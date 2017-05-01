Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for May 1, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Baseball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 9, North Allegheny 8

Class 5A

Section 3

Latrobe 8, McKeesport 1

Class 2A

Section 2

OLSH 4, Neshannock 3

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Penn Hills at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at North Hills, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.; Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Rochester at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Riverview at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Cameron County, 5 p.m.; Yough at Derry, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 21, Baldwin 1

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 13, Penn-Trafford 0

Section 3

North Allegheny 21, Butler 13

Class AA

Section 3

Hampton 19, Winchester Thurston 2

Nonsection

Plum 14, Knoch 11

Softball

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Brashear at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Shaler at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Plum, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

McKeesport at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Hampton at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at West Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 3:45 p.m.; Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4:15 p.m.; South Park at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.; Springdale vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Greece Odyssey, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Vincentian Academy, 3:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Shenango, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Union at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.; Leechburg at Geibel, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Hollidaysburg at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Tennis

Section singles tournament

Class AAA

Section 1

At The Club Sport & Health

Preliminary

Matt Harris, Gateway d. Seth Dolan, Connellsville, 10-1; Chad Polombo, Latrobe d. Josh Centorcelli, Kiski Area, 10-3; Everest Yan, Franklin Regional d. Aaron Kuhn, Norwin, 10-1.

First round

Turner Price, Penn-Trafford d. Harris, Gateway, 10-0; Nathan Piper, Gateway d. Isaac Poole, Latrobe, 10-3; Drake Neumann, Kiski Area d. Aidan Kelly, Hempfield, 10-5; Sean Vannatta, Franklin Regional d. Nolan Turko, Armstrong, 10-0; Mason Harbaugh, Hempfield d. Polombo, Latrobe, 10-5; Joey English, Albert Gallatin d. Chase Anthony, Armstrong, 10-0; Evan Morgan, Norwin d. Ryan Blair, Connellsville, 10-7; Kevin Lee, Penn-Trafford d. Yan, Franklin Regional, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Price, Penn-Trafford d. Poole, Latrobe, 10-0; Neumann, Kiski Area d. Vannatta, Franklin Regional; English, Albert Gallatin d. Harbaugh, Hempfield, 11-9; Lee, Penn-Trafford d. Morgan, Norwin, 10-1.

Semifinals

Price, Penn-Trafford d. Neumann, Kiski Area, 6-0 6-1; Lee, Penn-Trafford d. English, Albert Gallatin, 6-2 6-1.

Section 2

At North Allegheny

First round

Logan D'Angelo, Moon d. Graham Strano, Mars, 10-0; Drew Ellis, Mars d. Martin Varys, North Hills, 10-3; Ivan Voinov, North Allegheny d. Jeremy O'Connor, Steel valley, 10-2; Ben Ringeisen, Hampton d. Connor McEwen, North Hills, 10-0; Richard Hofmann, North Allegheny d. Alex Garczynski, Steel valley, 10-0; Sid Iyer, Pine-Richland d. Nick Magnelli, Moon, 10-5; Ted Donegan, Hampton d. Matt McMaster, Butler, 10-8; Ben Vinarski, Pine-Richland d. Elijah Errington, Butler, 10-0.

Quartefinals

D'Angelo, Moon d. Ellis, Mars 10-1; Voinov, Ringeisen, Hampton d. Voinov, North Allegheny, 10-2; Hofmann, North Allegheny d. Iyer, Pine-Richland, 10-4; Vinarski, Pine-Richland d. Donegan, Hampton, 10-6.

Semifinals

D'Angelo, Moon d. Ringeisen, Hampton, 6-3 6-1; Vinarski, Pine-Richland d. Hofmann, North Allegheny, 7-5 6-4.

Section 3

At Alpha Club, Harmar

Preliminary round

Colin Lewis, Plum, d. Luke Grunden, Shaler, 10-0.

First round

Robbie Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Lewis, Plum, 10-2; Tenay Kumta, Shady Side Academy, d. Remi Davis, Baldwin, 10-2; Will Gatti, Central Catholic, d. Chris Greil, McKeesport, 10-0; David Missry, Allderdice, d. Steve Kefalos, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Nanan Dua, Shady Side Academy, d. Vincenzo Tavecca, Plum, 10-0; Milo Baron, Fox Chapel, d. Kuchal Kharel, Baldwin, 10-0; Tanner Bradford, Shaler, d. Chris Kefalos, Woodland Hills, 10-7; Marcus Mitchell, Allderdice, d. Tim Smith, Central Catholic, 10-0.

Quarterfianls

Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Kumta, Shady Side Academy, 10-0; Missry, Allderdice, d. Gatti, Central Catholic, 10-5; Dua, Shady Side Academy, d. Baron, Fox Chapel, 11-10 (9); Mitchell, Allderdice, d. Bradford, Shaler, 10-0.

Semifinals

Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Missry, Allderdice, 6-1, 6-0; Mitchell, Allderdice, d. Dua, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-1.

Section 4

At Glen Creek Tennis Club

Preliminary round

Matt Currey, West Allegheny, d. Adam Raggi, Trinity, 10-4; Matt Donahue, West Allegheny, d. John Dukewitch, Montour, 10-3.

First round

Connor Bruce, Peters Township, d. Currey, West Allegheny, 10-0; Logan Cutts, Canon-McMillan d. Max McKitrick, Bethel Park, 10-3; Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Casey Shaw, Trinity, 10-1; Ryan Estatico, Chartiers Valley, d. Kyle Copelan, Bethel Park, 10-5; Ryan Farrell, Peters Township, d. Mack Mason, Chartiers Valley, 10-1; Sam Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, d. Luke Gladden, Canon-McMillan, 10-3; Pramod Narayanan, Upper St. Clair, d. John Certrone, Montour, 10-1; Michael Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, d. Matt Donahue, West Allegheny, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Bruce, Peters Township, d. Cutts, Canon-McMillan, 10-0; Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Estatico, Chartiers Valley, 10-2; Farrell, Peters Township, d. Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, 10-2; Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, d. Narayanan, Upper St. Clair, 10-6.

