High scores, schedules for May 2, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 6, Seneca Valley 5
Shaler 3, Central Catholic 2
Section 2
Connellsville 4, Penn-Trafford 3
Hempfield 8, Plum 7
Penn Hills at Norwin, ppd.
Section 3
Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 6, Allderdice 0
Upper St. Clair 7, Bethel Park 6
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 4, Obama Academy 2
North Hills 10, Kiski Area 0
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 14, Trinity 4
Montour 16, Carrick 6
Section 3
Franklin Regional 14, Thomas Jefferson 4
Gateway 6, Laurel Highlands 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Freeport, ppd.
Highlands 10, Indiana 1
Knoch 8, Greensburg Salem 2
Yough 14, Derry 7
Section 2
Ambridge 4, Beaver 1
Blackhawk 12, Hopewell 1
New Castle 11, South Fayette 7
Quaker Valley 6, Central Valley 2
Section 3
Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 2
Elizabeth Forward 7, West Mifflin 6
McGuffey 3, Uniontown 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy 8, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny 2, Valley 1
Section 2
Avonworth 7, Ellwood City 3
Riverside 5, Beaver Falls 3
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 13, Seton-La Salle 12
Waynesburg 15, Southmoreland 0
Class 2A
Section 1
California 2, Carmichaels 0
Chartiers-Houston 11, Frazier 6
Fort Cherry 7, Beth-Center 4
Section 2
Freedom 8, Cardinal Wuerl North catholic 4
Summit Academy at Shenango, ppd.
Section 3
Brentwood 6, Bishop Canevin 2
Carlynton 9, Riverview 1
Serra Catholic 14, Sto-Rox 1
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy 16, Springdale 2
Vincentian Academy at Union, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Geibel 0
Jeannette 12, Mapletown 0
Jefferson-Morgan 13, West Greene 1
Section 3
Rochester 9, Avella 5
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 10, Saltsburg 2
District 8
City League
Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, ppd.
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Butler, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Canon-McMillan at Allderdice, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Mars, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.; Moon at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Derry at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Yough, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Beaver at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.; Ringgold at South Park, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; California at Beth-Center, 6:30 p.m.; Frazier at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.; Laurel at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 12 a.m.; Neshannock at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 12:45 p.m.; Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Union at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Quigley Catholic at Clairton, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.; Brashear at Kiski School, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Purchase Line at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 12, Mt. Lebanon 5
Upper St. Clair 12, Peters Township 11
Section 2
Fox Chapel 14, Hempfield 1
Latrobe 8, Penn-Trafford 6
Shady Side Academy 10, Franklin Regional 5
Section 3
Pine-Richland 17, North Hills 1
Class AA
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 16, Freeport 6
Hampton 11, Knoch 5
Mars 22, Indiana 9
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 17, Moon 8
Quaker Valley 10, Shaler 2
Girls
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Fox Chapel 27, Hempfield 2
Norwin 17, Freeport 4
Class AA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 16, Yough 0
Oakland Catholic 15, Greensburg Salem 5
Section 2
Seton-La Salle 14, Blackhawk 5
Softball
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 15, Brashear 0
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.
Peters Township 14, Upper St. Clair 2
Section 2
Allderdice at Penn Hills, ppd.
Hempfield 9, Norwin 0
Latrobe 8, Fox Chapel 1
Section 3
North Hills 8, Pine-Richland 4
Seneca Valley 10, North Allegheny 7
Shaler at Butler, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 17, Woodland Hills 4
Kiski Area 9, Greensburg Salem 1
Penn-Trafford 20, Franklin Regional 4
Plum 16, Gateway 6
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 7, Thomas Jefferson 1
McKeesport at Trinity, ppd.
Ringgold 6, Connellsville 5
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Montour 13, Hampton 1
West Allegheny 11, Mars 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Uniontown, ppd.
Knoch 9, Indiana 1
Mt. Pleasant 13, Derry 1
Section 2
Belle Vernon 6, South Fayette 1
Keystone Oaks 9, Carrick 1
Yough 13, Elizabeth Forward 0
Section 3
Central Valley 7, Blackhawk 3
New Castle 17, Quaker Valley 1
Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Freeport at Burrell, ppd.
