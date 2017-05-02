High scores, schedules for May 2, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 6, Seneca Valley 5

Shaler 3, Central Catholic 2

Section 2

Connellsville 4, Penn-Trafford 3

Hempfield 8, Plum 7

Penn Hills at Norwin, ppd.

Section 3

Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 6, Allderdice 0

Upper St. Clair 7, Bethel Park 6

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 4, Obama Academy 2

North Hills 10, Kiski Area 0

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 14, Trinity 4

Montour 16, Carrick 6

Section 3

Franklin Regional 14, Thomas Jefferson 4

Gateway 6, Laurel Highlands 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Freeport, ppd.

Highlands 10, Indiana 1

Knoch 8, Greensburg Salem 2

Yough 14, Derry 7

Section 2

Ambridge 4, Beaver 1

Blackhawk 12, Hopewell 1

New Castle 11, South Fayette 7

Quaker Valley 6, Central Valley 2

Section 3

Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 2

Elizabeth Forward 7, West Mifflin 6

McGuffey 3, Uniontown 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy 8, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny 2, Valley 1

Section 2

Avonworth 7, Ellwood City 3

Riverside 5, Beaver Falls 3

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 13, Seton-La Salle 12

Waynesburg 15, Southmoreland 0

Class 2A

Section 1

California 2, Carmichaels 0

Chartiers-Houston 11, Frazier 6

Fort Cherry 7, Beth-Center 4

Section 2

Freedom 8, Cardinal Wuerl North catholic 4

Summit Academy at Shenango, ppd.

Section 3

Brentwood 6, Bishop Canevin 2

Carlynton 9, Riverview 1

Serra Catholic 14, Sto-Rox 1

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 16, Springdale 2

Vincentian Academy at Union, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Geibel 0

Jeannette 12, Mapletown 0

Jefferson-Morgan 13, West Greene 1

Section 3

Rochester 9, Avella 5

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 10, Saltsburg 2

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, ppd.

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Butler, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Canon-McMillan at Allderdice, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Mars, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.; Moon at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Derry at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Yough, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Beaver at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.; Ringgold at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; California at Beth-Center, 6:30 p.m.; Frazier at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.; Laurel at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 12 a.m.; Neshannock at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 12:45 p.m.; Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Union at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Quigley Catholic at Clairton, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.; Brashear at Kiski School, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Purchase Line at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 12, Mt. Lebanon 5

Upper St. Clair 12, Peters Township 11

Section 2

Fox Chapel 14, Hempfield 1

Latrobe 8, Penn-Trafford 6

Shady Side Academy 10, Franklin Regional 5

Section 3

Pine-Richland 17, North Hills 1

Class AA

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 16, Freeport 6

Hampton 11, Knoch 5

Mars 22, Indiana 9

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 17, Moon 8

Quaker Valley 10, Shaler 2

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Fox Chapel 27, Hempfield 2

Norwin 17, Freeport 4

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 16, Yough 0

Oakland Catholic 15, Greensburg Salem 5

Section 2

Seton-La Salle 14, Blackhawk 5

Softball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 15, Brashear 0

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.

Peters Township 14, Upper St. Clair 2

Section 2

Allderdice at Penn Hills, ppd.

Hempfield 9, Norwin 0

Latrobe 8, Fox Chapel 1

Section 3

North Hills 8, Pine-Richland 4

Seneca Valley 10, North Allegheny 7

Shaler at Butler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 17, Woodland Hills 4

Kiski Area 9, Greensburg Salem 1

Penn-Trafford 20, Franklin Regional 4

Plum 16, Gateway 6

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 7, Thomas Jefferson 1

McKeesport at Trinity, ppd.

Ringgold 6, Connellsville 5

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Montour 13, Hampton 1

West Allegheny 11, Mars 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Uniontown, ppd.

Knoch 9, Indiana 1

Mt. Pleasant 13, Derry 1

Section 2

Belle Vernon 6, South Fayette 1

Keystone Oaks 9, Carrick 1

Yough 13, Elizabeth Forward 0

Section 3

Central Valley 7, Blackhawk 3

New Castle 17, Quaker Valley 1

Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Freeport at Burrell, ppd.