Semifinals

Bruce, Peters Township, d. Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-4, 6-3; Farrell, Peters Township, d. Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-2.

Class AA

Section 1

At Greensburg Racquet Club

Preliminary

Ben Bailey, Mt. Pleasant d. Tyler Beck, West Mifflin, 1--9; Dave Velosky, Brownsville d. Ben Pisano, Greensburg Central catholic, 11-10.

First round

John Monroe, California d. Bailey, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0; Ryan O'Leary, Thomas Jefferson d. Chrish Marincheck, Greensburg Salem, 10-2; Luke Jacquillard, Southmoreland d. Oliver Robinson, Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-9; Justin Chavanec, Mt. Pleasant d. Devin Stolar, South Park, 10-5; Josh Wohar, California d. Anthony DePalma, Southmoreland, 10-0; Darren Studnicki, West Mifflin d. Jake Robbins, Brownsville, 10-7; Jack Maruca, Greensburg Salem d. Anthony Girol, 10-4; Yash Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson d. Dave Velosky, Brownsville, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Monroe, California d. O'Leary, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0; Stolar, South Park d. Robinson, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-1; Wohar, California d. Robbins, Brownsville, 10-2; Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson d. Maruca, Greensburg Salem, 10-0.

Semifinals

Monroe, California d. Stolar, South Park, 6-1 6-0; Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson d. Wohar, California, 6-4 6-3.

Section 2

At Brady's Run Park, Four Winds Racquet Club

Preliminary

Alex Scott, Ellwood City d. Sam Weiner, Quaker Valley, 10-2; Christian Gaus, Riverside d. Jacob Nola, Beaver Falls, 10-2.

First round

Jack Shearer, Central Valley d. Scott, Ellwood City, 10-1; Durke Martin, Riverside d. Jacob Beier, Beaver Falls, 10-4; Ross Hutchko, Beaver d. James Begley, Blackhawk, 10-8; Alex Clark, Neshannock d. Jacob Giles, Ambridge, 10-8; Trey Houk, Ellwood City d. Ryan Kozlowski, Ambridge, 10-2; Aidan Perez, Beaver d. Michael DuBois, Neshannock, 10-2; Dan Tanaskovic, Central Valley d. Potter Oliver, Quaker Valley, 10-4; Nate Heidengren, Blackhawk d. Gaus, Riverside, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Shearer, Central Valley d. Martin, Riverside, 10-1; Clark, Neshannock d. Hutchko, Beaver, 10-4; Perez, beaver d. Houk, Ellwood City, 10-2; Heidengren, Blackhawk d. Tanaskovic, Central Valley, 10-4.

Semifinals

Shearer, Central Valley d. Clark, Neshannock, 6-2 6-0; Heidengren, Blackhawk d. Perez, Beaver, 6-2 6-1.

Section 3

At Alpha Club, Harmar

First round

Zachary Palko, Indiana d. T.J. Dinnin, St. Joseph, 10-0; Nick Metro, Vincentian Academy d. Cole Masarik, Highlands, 10-7; Aidan Neigh, Knoch d. Noor Buchi, Burrell, 10-2; David Belitskus, Valley d. Dalton Stivenson, Springdale, 10-1; Joey Budjos, Indiana d. Mark Aukerman, Vincentian, 10-1; Simon Sudano, Knoch d. Thomas Klawinski, St. Joseph, 10-0; Michael Saliba, Valley d. Ben Edwards, Burrell, 10-3; Matt Kern, Springdale d. Connor Cairo, Highlands, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Palko, Indiana d. Metro, Vincentian, 10-0; Belitskus, Valley d. Neigh, Knoch, 10-5; Budjos, Indiana d. Sudano, Knoch, 10-1; Kern, Springdale d. Saliba, Valley, 10-0.

Semifinals

Palko, Indiana d. Belitskus, Valley, 6-1 6-0; Budjos, Indiana d. Kern, Springdale, 6-1 6-0.

Finals

Budjos, Indiana d. Palko, Indiana, 7-5 6-0.

Track and field

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

All meets start at 3 p.m.

Boys

Class AAA

At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Norwin, West Mifflin

At North Allegheny: Beaver, Chartiers Valley, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Hills

At Seneca Valley: Kiski Area, Latrobe, New Castle, Seneca Valley

At Baldwin: Baldwin, Gateway, Hempfield, Uniontown

Class AA

At South Side Beaver: Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver, Waynesburg

At Shenango: Brentwood, Freedom, Shenango, South Park

At Freeport: Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland

At Derry: Derry, Riverview, Washington

Girls

Class AAA

At Norwin: Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Norwin, Trinity

At North Allegheny: Chartiers Valley, Hampton, Moon, North Allegheny

At Seneca Valley: Butler, Kiski Area, Latrobe, West Allegheny

At Baldwin: Baldwin, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Uniontown

Class AA

At South Side Beaver: Beaver, Hopewell, Riverside, South Side Beaver

At Shenango: Greensburg C.C., Shenango, South Park, Vincentian Academy

At Freeport: California, Freeport, Quaker Valley, Southmoreland

At Derry: Brownsville, Burrell, Derry, Keystone Oaks

Volleyball

Boys

Monday's results

Class AA

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Nonsection

Baldwin 3, Plum 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Shaler 0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.