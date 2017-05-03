Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley Athletes of the Week: Leechburg's Brooke Blumer, Riverview's Adam Walker

William Whalen | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
Leechburg's Brooke Blumer
Riverview's Adam Walker

Brooke Blumer

School: Leechburg

Class: Senior

Sport: Softball

Report card: Few hitters are swinging the bat better than Blumer. She hit a grand slam in Leechburg's (11-1, 10-0) 11-10 nonsection win over Derry and followed up with a three-HR performance against Section 3-A foe Ellis School. She carries a .459 batting average, including four doubles, five homers and 20 RBIs through 12 games. Blumer is also a four-year starter at middle hitter for the Leechburg volleyball team.

How long have you been playing softball?

Since I was 5.

How do you explain your recent outburst of production at the plate?

It's probably having a good eye. I used to swing at the high balls, and now I'm swinging at the middle ones. I'm a sucker for the high and outside ones.

What does this team to do make a deep run into the WPIAL Class A softball bracket?

I would say our defense and we need to hit our cutoffs. I think we need to work on getting the hard grounders.

What's the strength of this year's team?

Everyone can hit. Not just the first four or five hitters, it's everyone.

Adam Walker

School: Riverview

Class: Junior

Sport: Track and field

Report card: Walker has blossomed into one of the top pole vaulters in Class AA. He ranks first in Class AA with a height of 13 feet, 6 inches. He turned in a quality performance in Tuesday's WPIAL Class AA team semifinals where he took home first-place finishes in the pole vault (10-6), long jump (20-3) and triple jump (38-10). Walker is also a two-year starter at the forward and midfielder positions for the Raiders boys' soccer team. He finished with 11 goals and four assists last fall.

How long have you been competing in track and field?

Three years.

What attracted you to pole vault?

My sister, Emily, pole vaulted and I watched her when I was younger and I thought it looked fun.

Is there any event that you are interested in but you haven't tried yet?

I've never tried the high jump. I'm kind of short; I'm 5-foot-5.

Do you have any unique routines before you go and compete?

I always listen to music. New rap music and stuff like that.

What are your goals in track and field the rest of the way?

This year, I'm hoping to be the WPIAL champion for pole vault. And for long jump and triple jump, I'm hoping to make it to states this year.

— William Whalen

