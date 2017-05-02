Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Freeport track teams advance to finals

Staff Reports | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
(from left) Quaker Valley’s KC Johns, Nolan Carver, Freeport’s Miles Troup, and Conor Selinger compete in the 110 hurdles during the WPIAL track semi-finals at Freeport High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Freeport will get a chance to defend its WPIAL Class AA boys team track and field title.

The Yellowjackets knocked off Southmoreland, 102-48, and Quaker Valley, 81.5-68.5, Tuesday in the WPIAL semifinals at Freeport to advance to the team finals Monday at Baldwin. Freeport's girls also advanced, defeating Quaker Valley, 97-51, California, 95-54, and Southmoreland, 76-74.

The Freeport boys beat Washington, Freedom and South Park in the 2016 WPIAL finals, winning the fifth team championship in school history and first since 2010. Freeport's girls are seeking their fourth title.

The Burrell girls advanced to the WPIAL finals for the second consecutive season, defeating Brownsville, 100.5-45.5, Derry, 105.5-43.5, and Keystone Oaks, 99-50 in the semifinal meet at Derry. The Bucs are attempting to win their first WPIAL championship.

Riverview's boys came up short of making the Class AA finals, finishing second of three teams in the semifinal at Derry.

In Class AAA, the Kiski Area girls finished third in the semifinal meet at Seneca Valley, while the boys came in fourth. The Seneca Valley boys and Butler girls advanced.

Baseball

Highlands 10, Indiana 1 — Brandon Welsh hit a solo home run in the third inning, and the Golden Rams (2-13, 1-11) put up four runs in the fifth and five more in the seventh to upend Section 1-4A rival Indiana and capture their first section win in two years. Jon Thomas pitched a complete game, giving up four hits and striking out nine batters. Noah Gillette hit a two-run single to start a four-run fifth inning. Thomas doubled twice and knocked in two runs.

South Allegheny 2, Valley 1 — Andrew Serakowski singled in the first inning to score Shawn Demharter for the Vikings' lone run as Valley (6-8, 2-6) fell to South Allegheny in a Section 1-3A matchup.

Carlynton 9, Riverview 1 — Jake Seitz tripled and drove in two runs as Carlynton (12-4, 7-4) beat Riverview in Section 3-2A play. Jordan Zatawski had an RBI single and Ben Blacksmith singled twice for Riverview (3-11, 3-8).

Eden Christian Academy 16, Springdale 3 (5 inn.) — Seth Delposen singled and drove in two runs as Eden Christian (9-3, 7-1) defeated Springdale in Section 1-A play. Logan Baur singled twice and drove in one run for Springdale (3-8, 2-5).

Softball

Leechburg 16, Geibel 6 (4 inn.) — The No. 2 Blue Devils put up four runs in the first inning and 10 in the fourth to roll past Section 3-A foe Geibel (2-8, 2-6). Morgan Pierce picked up the win for Leechburg (11-1, 10-0), striking out 10 batters and giving up four hits in four innings. Kasey Klapheke and Grace Reinke both knocked in three runs, and Lexie Young doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Blue Devils.

Apollo-Ridge 18, Northgate 3 (3 inn.) — Sierra Barr tripled and drove in two runs as the Vikings (8-2, 7-2) rolled to a Section 2-2A victory. Apollo-Ridge needed just eight hits, scoring four runs in the first, eight in the second and six in the third. Mollie Charlton earned the win in the circle, striking out seven in three innings.

South Allegheny 14, Valley 4 (6 inn.)— The Vikings (0-8, 0-7) led 4-1 in the third inning, but No. 4 South Allegheny (9-1, 6-1) rallied to score a Section 1-3A victory. The Gladiators scored seven runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth. Casey Gatto hit a solo homer, while Madison Gatto doubled and drove in two runs to lead Valley. Auveonna Perkins added a double. Sidney Kirkwood hit one of five South Allegheny home runs and had a team-best three RBIs.

Boys tennis

Section 1-AAA singles — Kiski Area senior Drake Neumann finished fourth in the section after falling 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 to Albert Gallatin's Joey English in the consolation match Tuesday.

Neumann qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA singles tournament, which begins Thursday.

