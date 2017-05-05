Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Kiski Area athletes fare well at Baldwin Invitational

Staff Report | Friday, May 5, 2017, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Jalen Cloud and Nick Gabrielli hope to fare well in the WPIAL track and field championships later this month, and their first appearance at the venue showed they have the potential.

Cloud and Gabrielli recorded second-place finishes, leading Kiski Area's competitors Friday at the Baldwin Invitational.

Gabrielli, a junior, set a new school record in the 800-meter run by finishing in 1 minute, 55.39 seconds.

Cloud placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 43 feet, 7.25 inches.

Four other Kiski Area entrants placed at the meet. Sophomore Kierra Shreffler took fifth in the girls 1,600 run, and senior Eric Kennedy matched that finish in the Baldwin mile (1,609 meters). Liz Debich took sixth in the girls shot put, and the boys 400 relay came in eighth.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.