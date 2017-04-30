A-K Valley high school sports lookahead: Week of May 1-6

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monday

A brutal week of Section 1-4A challenges for Deer Lakes baseball (11-3, 9-1) begins with a 4 p.m. game at Freeport (8-5, 5-4), which lost 3-2 when the teams met April 10.

Springdale baseball (3-7, 2-4) sits in a playoff-qualifying position in Section 1-A but would prefer to boost its credibility with a strong performance in its 3:45 p.m. home game against Eden Christian (8-3, 6-1). The Dynamos lost, 14-7, during the first matchup between the teams.

In softball, Kiski Area and Leechburg are scheduled to square off with imposing foes. The Cavaliers (9-3) visit Section 2-5A frontrunner Connellsville (10-2) for a 4 p.m. nonsection game. The Blue Devils (10-1) head to Class AA Our Lady of Sacred Heart (10-2) for a 5 p.m. nonsection test.

Boys tennis section singles tournaments begin around the WPIAL.

Tuesday

Kiski Area, Freeport, Burrell and Riverview's track and field teams dive into postseason action with WPIAL semifinal meets. The Cavaliers' boys and girls teams head to Seneca Valley for 3 p.m. meets. Freeport's boys and girls host semifinals, and Burrell's girls and Riverview's boys go to Derry for their meets.

A rematch between Section 2-2A boys volleyball powers Deer Lakes and Derry Area will unfold in the evening. The Lancers rallied from a two-game deficit to top the Trojans, 3-2, on April 11.

In softball, Highlands (4-8, 3-5) will try to avoid a trap game in Section 1-4A at Uniontown (0-11, 0-8) as it vies with Derry Area for the section's final playoff spot.

Wednesday

Burrell baseball (7-5, 5-2) hosts Shady Side Academy (5-6, 5-3) in a 4 p.m. Section 1-3A matchup with significant playoff implications. The Bucs lost 2-1 when the teams met April 19.

Deer Lakes baseball's grueling stretch in Section 1-4A continues with a road game at Greensburg Salem (8-3, 7-3), which lost 5-3 to the Lancers (11-3, 9-1) on April 12.

Springdale baseball (3-7, 2-4) will try to hold off Leechburg (2-9, 1-6) as they scrap for Section 1-A's final postseason berth.

And in softball, Kiski Area (9-3, 8-3) gets a chance to prove its 7-2 win over Penn-Trafford (11-4, 9-2) earlier in the season was no fluke. The Section 1-5A frontrunners meet at 4 p.m.

Thursday

Rivalries that involve more than bragging rights are all the rage as Burrell baseball (7-5, 5-2) visits Valley (6-7, 2-5) in a key Section 1-2A matchup. The Vikings are tied for fourth in the section and cannot afford to slip to fifth.

Deer Lakes softball (10-1, 6-1) heads to Freeport (8-2, 5-2) to see if their Section 1-2A rematch involves as much scoring as the first meeting, which the Lancers won 14-12 on April 13.

Apollo-Ridge softball (7-2, 6-2) looks to stay in the Section 2-2A title hunt when it travels to Greensburg Central Catholic (2-3, 2-2) for a 3:45 p.m. game.

Friday

The Pine-Richland Invitational might serve as a last chance for track and field athletes from Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Leechburg and Riverview to qualify for the WPIAL individual championships. They must finish in the top 16 in any event in Class AA to earn a spot in the WPIAL meet. Cheswick Christian also will attend the invitiational.

Deer Lakes baseball's long week concludes with a home game against Knoch (10-3, 8-2), the only Section 1-4A opponent to knock off the Lancers (11-3, 9-1). The Knights won 5-4 on April 19.