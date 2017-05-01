Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Springdale, Valley tennis players to vie for third in section

Staff Reports | Monday, May 1, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Most of the Section 3-AA boys tennis singles tournament was decided Monday, with one exception: Springdale's Matt Kern and Valley's David Belitskus will play Tuesday for third and fourth place in the section.

Belitskus and Kern each won a pair of matches Monday at the Alpha Club in Harmar, advancing to the semifinals. Kern beat Highlands' Connor Cairo in the first round and Valley's Michael Saliba in the quarterfinals before falling to Indiana's Joey Bujdos in the semifinals. Belitskus defeated Springdale's Dalton Stivenson in the first round and Knoch's Aidan Kneigh in the quarterfinals before losing to Indiana's Zachary Palko in the semifinals.

Bujdos beat Palko in straight sets to win the section title.

The top four placewinners from the section advance to the WPIAL singles tournament, set for Thursday and Friday.

Section 1-AAA — Kiski Area senior Drake Neumann will meet Albert Gallatin's Joey English for third place in the section Tuesday. Neumann advanced to the semifinals of the Section 1-AAA tournament Monday at the Club Sport & Health in Monroeville, beating Hempfield's Aidan Kelly in the first round and Franklin Regional's Sean Vannatta in the quarterfinals before losing to Penn-Trafford's Turner Price in the semifinals. By making the semifinals, Neumann qualified for this week's WPIAL singles championships.