South Allegheny 14, Valley 4

Section 2

Ellwood City 5, Steel Valley 0

Freedom at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Riverside 5, Avonworth 3

Section 3

Charleroi 3, Waynesburg 2

McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.

South Park 17, Brownsville 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood 15, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4

Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Seton-La Salle 10, Carlynton 0

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 18, Northgate 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Shady Side Academy 5

Springdale vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston 15, Burgettstown 0

Frazier 12, Bentworth 10

Section 4

Laurel 12, Vincentian Academy 0

New Brighton at Shenango, ppd.

South Side Beaver 8, Neshannock 5

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, ppd.

Sewickley Academy 7, Union 5

Western Beaver 22, Rochester 7

Section 2

Carmichaels 6, Monessen 0

Jefferson-Morgan 16, Avella 1

West Greene 15, Mapletown 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 11, St. Joseph 1

Geibel 16, Leechburg 6

Jeannette at Ellis School, ppd.

Nonsection

California at Fort Cherry, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 16, United 5

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 16, Hollidaysburg 1

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Central Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Valley, 3 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 5 p.m.; Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Steel Valley at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Northgate at Springdale, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Greece Odyssey, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Washington, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Cochranton at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Butler, 4 p.m.; Rochester at New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday's results

Section singles tournaments

Class AAA

Section 1

At Club Sport & Health

Finals

Turner Price, Penn-Trafford, d. Kevin Lee, Penn-Trafford, 6-0, 6-1

Consolation

Joey English, Albert Gallatin, d. Drake Neumann, Kiski Area, 7-6 (9), 6-2

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Finals

Logan D'Angelo, Moon, d. Ben Vinarski, Pine-Richland, 6-0, 6-2

Consolation

Ben Ringeisen, Hampton, d. Richard Hofmann, North Allegheny, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

Section 3

At Alpha Club

Finals

Robbie Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Mitchell, Allderdice, 6-1, 6-1

Consolation

Dua, Shady Side Academy, d. Missry, Allderdice, 6-4, 6-3

Section 4

At Glen Creek Tennis Club

Finals

Connor Bruce, Peters Township, d. Ryan Farrell, Peters Township, 6-1, 6-2

Consolation

Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Michael Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-4, 6-4

Class AA

Section 1

At Greensburg Racquet Club

Finals

John Monroe, California, d. Yash Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson, 6-2, 6-1

Consolation

Josh Wohar, California, d. Devin Stolar, South Park, 6-1, 6-0

Section 2

At Brady's Run Park

Finals

Nate Heidengren, Blackhawk, d. Jack Shearer, Central Valley, 6-2, 6-4

Consolation

Aidan Perez, Beaver, d. Alex Clark, Neshannock, 6-3, 6-3

Section 3

At Alpha Club, Harmar

Finals

Budjos, Indiana, d. Palko, Indiana, 7-5, 6-0

Section 4

At Western Area YMCA

Finals

Luke Phillipps, Carlynton, d. Luke Ross, Sewickley Academy, 7-6, 6-4

Consolation

Sam Sauter, Sewickley Academy, d. Eli Loncar, Hopewell, 6-1, 6-0

*The top four finishers in each section advance to the WPIAL team tournaments Thursday-Friday.

