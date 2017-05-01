High school scores, schedules for May 1, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 9, North Allegheny 8

Class 5A

Section 3

Latrobe 8, McKeesport 1

Class 2A

Section 2

OLSH 4, Neshannock 3

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Penn Hills at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at North Hills, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.; Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Rochester at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Riverview at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Cameron County, 5 p.m.; Yough at Derry, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 21, Baldwin 1

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 13, Penn-Trafford 0

Section 3

North Allegheny 21, Butler 13

Class AA

Section 3

Hampton 19, Winchester Thurston 2

Nonsection

Plum 14, Knoch 11

Softball

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Brashear at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Shaler at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Plum, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

McKeesport at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Hampton at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at West Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 3:45 p.m.; Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4:15 p.m.; South Park at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.; Springdale vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Greece Odyssey, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Vincentian Academy, 3:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Shenango, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Union at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.; Leechburg at Geibel, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Hollidaysburg at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Tennis

Section singles tournament

Class AAA

Section 1

At The Club Sport & Health

Preliminary

Matt Harris, Gateway d. Seth Dolan, Connellsville, 10-1; Chad Polombo, Latrobe d. Josh Centorcelli, Kiski Area, 10-3; Everest Yan, Franklin Regional d. Aaron Kuhn, Norwin, 10-1.

First round

Turner Price, Penn-Trafford d. Harris, Gateway, 10-0; Nathan Piper, Gateway d. Isaac Poole, Latrobe, 10-3; Drake Neumann, Kiski Area d. Aidan Kelly, Hempfield, 10-5; Sean Vannatta, Franklin Regional d. Nolan Turko, Armstrong, 10-0; Mason Harbaugh, Hempfield d. Polombo, Latrobe, 10-5; Joey English, Albert Gallatin d. Chase Anthony, Armstrong, 10-0; Evan Morgan, Norwin d. Ryan Blair, Connellsville, 10-7; Kevin Lee, Penn-Trafford d. Yan, Franklin Regional, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Price, Penn-Trafford d. Poole, Latrobe, 10-0; Neumann, Kiski Area d. Vannatta, Franklin Regional; English, Albert Gallatin d. Harbaugh, Hempfield, 11-9; Lee, Penn-Trafford d. Morgan, Norwin, 10-1.

Semifinals

Price, Penn-Trafford d. Neumann, Kiski Area, 6-0 6-1; Lee, Penn-Trafford d. English, Albert Gallatin, 6-2 6-1.

Section 2

At North Allegheny

First round

Logan D'Angelo, Moon d. Graham Strano, Mars, 10-0; Drew Ellis, Mars d. Martin Varys, North Hills, 10-3; Ivan Voinov, North Allegheny d. Jeremy O'Connor, Steel valley, 10-2; Ben Ringeisen, Hampton d. Connor McEwen, North Hills, 10-0; Richard Hofmann, North Allegheny d. Alex Garczynski, Steel valley, 10-0; Sid Iyer, Pine-Richland d. Nick Magnelli, Moon, 10-5; Ted Donegan, Hampton d. Matt McMaster, Butler, 10-8; Ben Vinarski, Pine-Richland d. Elijah Errington, Butler, 10-0.

Quartefinals

D'Angelo, Moon d. Ellis, Mars 10-1; Voinov, Ringeisen, Hampton d. Voinov, North Allegheny, 10-2; Hofmann, North Allegheny d. Iyer, Pine-Richland, 10-4; Vinarski, Pine-Richland d. Donegan, Hampton, 10-6.

Semifinals

D'Angelo, Moon d. Ringeisen, Hampton, 6-3 6-1; Vinarski, Pine-Richland d. Hofmann, North Allegheny, 7-5 6-4.

Section 3

At Alpha Club, Harmar

Preliminary round

Colin Lewis, Plum, d. Luke Grunden, Shaler, 10-0.

First round

Robbie Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Lewis, Plum, 10-2; Tenay Kumta, Shady Side Academy, d. Remi Davis, Baldwin, 10-2; Will Gatti, Central Catholic, d. Chris Greil, McKeesport, 10-0; David Missry, Allderdice, d. Steve Kefalos, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Nanan Dua, Shady Side Academy, d. Vincenzo Tavecca, Plum, 10-0; Milo Baron, Fox Chapel, d. Kuchal Kharel, Baldwin, 10-0; Tanner Bradford, Shaler, d. Chris Kefalos, Woodland Hills, 10-7; Marcus Mitchell, Allderdice, d. Tim Smith, Central Catholic, 10-0.

Quarterfianls

Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Kumta, Shady Side Academy, 10-0; Missry, Allderdice, d. Gatti, Central Catholic, 10-5; Dua, Shady Side Academy, d. Baron, Fox Chapel, 11-10 (9); Mitchell, Allderdice, d. Bradford, Shaler, 10-0.

Semifinals

Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Missry, Allderdice, 6-1, 6-0; Mitchell, Allderdice, d. Dua, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-1.

Section 4

At Glen Creek Tennis Club

Preliminary round

Matt Currey, West Allegheny, d. Adam Raggi, Trinity, 10-4; Matt Donahue, West Allegheny, d. John Dukewitch, Montour, 10-3.

