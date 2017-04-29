Disparity worries WPIAL lacrosse teams, especially new ones

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WPIAL lacrosse celebrated its steady growth in recent years, but coaches now worry those fledgling teams could fold.

Their concerns are rooted in the lopsided scores they see nightly.

The WPIAL traditionally had divided its lacrosse teams by strength rather than school enrollment size. The established teams competed in one division while the upstarts could play each other voluntarily in another.

But that option vanished this season, forcing the “haves and have-nots” together.

In the past week alone, there were more than two dozen one-sided outcomes. Among them, the Fox Chapel girls won 27-1 over Penn-Trafford, Oakland Catholic won 21-6 over Plum and Quaker Valley won 24-6 over South Fayette.

“I've been down that road as a new program,” said Jarvis Lindsay, coach of the Freeport boys, who are in their second WPIAL year. “There's nothing worse than getting punched in the mouth repeatedly.

“It's very discouraging,” he said. “If you're out-matched, you're out-matched, plain and simple. I would welcome a change back to the way it used to be.”

When the lacrosse steering committees meet in May, the WPIAL will ask them to examine whether the competitive balance needs to be addressed, WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley said.

“Appearances aren't always accurate, but it appears that the two classifications have resulted in some very non-competitive events,” O'Malley said. “We have heard that those non-competitive events have led to some disgruntlement within programs. That's led some people to question whether or not there's a future in their school for lacrosse.”

The WPIAL has finalized 2018 section schedules for its other spring sports but has delayed lacrosse for now. The two lacrosse committees are scheduled to meet May 11 and 12.

Their recommendations will be considered by the WPIAL Board of Directors.

“Something needs to be done,” said Mt. Lebanon girls coach Brian Kattan, who leads one of the WPIAL's older programs. “When you get teams that have only been around for one or two years playing against established teams, it's really not fair to either team — but it's especially not fair to these kids who are just starting out.

“They want to like the game, they want to grow the game, they want to get better. And they're getting beat game after game.”

The WPIAL's problem arose after the PIAA expanded lacrosse to two classifications starting this season. That forced the WPIAL to divide its schools into two groups by size rather than strength.

Under the previous one-classification format, the WPIAL crowned a champion in both Division 1 (established teams) and Division 2 (upstart teams). Only Division 1 teams advanced to the state playoffs.

The WPIAL could return to a similar format with Class 3A and 2A teams mixed into one classification but would face a few dilemmas. Among them, the WPIAL would have to identify two state playoff qualifiers.

The WPIAL could keep two classifications but add an open division for newer programs, an idea Kattan likes.

“You could take some of the less-experienced teams from each (classification),” Kattan said, “and put them somewhere they could play each other.”

The WPIAL has only 43 girls teams and 40 boys teams. Three girls teams were added this year: Plum, South Fayette and Allderdice, a City League program that competes in the WPIAL. A South Fayette boys team also joined. Those involved worry the lopsided losses will lead some programs to fold. Or at the very least, the losses will keep new schools from forming a team.

“You've got to learn to lose,” Lindsay said. “But when you're trying to build a program, and you've got one losing season after another, it's really tough to get kids involved. They say: ‘They stink. I don't want to play lacrosse.' It's hurtful.”

The WPIAL doesn't similarly try to protect fledgling programs in other sports, but lacrosse should be treated differently, O'Malley said. Unlike baseball, football or basketball, lacrosse roots don't run as deep in Western Pennsylvania.

“This is a new sport to probably half of the teams that are playing it,” O'Malley said. “Lacrosse is a totally different animal. Some of the kids have never picked up a stick.”

That inexperience also can lead to injuries when mismatched teams share the field, he said.

The PIAA's new two-classification alignment divides WPIAL teams by size, but even the smaller Class 2A is populated with relatively large schools such as Moon, Chartiers Valley and Franklin Regional. That alone is a challenge for the small schools who play lacrosse.

“I find it extremely difficult to effectively (compete) against large public schools with feeder programs, more coaches, more players and more experience,” Greensburg Central Catholic coach Ruth Ann Wargofchik said. “It's an uphill battle we face every year. We had an uphill battle with Hempfield and Latrobe in our section. Now, we have Franklin Regional and Plum, both larger schools. But we won't give up.”

Shady Side Academy athletic director Gene Deal chairs the boys lacrosse committee, and Sewickley Academy teacher Cheryl Lasson chairs the girls group.

The committee members are Seneca Valley athletic director Heather Lewis, Sewickley Academy coach Tim Hastings, Fox Chapel assistant athletic director John Panos and Bethel Park athletic director Dan Sloan.

“I look forward to the discussion we'll have in May,” Lewis said. “I think what's happened is the sport is growing so fast nationwide. … I don't think this is just a Pittsburgh problem. The sport is growing so rapidly that these are the unintended scenarios.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.