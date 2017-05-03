A-K Valley roundup: St. Joseph softball earns 1st postseason berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time in school history St. Joseph softball is headed to the postseason.

The Spartans used a 10-run first inning on their way to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Ellis School in a Section 1-A game Wednesday.

Calley Neelan and Julianna Nichols recorded two singles and two RBIs apiece for the Spartans (8-3, 6-3), who missed the postseason by one game a year ago. Shelby Gogal pitched two innings, recording five strikeouts.

Valley 14-14, East Allegheny 4-0 (5 inn.) — Valley (2-8, 2-7) earned its first two victories of the year in a doubleheader sweep with Section 1-3A foe East Allegheny (1-9, 0-8). In Game 1, the Vikings plated seven runs in the bottom of the fifth for a walk-off victory. Tayah Hill and Casey Gatto both recorded three singles and two RBIs. Madison Gatto doubled and Andie Jo Conwell pitched five innings with five strikeouts. In Game 2, the Vikings scored 10 runs in the second inning. Danielle Yaworski singled and had four RBIs. Rylee Gatto doubled and drove in two runs. Conwell struck out four to pick up the win.

Springdale 10, Northgate 8 — Faith Lepovsky, Sara Lucas and Gabby Yost all recorded three hits to help Springdale (1-7, 1-6) top Northgate (2-9, 1-6) for its first win of the season in a Section 2-2A game. Lepovsky and Yost both doubled for the Dynamos. Springdale also played a makeup game against Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and fell 20-0 in three innings.

Penn-Trafford 9, Kiski Area 7 — Alexa Nagy finished with three singles for Kiski Area (10-4, 9-4), but Penn-Trafford (13-4, 11-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 7-7 tie and earn a Section 1-5A victory.

Uniontown 4, Highlands 2 — The Golden Rams (4-9, 3-6) led 2-0, but Uniontown (1-11, 1-8) plated three in the sixth to earn a Section 1-4A win. Emily Cochran pitched a complete game and struck out one.

Baseball

Burrell 5, Shady Side Academy 4 — Tanner Spohn singled in Jake Okapal to give Burrell a walk-off win over Shady Side Academy (6-7, 6-4) in Section 1-3A. Max Garda added a double for Burrell (8-5, 6-2).

Valley 8, East Allegheny 6 — After surrendering six runs in the first inning, Valley (7-8, 3-6) stormed back with five runs in the second and two in the third to move into fourth place in the race for the final Section 1-3A playoff berth. Jeremy Iellimo had four hits, including a double, and Mike Bordonaro finished with three singles. Deer Lakes 3, Greensburg Salem 2 — Zach Lubick pitched six innings and did not allow an earned run, striking out eight to help No. 4 Deer Lakes (12-3, 10-1) earn a Section 1-4A win over Greensburg Salem (8-5, 7-5).

Freeport 5, Yough 2 — James Flemm tripled and pitched a complete game to pick up the win in Freeport's Section 1-4A win over Yough (7-8, 4-8). Austin Ziacik added a double for Freeport (9-5, 6-4).

Vincentian Academy 9, St. Joseph 3 — Tyler Wood homered and doubled for St. Joseph (2-9, 0-8), which fell in a Section 1-A game.

Derry 19, Highlands 6 (6 inn.) — Jayden Yarris singled three times for Highlands (1-14, 1-12) in a Section 1-4A loss to Derry (9-6, 6-5).

Bishop Canevin 14, Apollo-Ridge 8 — Daniel Rametta doubled and drove in three runs for Apollo-Ridge (3-9, 3-8) in a Section 3-2A loss.

Girls lacrosse

Shady Side Academy 15, Freeport 3 — Chrissy Conklin, Cameron Lindsay and Mayce Wonderling each scored for Freeport in a Section 2-AAA loss to Shady Side Academy.