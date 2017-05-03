Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Riverside's Austin Dambach, Canon-McMillan's Tamara Mathis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Austin Dambach

School: Riverside

Class: Junior

Sport: Baseball

Claim to fame: Dambach hit for the cycle in a win over Mohawk last Wednesday, going 4 for 5 with five RBIs. He also drew a bases-loaded walk in a three-run fifth inning that gave Riverside a 3-1 win over New Brighton on Friday. Riverside is 12-1 overall and in first place in Section 2-3A at 9-0 after winning the Class AA title last season. Also a standout wide receiver, Dambach is receiving interest from college football programs.

Was that the first time you've hit for the cycle?

Yeah, I started off the game with a double, then I had a triple and a home run. So I got the hard ones out of the way, and then all I needed was a single. … Just in the back of my mind it felt like all I needed was the easiest one (single) and I would have had the cycle. I ended up drag bunting for a base hit to get the single; it felt pretty good to know that I hit a cycle because it's pretty hard to do.

Is it a challenge to not swing with the bases loaded like you did on Friday?

It's a little difficult because you want to get runs in for your team, but looking back on that at-bat I didn't get too many close pitches. I think I got walked on four pitches.

What will it take to repeat as WPIAL champions this year?

Pitching is what got us there last year, and I think if we can pull it off again, that's what is going to do it. We have Adam Jeannette, who's a really good pitcher, and Cristian Cicchinelli has been outstanding this year. I think our pitching is what's going to help us.

What do you like to do when you're not playing baseball?

I play football and basketball, and in my free time I like to hunt and fish.

What is your favorite sport to play?

Football is my favorite and then baseball's probably second and then basketball.

Tamara Mathis

School: Canon-McMillan

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Track and field

Claim to fame: In her first season running track, Mathis won the 400 (1:00) and 200 meters (25.8), while also helping to guide the 1,600- and 400-meter relay teams to first-place finishes in a tri-meet against Baldwin and Mt. Lebanon last week. Earlier this season, Mathis earned a gold medal in the 400, a silver medal in the 200 and bronze in the 100 as Canon-McMillan won the Washington-Green County Coaches Association meet.

Have you surprised yourself with your success in just your first year running track?

Yeah, because I didn't think I would be doing that well this year. I thought I would build over the years, but I think I'm doing pretty well for my first year.

What's led to all of your success?

When I first joined, I knew my team was going to be helpful and they were all pushing me, and my coaches were also very helpful in showing me what to do. So I guess having teammates that are pushing you, helped me become faster.

Which event do you like the most?

I like the 400. From playing basketball, I've built up my endurance, so most girls when I run against them, I usually pass them toward the end of the 100 because they're running out of energy and I still have it.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

I just want to become faster by the end of the year and get my numbers down, so when I go to states I could place in the top five.

What's your favorite class?

Science, because I want to be a nurse when I go to college, so getting my credits for biology and chemistry will help me whenever I go to college and become a nurse.