South Allegheny 14, Valley 4
Section 2
Ellwood City 5, Steel Valley 0
Freedom at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Riverside 5, Avonworth 3
Section 3
Charleroi 3, Waynesburg 2
McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.
South Park 17, Brownsville 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Brentwood 15, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4
Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Seton-La Salle 10, Carlynton 0
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 18, Northgate 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Shady Side Academy 5
Springdale vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston 15, Burgettstown 0
Frazier 12, Bentworth 10
Section 4
Laurel 12, Vincentian Academy 0
New Brighton at Shenango, ppd.
South Side Beaver 8, Neshannock 5
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, ppd.
Sewickley Academy 7, Union 5
Western Beaver 22, Rochester 7
Section 2
Carmichaels 6, Monessen 0
Jefferson-Morgan 16, Avella 1
West Greene 15, Mapletown 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 11, St. Joseph 1
Geibel 16, Leechburg 6
Jeannette at Ellis School, ppd.
Nonsection
California at Fort Cherry, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 16, United 5
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley 16, Hollidaysburg 1
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Central Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Valley, 3 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 5 p.m.; Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Steel Valley at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Northgate at Springdale, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Greece Odyssey, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Washington, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Cochranton at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Butler, 4 p.m.; Rochester at New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday's results
Section singles tournaments
Class AAA
Section 1
At Club Sport & Health
Finals
Turner Price, Penn-Trafford, d. Kevin Lee, Penn-Trafford, 6-0, 6-1
Consolation
Joey English, Albert Gallatin, d. Drake Neumann, Kiski Area, 7-6 (9), 6-2
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Finals
Logan D'Angelo, Moon, d. Ben Vinarski, Pine-Richland, 6-0, 6-2
Consolation
Ben Ringeisen, Hampton, d. Richard Hofmann, North Allegheny, 6-1, 7-6 (5)
Section 3
At Alpha Club
Finals
Robbie Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Mitchell, Allderdice, 6-1, 6-1
Consolation
Dua, Shady Side Academy, d. Missry, Allderdice, 6-4, 6-3
Section 4
At Glen Creek Tennis Club
Finals
Connor Bruce, Peters Township, d. Ryan Farrell, Peters Township, 6-1, 6-2
Consolation
Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Michael Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-4, 6-4
Class AA
Section 1
At Greensburg Racquet Club
Finals
John Monroe, California, d. Yash Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson, 6-2, 6-1
Consolation
Josh Wohar, California, d. Devin Stolar, South Park, 6-1, 6-0
Section 2
At Brady's Run Park
Finals
Nate Heidengren, Blackhawk, d. Jack Shearer, Central Valley, 6-2, 6-4
Consolation
Aidan Perez, Beaver, d. Alex Clark, Neshannock, 6-3, 6-3
Section 3
At Alpha Club, Harmar
Finals
Budjos, Indiana, d. Palko, Indiana, 7-5, 6-0
Section 4
At Western Area YMCA
Finals
Luke Phillipps, Carlynton, d. Luke Ross, Sewickley Academy, 7-6, 6-4
Consolation
Sam Sauter, Sewickley Academy, d. Eli Loncar, Hopewell, 6-1, 6-0
*The top four finishers in each section advance to the WPIAL team tournaments Thursday-Friday.
