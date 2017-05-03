High school scores, schedules for May 3, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 2, Butler 1
Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0
Shaler 5, Seneca Valley 2
Section 2
Hempfield 6, Penn Hills 0
Norwin 8, Connellsville 7
Plum 5, Penn-Trafford 1
Section 3
Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Canon-McMillan 16, Allderdice 1
Upper St. Clair 6, Peters Township 4
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 2, Kiski Area 0
Hampton 6, Obama Academy 2
North Hills 2, Mars 1 (12 inn.)
Section 2
Montour 3, West Allegheny 2
Moon 5, Carrick 0
Section 3
Franklin Regional 16, McKeesport 5
Gateway 2, Woodland Hills 0
Latrobe 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Thomas Jefferson 11, Albert Gallatin 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Derry 19, Highlands 6
Freeport 5, Yough 2
Knoch 9, Indiana 1
Section 2
Beaver 7, South Fayette 1
Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 0
New Castle 4, Hopewell 2
Quaker Valley 4, Ambridge 2
Section 3
Belle Vernon 6, West Mifflin 4
Elizabeth Forward 8, Uniontown 7
Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 1
South Park 7, Ringgold 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 5, Shady Side Academy 4
Steel Valley 10, South Allegheny 2
Valley 8, East Allegheny 6
Section 2
New Brighton 8, Mohawk 2
Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0
South Side Beaver 4, Beaver Falls 2
Section 3
Brownsville 10, Seton-La Salle 2
Charleroi 12, Southmoreland 2
Mt. Pleasant 5, Waynesburg 1
Class 2A
Section 1
California 14, Beth-Center 2
Carmichaels 9, Frazier 1
Chartiers-Houston 10, Bentworth 0
Fort Cherry 9, Burgettstown 5
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4, Laurel 3
Freedom 11, Shenango 5
Neshannock 18, Summit Academy 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Aliquippa 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 14, Apollo-Ridge 8
Brentwood 11, Sto-Rox 1
Carlynton 7, Northgate 3
Serra Catholic 11, Riverview 0
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy 10, Union 1
Springdale 12, Leechburg 3
Vincentian Academy 9, St. Joseph 3
Section 2
Jeannette 10, Jefferson-Morgan 3
Mapletown 8, Monessen 7
West Greene 13, Geibel 3
Section 3
Quigley Catholic 24, Clairton 2
Sewickley Academy 4, Rochester 3
Western Beaver 1, Avella 0
Nonsection
Avonworth at Cornell, ppd.
Kiski School 15, Brashear 5
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 7, Marion Center 0
West Shamokin 11, United 0
Nonsection
Harmony 5, Purchase Line 1
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Brashear at Trinity, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Freeport, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Side Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Washington at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Monessen at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Plum at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at United, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Wednesday's results
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 17, Gateway 8
Plum 8, Greensburg Central Catholic 5
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 12, Bethel Park 3
Section 2
Hempfield 16, Penn-Trafford 9
Section 3
Pine-Richland 13, Seneca Valley 11
Sewickley Academy 17, North Allegheny 9
Class AA
Section 1
Oakland Catholic 18, Greensburg Central Catholic 3
Plum 16, Greensburg Salem 5
Section 2
Blackhawk 12, Moon 2
Quaker Valley 18, Trinity 8
Seton-La Salle 14, South Fayette 7
Section 3
Mars 20, Knoch 8
Nonsection
Hampton 15, Chartiers Valley 6
Softball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 4
Section 2
Penn Hills 23, Allderdice 8
Section 3
Shaler 10, Butler 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 9, Kiski Area 7
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 14, Ringgold 3
Trinity 9, McKeesport 2
Section 3
Moon 11, Mars 7
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana 5, Derry 2
Uniontown 4, Highlands 2
Section 3
Ambridge 9, Beaver 8
Central Valley 5, New Castle 3
Hopewell 12, Quaker Valley 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport 14, Burrell 3
Valley 14-14, East Allegheny 4-0
Section 2
Steel Valley 12, Freedom 4
Section 3
Southmoreland 10, McGuffey 6
Class 2A
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 20, Springdale 0
Springdale 10, Northgate 8
Section 3
Burgettstown 10, Beth-Center 2
Chartiers-Houston 15, Bentworth 2
Frazier 18, Fort Cherry 1
Section 4
Mohawk 8, Laurel 1 (8 inn.)
Shenango 11, New Brighton 1
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 17, Quigley Catholic 6
Section 2
Carmichaels 4, Jefferson-Morgan 2
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 21, Jeannette 11
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 8, Elizabeth Forward 6
Mapletown 11, Geibel 0
Serra Catholic at Cornell, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 7, Marion Center 0
Nonsection
Blacklick Valley 12, United 0
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Brashear at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Carrick at West Mifflin, 5:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Freedom at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at South Park, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at California, 4 p.m.; Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at United, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Plum 0
Class AA
Section 3
South Park 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian 3, Butler 1
North Allegheny 3, Derry 0
Seton-La Salle 3, OLSH 2
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Seton-La Salle, 6 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