First round

Connor Bruce, Peters Township, d. Currey, West Allegheny, 10-0; Logan Cutts, Canon-McMillan d. Max McKitrick, Bethel Park, 10-3; Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Casey Shaw, Trinity, 10-1; Ryan Estatico, Chartiers Valley, d. Kyle Copelan, Bethel Park, 10-5; Ryan Farrell, Peters Township, d. Mack Mason, Chartiers Valley, 10-1; Sam Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, d. Luke Gladden, Canon-McMillan, 10-3; Pramod Narayanan, Upper St. Clair, d. John Certrone, Montour, 10-1; Michael Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, d. Matt Donahue, West Allegheny, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Bruce, Peters Township, d. Cutts, Canon-McMillan, 10-0; Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Estatico, Chartiers Valley, 10-2; Farrell, Peters Township, d. Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, 10-2; Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, d. Narayanan, Upper St. Clair, 10-6.

Semifinals

Bruce, Peters Township, d. Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-4, 6-3; Farrell, Peters Township, d. Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-2.

Class AA

Section 1

At Greensburg Racquet Club

Preliminary

Ben Bailey, Mt. Pleasant d. Tyler Beck, West Mifflin, 1--9; Dave Velosky, Brownsville d. Ben Pisano, Greensburg Central catholic, 11-10.

First round

John Monroe, California d. Bailey, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0; Ryan O'Leary, Thomas Jefferson d. Chrish Marincheck, Greensburg Salem, 10-2; Luke Jacquillard, Southmoreland d. Oliver Robinson, Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-9; Justin Chavanec, Mt. Pleasant d. Devin Stolar, South Park, 10-5; Josh Wohar, California d. Anthony DePalma, Southmoreland, 10-0; Darren Studnicki, West Mifflin d. Jake Robbins, Brownsville, 10-7; Jack Maruca, Greensburg Salem d. Anthony Girol, 10-4; Yash Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson d. Dave Velosky, Brownsville, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Monroe, California d. O'Leary, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0; Stolar, South Park d. Robinson, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-1; Wohar, California d. Robbins, Brownsville, 10-2; Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson d. Maruca, Greensburg Salem, 10-0.

Semifinals

Monroe, California d. Stolar, South Park, 6-1 6-0; Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson d. Wohar, California, 6-4 6-3.

Section 2

At Brady's Run Park, Four Winds Racquet Club

Preliminary

Alex Scott, Ellwood City d. Sam Weiner, Quaker Valley, 10-2; Christian Gaus, Riverside d. Jacob Nola, Beaver Falls, 10-2.

First round

Jack Shearer, Central Valley d. Scott, Ellwood City, 10-1; Durke Martin, Riverside d. Jacob Beier, Beaver Falls, 10-4; Ross Hutchko, Beaver d. James Begley, Blackhawk, 10-8; Alex Clark, Neshannock d. Jacob Giles, Ambridge, 10-8; Trey Houk, Ellwood City d. Ryan Kozlowski, Ambridge, 10-2; Aidan Perez, Beaver d. Michael DuBois, Neshannock, 10-2; Dan Tanaskovic, Central Valley d. Potter Oliver, Quaker Valley, 10-4; Nate Heidengren, Blackhawk d. Gaus, Riverside, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Shearer, Central Valley d. Martin, Riverside, 10-1; Clark, Neshannock d. Hutchko, Beaver, 10-4; Perez, beaver d. Houk, Ellwood City, 10-2; Heidengren, Blackhawk d. Tanaskovic, Central Valley, 10-4.

Semifinals

Shearer, Central Valley d. Clark, Neshannock, 6-2 6-0; Heidengren, Blackhawk d. Perez, Beaver, 6-2 6-1.

Section 3

At Alpha Club, Harmar

First round

Zachary Palko, Indiana d. T.J. Dinnin, St. Joseph, 10-0; Nick Metro, Vincentian Academy d. Cole Masarik, Highlands, 10-7; Aidan Neigh, Knoch d. Noor Buchi, Burrell, 10-2; David Belitskus, Valley d. Dalton Stivenson, Springdale, 10-1; Joey Budjos, Indiana d. Mark Aukerman, Vincentian, 10-1; Simon Sudano, Knoch d. Thomas Klawinski, St. Joseph, 10-0; Michael Saliba, Valley d. Ben Edwards, Burrell, 10-3; Matt Kern, Springdale d. Connor Cairo, Highlands, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Palko, Indiana d. Metro, Vincentian, 10-0; Belitskus, Valley d. Neigh, Knoch, 10-5; Budjos, Indiana d. Sudano, Knoch, 10-1; Kern, Springdale d. Saliba, Valley, 10-0.

Semifinals

Palko, Indiana d. Belitskus, Valley, 6-1 6-0; Budjos, Indiana d. Kern, Springdale, 6-1 6-0.

Finals

Budjos, Indiana d. Palko, Indiana, 7-5 6-0.

Track and field

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

All meets start at 3 p.m.

Boys

Class AAA

At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Norwin, West Mifflin

At North Allegheny: Beaver, Chartiers Valley, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Hills

At Seneca Valley: Kiski Area, Latrobe, New Castle, Seneca Valley

At Baldwin: Baldwin, Gateway, Hempfield, Uniontown

Class AA

At South Side Beaver: Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver, Waynesburg

At Shenango: Brentwood, Freedom, Shenango, South Park

At Freeport: Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland

At Derry: Derry, Riverview, Washington

Girls

Class AAA

At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Norwin, Trinity

At North Allegheny: Chartiers Valley, Hampton, Moon, North Allegheny

At Seneca Valley: Butler, Kiski Area, Latrobe, West Allegheny

At Baldwin: Baldwin, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Uniontown

Class AA

At South Side Beaver: Beaver, Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver

At Shenango: Greensburg C.C., Shenango, South Park, Vincentian Academy

At Freeport: California, Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland

At Derry: Brownsville, Burrell, Derry, Keystone Oaks

Volleyball

Boys

Monday's results

Class AA

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Nonsection

Baldwin 3, Plum 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Shaler 0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.