Norwin 3

Section 3

Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 1

Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 4

Upper St. Clair 15, Allderdice 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Mars 12, Kiski Area 4

North Hills 20, Obama Academy 2

Section 2

Montour 4, Trinity 0

Moon 4, Brashear 0

Section 3

Latrobe 4, Gateway 0

Thomas Jefferson 6, Laurel Highlands 1

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 8, Indiana 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 7, South Fayette 4

Central Valley 4, Ambridge 3

New Castle 1, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 6, Keystone Oaks 2

Elizabeth Forward 10, West Mifflin 3

Ringgold 3, Uniontown 1

South Park 13, McGuffey 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 6, East Allegheny 2

Shady Side Academy 5, South Allegheny 4

Steel Valley 8, Valley 1

Section 2

Avonworth 7, Beaver Falls 4

Mohawk 8, South Side Beaver 1

Riverside 3, New Brighton 1

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 5, Washington 3

Seton-La Salle 13, Southmoreland 3

Waynesburg 8, Charleroi 0

Class 2A

Section 1

California 5, Burgettstown 4

Carmichaels 3, Fort Cherry 1

Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 1

Section 2

Freedom 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2

Neshannock 12, Aliquippa 3

Shenango 5, Laurel 2

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 6, Riverview 2

Carlynton 16, Sto-Rox 1

Serra Catholic 15, Northgate 1

Class A

Section 1

Union 11, St. Joseph 1

Section 2

Jeannette 5, Monessen 1

West Greene 14, Mapletown 7

Section 3

Avella 6, Sewickley Academy 2

Rochester at Clairton, ppd.

Western Beaver 7, Cornell 5

Nonsection

CW North Catholic 1, Derry 0

Hampton at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 15, Marion Center 4

Ligonier Valley 17, United 9

Penns Manor 3, Purchase Line 2

West Shamokin 3, Homer-Center 2

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Gateway at Laurel Highlands, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Summit Academy, 10 a.m.; Summit Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Catholic at Steel Valley, noon; Ellwood City at Valley, 2:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Punxsutawney, 11 a.m.; Mohawk at Shenango, noon; Penn-Trafford vs. McGuffey at PNC Park, 10 a.m.; Washington at Shady Side Academy, noon

Lacrosse

Girls

Friday's result

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 13, Sewickley Academy 8

Softball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Latrobe 16-15, Allderdice 0-0

Class 5A

Section 2

Trinity 14, Laurel Highlands 13

Trinity at Connellsville (n)

Section 3

Mars at Oakland Catholic (n)

Class 4A

Section 2

West Mifflin 13, Carrick 2

Section 3

New Castle 14, Quaker Valley 2

Class 2A

Section 4

Mohawk at Laurel (n)

Class A

Section 3

Ellis School at Geibel, ppd.

Nonsection

Baldwin 15, Ringgold 2

Ellwood City 9, Grove City 5

Fox Chapel 3, Gateway 0

Keystone Oaks 10, Charleroi 5

Knoch 10, Penn Hills 0

McGuffey 4, South Side Beaver 0

Monessen 7, Beth-Center 5

Mt. Pleasant 3, South Park 2

Neshannock at Rochester, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 12, Norwin 0

Southmoreland 6, Connellsville 5

Steel Valley 6, Slippery Rock 3

West Greene 11, Cameron, W. Va. 0

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 15, United 0

Purchase Line 8, Penns Manor 7

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Tournament

Hempfield vs. Central Mountain

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Mohawk, noon; California at Geibel, 10 a.m.; Central Valley at Laurel, 1 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Chartiers-Houston, 11 a.m.; Shaler at Erie McDowell, 1 p.m.

Track and field

Friday's results

Mars Invitational

Event winners

Boys

100: Dozie Ezi-Ashi, Hickory, 11.23

200: Dozie Ezi-Ashi, Hickory, 22.76

400: William Gruber, Hickory, 50.57

800: Derek Jones, Cathedral Prep, 1:56.49

1,600: Jacob Schulte, Bishop McCort, 4:26.03

3,200: Zachary Leachman, Mars, 9:45.69

110 hurdles: Caleb Gagliardi, Hickory, 15.58

300 hurdles: Luke Meckler, Pine-Richland, 40.07

400 relay: Hickory, 43.09

1,600 relay: Mars, 3:29.02

3,200 relay: Seneca Valley, 7:57.28

Shot put: Tyler Bishop, Hickory, 53-0.75

Discus: Zach Gehm, Seneca Valley, 180-3

Javelin: Jack Cook, Seneca Valley, 160-8

Long jump: Zack Randolph, Pine-Richland, 21-10

Triple jump: Zack Randolph, Pine-Richland, 42-8.5

High jump: Matt Sloan, Seneca Valley, 6-0

Pole vault: Luke Franc, North Hills, 12-3

Girls

100: Style Henry, Villa Maria Academy, 12.74

200: Hunter Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate, 24.55

400: Hunter Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate, 55.96

800: Amanda Kalin, Pine-Richland, 2:17.02

1,600: Lauren Finikiotis, Oakland Catholic, 5:03.96

3,200: Marianne Abdalah, Vincentian Academy, 11:01.44

100 hurdles: Amberly Valeriano, North Hills, 15: 05

300 hurdles: Heather Grober, Hickory, 45.62

400 relay: Hickory, 49.44

1,600 relay: Hickory, 4:02.94

3,200 relay: Seneca Valley, 9:47.71

Shot put: Tori McKinley, Hickory, 47-4

Discus: Tori McKinley, Hickory, 146-5

Javelin: Erin Danik, Seneca Valley, 129-8

Long jump: Amberly Valeriano, North Hills, 17-4

Triple jump: Macy McCall, Slippery Rock, 35-1.75

High jump: Cecily Greggs, Lakeview, 5-2.25

Pole vault: Taylor Maxwell, Lakeview, 9-9

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

All meets start at 3 p.m.

Boys

Class AAA

At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Norwin, West Mifflin

At North Allegheny: Beaver, Chartiers Valley, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Hills

At Seneca Valley: Kiski Area, Latrobe, New Castle, Seneca Valley

At Baldwin: Baldwin, Gateway, Hempfield, Uniontown

Class AA

At South Side Beaver: Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver, Waynesburg

At Shenango: Brentwood, Freedom, Shenango, South Park

At Freeport: Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland

At Derry: Derry, Riverview, Washington

Girls

Class AAA

At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Norwin, Trinity

At North Allegheny: Chartiers Valley, Hampton, Moon, North Allegheny

At Seneca Valley: Butler, Kiski Area, Latrobe, West Allegheny

At Baldwin: Baldwin, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Uniontown

Class AA

At South Side Beaver: Beaver, Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver

At Shenango: Greensburg C.C., Shenango, South Park, Vincentian Academy

At Freeport: California, Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland

At Derry: Brownsville, Burrell, Derry, Keystone Oaks