Track and field
WPIAL playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday's results
Boys
Class AAA
At Norwin
Norwin 80, Franklin Regional 69
Norwin 95, Canon-McMillan 54
Norwin 120, West Mifflin 29
Norwin 116.5, Connellsville 31.5
Franklin Regional 83, Canon-McMillan 66
Franklin Regional 100, West Mifflin 48
Franklin Regional 106, Connellsville 43
Canon-McMillan 102, Connellsville 47
Canon-McMillan 98, West Mifflin 51
Connellsville 82, West Mifflin 64
*Norwin advances
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny 103, Penn Hills 46
North Allegheny 98, Chartiers Valley 52
North Allegheny 125, Mars 25
North Allegheny 121, Beaver 29
Chartiers Valley 93, Penn Hills 55
Chartiers Valley 108, Mars 41
Chartiers Valley 99, Beaver 51
Beaver 86, Penn Hills 63
Beaver 98, Mars 52
Penn Hills 78, Mars 62
*North Allegheny advances
At Seneca Valley
Seneca Valley 110, New Castle 40
Seneca Valley 132, Kiski Area 18
Seneca Valley 94, Latrobe 56
Latrobe 92, New Castle 58
Latrobe 102.5, Kiski Area 46.5
New Castle 82, Kiski Area 67
*Seneca Valley advances
At Baldwin
Baldwin 79, Hempfield 66
Baldwin 92, Uniontown 49
Baldwin 94, Gateway 49
Hempfield 89, Gateway 52
Hempfield 95, Uniontown 46
Gateway 79, Uniontown 61
*Baldwin advances
Class AA
At South Side Beaver
Riverside 108, South Side Beaver 36
Riverside 87, Hopewell 63
Riverside 85, Waynesburg 60
Hopewell 112, South Side Beaver 37
Hopewell 88, Waynesburg 61
Waynesburg 104, South Side Beaver 40
*Riverside advances
At Shenango
Shenango 87, South Park 63
Shenango 82, Freedom 68
Shenango 99, Brentwood 50
Freedom 81.5, South Park 68.5
Freedom 93, Brentwood 57
South Park 97, Brentwood 53
*Shenango advances
At Freeport
Freeport 102, Southmoreland 48
Freeport 81.5, Quaker Valley 68.5
Quaker Valley 91, Southmoreland 59
*Freeport advances
At Derry
Derry 112, Washington 38
Derry 83, Riverview 67
Riverview 82, Washington 68
*Derry advances
Girls
Class AAA
At Norwin
Norwin 113, Franklin Regional 37
Norwin 104.5, Trinity 45.5
Norwin 79, Canon-McMillan 71
Canon-McMillan 94, Franklin Regional 56
Canon-McMillan 105, Trinity 45
Franklin Regional 76, Trinity 73
*Norwin advances
North Allegheny 119, Moon 31
North Allegheny 117.5, Chartiers Valley 32.5
North Allegheny 112, Hampton 37
Chartiers Valley 80.6, Hampton 65.3
Hampton 80, Moon 69
Moon 78, Chartiers Valley 72
*North Allegheny advances
At Seneca Valley
Butler 127, West Allegheny 23
Butler 118, Kiski Area 32
Butler 105, Latrobe 45
Latrobe 101, Kiski Area 49
Latrobe 117, West Allegheny 32
Kiski Area 92, West Allegheny 58
*Butler advances
At Baldwin
Hempfield 91, Mt. Pleasant 49
Hempfield 120, Uniontown 21
Hempfield 84, Baldwin 57
Baldwin 88, Uniontown 34
Baldwin 90, Mt. Pleasant 51
Mt. Pleasant 93, Uniontown 47
*Hempfield advances
Class AA
At South Side Beaver
Beaver 88, Hopewell 62
Beaver 98, South Side Beaver 51
Beaver 78, Riverside 72
Hopewell 89, South Side Beaver 61
Riverside 101, South Side Beaver 47
Riverside 91, Hopewell 59
*Beaver advances
At Shenango
South Park 117, Vincentian Academy 33
South Park 93, Shenango 57
South Park 99, Greensburg Central Catholic 51
Shenango 94, Vincentian Academy 54
Shenango 81, Greensburg Central Catholic 68
Greensburg Central Catholic 108, Vincentian Academy 37
*South Park advances
At Freeport
Freeport 97, Quaker Valley 51
Freeport 95, California 54
Freeport 76, Southmoreland 74
Southmoreland 98, California 52
Southmoreland 106, Quaker Valley 42
California 79, Quaker Valley 60
*Freeport advances
At Derry
Burrell 100.5, Brownsville 45.5
Burrell 105.5, Derry 43.5
Burrell 99, Keystone Oaks 50
Derry 93, Brownsville 53
Derry 76, Keystone Oaks 72
Brownsville 109, Keystone Oaks 31
*Burrell advances
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 1
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0
Section 3
Gateway 3, Plum 2
Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0
Norwin 3, Latrobe 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Montour 0
Beaver County Christian 3, Hopewell 0
Trinity 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Derry 2
Section 3
Seton-La Salle 3, Bishop Canevin 2
South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonsection
Obama Academy 3, Summit Academy 0
Peters Township 3, North Hills 0
Wednesday's schedule
Nonsection
Butler at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
