Other High School Sports

WPIAL board of directors prepares for busy month of hearings
Chris Harlan | Monday, May 1, 2017, 4:15 p.m.

May will be a busy month for the WPIAL board of directors.

The board has four notable eligibility hearings scheduled in the next two weeks starting Wednesday with Joey Porter Jr. and Amosis Porter, the son and nephew of the Steelers' linebacker coach.

Also that afternoon, the board will hear from Michael Tomlin, the son of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. The three high school football players transferred from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic shortly after the school replaced Jason Gildon as coach in December.

On May 15, the board will hear from Kenny White and Malik Shepherd, two standout juniors who switched from one WPIAL football powerhouse to another.

The WPIAL will determine whether the students switched schools for athletics. If so, the WPIAL could rule a player ineligible to play football next fall.

White moved from West Allegheny to Pine-Richland, taking him from the WPIAL Class 5A football champion to a Class 6A contender.

Shepherd transferred from Beaver Falls to rival Aliquippa. Beaver Falls won the state Class 3A title last season and defeated Aliquippa in the WPIAL championship.

Tomlin, a sophomore, transferred to Shady Side Academy. The Porters transferred to North Allegheny. Joey Jr. is a sophomore and Amosis is a freshman.

• The WPIAL also will hear Wednesday from Penn Hills boys basketball coach Dan DeRose, who faces a four-game suspension for his actions after a Feb. 25 playoff loss.

Coach resigns

Serra Catholic football coach Tony St. Angelo has resigned after four seasons, athletic director Bill Cleary said.

The team went 10-29 under St. Angelo, but the Eagles improved from 1-9 his first season to 5-6 last season with a berth in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

