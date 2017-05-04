A-K Valley roundup: Coffman's homers seal win for Burrell

Lea Coffman's flair for the dramatic helped lift Burrell to a 10-9 victory over rival Valley in a Section 1-3A game Thursday.

Her three-run home run in the top of the seventh put the Bucs (6-7, 5-5) into the lead. The Vikings answered with one in the bottom of the seventh, but they could get no closer.

Coffman also kicked off the scoring for Burrell in the second inning with a two-run homer. Valley led 8-2 after three innings before the Bucs rallied.

Casey Wolford picked up the win for Burrell, which owns the fourth and final WPIAL playoff spot in the section.

Casey Gatto singled twice and drove in three runs, and Amy Johnson singled and had two RBIs for Valley (2-9, 2-8).

Apollo-Ridge 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 7 (5 inn.) — The Vikings put nine runs on the board in the fifth inning to get the early finish in Section 2-2A action. Mollie Charlton gave up 10 hits and struck out four batters to pick up her ninth win of the season for Apollo-Ridge (9-2, 8-2). Kiersten Zimmerman and Teresa DeSimone both tripled for the Vikings. Pitcher Bella Skatell took the loss for GCC (3-4, 3-3).

Bishop Canevin 8, Riverview 4 — The Crusaders scored eight runs off eight hits to top the Raiders in a Section 3-A game. Pitcher Alyssa Cappa struck out three batters in the loss, and Taylor Lokaitis and Hanna DeLisio both doubled for Riverview (6-6, 5-5). Alana Losego struck out seven batters to pick up the win for Bishop Canevin (7-4, 7-4).

Shady Side Academy 26, Springdale 15 — In Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader, Kate Hart hit for the cycle and drove in eight runs as Shady Side Academy defeated Springdale in Section 2-2A play. Trinity Murphy homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Indians (3-5, 3-5). Gianna Foglia singled twice and had two RBIs, and Sara Lucas singled twice and had three RBIs for Springdale (1-8, 1-7). Game two was postponed because of darkness.

Knoch 10, Highlands 0 (5 inn.) — The Knights scored two runs in the first and added seven more in the third inning in a Section 1-4A matchup. Maddie Hilliard took the loss for Highlands (4-10, 3-7). Pitcher Celia Knappenberger gave up two hits and struck out three batters over five innings to earn the win for Knoch (15-2, 8-2).

Baseball

Freeport 10, Indiana 4 — James Flemm hit three of the Yellowjackets' eight doubles and knocked in three runs as Freeport downed Section 1-4A rival Indiana. Freeport (10-5, 7-4) pitcher Sean Furlong gave up seven hits and struck out four batters through 5 1⁄ 3 innings of work to get the win. Tyler Hettich doubled and knocked in two runs for the Yellowjackets. Brayden Lorelli gave up seven runs, four earned, and six hits through 2 2⁄ 3 innings for Indiana (3-13, 2-11).

Boys tennis

WPIAL Class AA singles – Springdale's Matt Kern and Valley's David Belitskus both fell in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA singles tournament at Alpha Tennis and Fitness. Belitskus lost to Carlynton's Luke Phillips, while Kern fell to California's John Monroe.

WPIAL Class AAA singles – Kiski Area's Drake Neumann lost to Fox Chapel's Robby Shymansky in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AAA singles tournament at The Club Sport and Health.

Boys lacrosse

Freeport 15, Plum 3 — The Yellowjackets raised their record to 9-5 with a nonsection win over Plum on senior night. Leading scorers were senior attackmen Evan Schaffhauser and Corey Schrecengost, with four goals apiece. Sean Fennel added two goals, and Josh Leonard, Brennon Riley, Caleb Leyland, Gabe Brunk and Luke Miller each chipped in a goal.