Track and field

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

Boys

Class AAA

At Norwin

Norwin 80, Franklin Regional 69

Norwin 95, Canon-McMillan 54

Norwin 120, West Mifflin 29

Norwin 116.5, Connellsville 31.5

Franklin Regional 83, Canon-McMillan 66

Franklin Regional 100, West Mifflin 48

Franklin Regional 106, Connellsville 43

Canon-McMillan 102, Connellsville 47

Canon-McMillan 98, West Mifflin 51

Connellsville 82, West Mifflin 64

*Norwin advances

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny 103, Penn Hills 46

North Allegheny 98, Chartiers Valley 52

North Allegheny 125, Mars 25

North Allegheny 121, Beaver 29

Chartiers Valley 93, Penn Hills 55

Chartiers Valley 108, Mars 41

Chartiers Valley 99, Beaver 51

Beaver 86, Penn Hills 63

Beaver 98, Mars 52

Penn Hills 78, Mars 62

*North Allegheny advances

At Seneca Valley

Seneca Valley 110, New Castle 40

Seneca Valley 132, Kiski Area 18

Seneca Valley 94, Latrobe 56

Latrobe 92, New Castle 58

Latrobe 102.5, Kiski Area 46.5

New Castle 82, Kiski Area 67

*Seneca Valley advances

At Baldwin

Baldwin 79, Hempfield 66

Baldwin 92, Uniontown 49

Baldwin 94, Gateway 49

Hempfield 89, Gateway 52

Hempfield 95, Uniontown 46

Gateway 79, Uniontown 61

*Baldwin advances

Class AA

At South Side Beaver

Riverside 108, South Side Beaver 36

Riverside 87, Hopewell 63

Riverside 85, Waynesburg 60

Hopewell 112, South Side Beaver 37

Hopewell 88, Waynesburg 61

Waynesburg 104, South Side Beaver 40

*Riverside advances

At Shenango

Shenango 87, South Park 63

Shenango 82, Freedom 68

Shenango 99, Brentwood 50

Freedom 81.5, South Park 68.5

Freedom 93, Brentwood 57

South Park 97, Brentwood 53

*Shenango advances

At Freeport

Freeport 102, Southmoreland 48

Freeport 81.5, Quaker Valley 68.5

Quaker Valley 91, Southmoreland 59

*Freeport advances

At Derry

Derry 112, Washington 38

Derry 83, Riverview 67

Riverview 82, Washington 68

*Derry advances

Girls

Class AAA

At Norwin

Norwin 113, Franklin Regional 37

Norwin 104.5, Trinity 45.5

Norwin 79, Canon-McMillan 71

Canon-McMillan 94, Franklin Regional 56

Canon-McMillan 105, Trinity 45

Franklin Regional 76, Trinity 73

*Norwin advances

North Allegheny 119, Moon 31

North Allegheny 117.5, Chartiers Valley 32.5

North Allegheny 112, Hampton 37

Chartiers Valley 80.6, Hampton 65.3

Hampton 80, Moon 69

Moon 78, Chartiers Valley 72

*North Allegheny advances

At Seneca Valley

Butler 127, West Allegheny 23

Butler 118, Kiski Area 32

Butler 105, Latrobe 45

Latrobe 101, Kiski Area 49

Latrobe 117, West Allegheny 32

Kiski Area 92, West Allegheny 58

*Butler advances

At Baldwin

Hempfield 91, Mt. Pleasant 49

Hempfield 120, Uniontown 21

Hempfield 84, Baldwin 57

Baldwin 88, Uniontown 34

Baldwin 90, Mt. Pleasant 51

Mt. Pleasant 93, Uniontown 47

*Hempfield advances

Class AA

At South Side Beaver

Beaver 88, Hopewell 62

Beaver 98, South Side Beaver 51

Beaver 78, Riverside 72

Hopewell 89, South Side Beaver 61

Riverside 101, South Side Beaver 47

Riverside 91, Hopewell 59

*Beaver advances

At Shenango

South Park 117, Vincentian Academy 33

South Park 93, Shenango 57

South Park 99, Greensburg Central Catholic 51

Shenango 94, Vincentian Academy 54

Shenango 81, Greensburg Central Catholic 68

Greensburg Central Catholic 108, Vincentian Academy 37

*South Park advances

At Freeport

Freeport 97, Quaker Valley 51

Freeport 95, California 54

Freeport 76, Southmoreland 74

Southmoreland 98, California 52

Southmoreland 106, Quaker Valley 42

California 79, Quaker Valley 60

*Freeport advances

At Derry

Burrell 100.5, Brownsville 45.5

Burrell 105.5, Derry 43.5

Burrell 99, Keystone Oaks 50

Derry 93, Brownsville 53

Derry 76, Keystone Oaks 72

Brownsville 109, Keystone Oaks 31

*Burrell advances

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 1

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0

Section 3

Gateway 3, Plum 2

Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0

Norwin 3, Latrobe 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Montour 0

Beaver County Christian 3, Hopewell 0

Trinity 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Derry 2

Section 3

Seton-La Salle 3, Bishop Canevin 2

South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Obama Academy 3, Summit Academy 0

Peters Township 3, North Hills 0

Wednesday's schedule

Nonsection

Butler at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.