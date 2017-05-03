High school scores, schedules for May 3, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 2, Butler 1

Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0

Shaler 5, Seneca Valley 2

Section 2

Hempfield 6, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 8, Connellsville 7

Plum 5, Penn-Trafford 1

Section 3

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Canon-McMillan 16, Allderdice 1

Upper St. Clair 6, Peters Township 4

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Kiski Area 0

Hampton 6, Obama Academy 2

North Hills 2, Mars 1 (12 inn.)

Section 2

Montour 3, West Allegheny 2

Moon 5, Carrick 0

Section 3

Franklin Regional 16, McKeesport 5

Gateway 2, Woodland Hills 0

Latrobe 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 11, Albert Gallatin 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Derry 19, Highlands 6

Freeport 5, Yough 2

Knoch 9, Indiana 1

Section 2

Beaver 7, South Fayette 1

Blackhawk 15, Central Valley 0

New Castle 4, Hopewell 2

Quaker Valley 4, Ambridge 2

Section 3

Belle Vernon 6, West Mifflin 4

Elizabeth Forward 8, Uniontown 7

Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 1

South Park 7, Ringgold 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 5, Shady Side Academy 4

Steel Valley 10, South Allegheny 2

Valley 8, East Allegheny 6

Section 2

New Brighton 8, Mohawk 2

Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0

South Side Beaver 4, Beaver Falls 2

Section 3

Brownsville 10, Seton-La Salle 2

Charleroi 12, Southmoreland 2

Mt. Pleasant 5, Waynesburg 1

Class 2A

Section 1

California 14, Beth-Center 2

Carmichaels 9, Frazier 1

Chartiers-Houston 10, Bentworth 0

Fort Cherry 9, Burgettstown 5

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4, Laurel 3

Freedom 11, Shenango 5

Neshannock 18, Summit Academy 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Aliquippa 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 14, Apollo-Ridge 8

Brentwood 11, Sto-Rox 1

Carlynton 7, Northgate 3

Serra Catholic 11, Riverview 0

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 10, Union 1

Springdale 12, Leechburg 3

Vincentian Academy 9, St. Joseph 3

Section 2

Jeannette 10, Jefferson-Morgan 3

Mapletown 8, Monessen 7

West Greene 13, Geibel 3

Section 3

Quigley Catholic 24, Clairton 2

Sewickley Academy 4, Rochester 3

Western Beaver 1, Avella 0

Nonsection

Avonworth at Cornell, ppd.

Kiski School 15, Brashear 5

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 7, Marion Center 0

West Shamokin 11, United 0

Nonsection

Harmony 5, Purchase Line 1

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Brashear at Trinity, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

South Side Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Washington at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Plum at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at United, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Wednesday's results

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 17, Gateway 8

Plum 8, Greensburg Central Catholic 5

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 12, Bethel Park 3

Section 2

Hempfield 16, Penn-Trafford 9

Section 3

Pine-Richland 13, Seneca Valley 11

Sewickley Academy 17, North Allegheny 9

Class AA

Section 1

Oakland Catholic 18, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Plum 16, Greensburg Salem 5

Section 2

Blackhawk 12, Moon 2

Quaker Valley 18, Trinity 8

Seton-La Salle 14, South Fayette 7

Section 3

Mars 20, Knoch 8

Nonsection

Hampton 15, Chartiers Valley 6

Softball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 4

Section 2

Penn Hills 23, Allderdice 8

Section 3

Shaler 10, Butler 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 9, Kiski Area 7

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 14, Ringgold 3

Trinity 9, McKeesport 2

Section 3

Moon 11, Mars 7

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 5, Derry 2

Uniontown 4, Highlands 2

Section 3

Ambridge 9, Beaver 8

Central Valley 5, New Castle 3

Hopewell 12, Quaker Valley 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 14, Burrell 3

Valley 14-14, East Allegheny 4-0

Section 2

Steel Valley 12, Freedom 4

Section 3

Southmoreland 10, McGuffey 6

Class 2A

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 20, Springdale 0

Springdale 10, Northgate 8

Section 3

Burgettstown 10, Beth-Center 2

Chartiers-Houston 15, Bentworth 2

Frazier 18, Fort Cherry 1

Section 4

Mohawk 8, Laurel 1 (8 inn.)

Shenango 11, New Brighton 1

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 17, Quigley Catholic 6

Section 2

Carmichaels 4, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 21, Jeannette 11

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 8, Elizabeth Forward 6

Mapletown 11, Geibel 0

Serra Catholic at Cornell, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 7, Marion Center 0

Nonsection

Blacklick Valley 12, United 0

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Brashear at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at West Mifflin, 5:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Freedom at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at South Park, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at California, 4 p.m.; Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at United, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Plum 0

Class AA

Section 3

South Park 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian 3, Butler 1

North Allegheny 3, Derry 0

Seton-La Salle 3, OLSH 2

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Seton-La Salle, 6 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.