Other High School Sports

Westmoreland athletes of the week: Hempfield's Alex Murray, Norwin's Jessica Kolesar

Andrew John | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
Hempfield's Alex Murray
Norwin’s Jessica Kolesar competes in the long jump at the Lady Wildcat/Hempfield Spartan Invitational on Saturday April 08. 2017, in Latrobe.

Alex Murray

School: Hempfield

Sport: Track and field

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Murray, a DePaul commit, captured a pair of victories at the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association meet Saturday at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium. Murray won the shot put with a toss of 53 feet, 9.75 inches and the discus (149-2). This week, he threw his season best in the discus (170-8).

“I was happy to win them. I wanted to win them since my sophomore year, but there were some good throwers in the county. I was happy to win in both but didn't get the distances I would have liked in both of them. But, it was a good step forward,” Murray said.

What made you commit to DePaul?

I committed because I like the atmosphere of the track team. The coaches were really good people and cared more than just how far I can throw. I thought I could fit in well. I'm not sure what I'm going to major in, but I will get some sort of business degree.

What has been the key to your success this season?

I have been working year-round since sixth or seventh grade. I have a lot experience under me. I'm coming off a really good indoor season, which helps a lot. If I have a bad meet, I try to have it motivate me for the next one.

What is your mindset going into each event?

Before the shot put, I try to get a lot of adrenaline inside me. If I'm shaking with anger, I will have a good throw. I need to trust myself and trust the process. If I go out there with energy, I will be super aggressive. In the discus, I try to clear my mind because when I think too much I tend to screw up.

What is your favorite event?

I had the most fun ever competing in a shot put during the indoor season. There is nothing better than to have a good shot put competition. However, day-to-day I like discus.

What is it like to have your father, David, as your coach?

I wouldn't be near the thrower I would be if he wasn't my coach. I look at what he did in high school. He didn't have a coach and was a lot smaller than me. He wasn't as technically sound as me. It's fun but it gets stressful because we come home some days and talk about technique at the dinner table. It has built my love and desire as a thrower.

Jessica Kolesar

School: Norwin

Sport: Track and field

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Kolesar, who was named the combined MVP, earned a pair of victories at the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association meet Saturday at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium. Kolesar was part of the winning 400-meter relay team that finished in 50.05 seconds. She also earned the long jump title (17-8.75). Kolesar finished second in the 200 (25.76) and third in the triple jump (36-5.25).

“It was really exciting to win the long jump and the 4-by-1. It was fun getting the team win. We have been practicing our handoffs a lot for the relay,” Kolesar said.

What did your learn from the WPIAL championships last season?

I learned I was able to compete with everyone there, even though as freshman it's intimidating. It really boosted my confidence to see I could do well with all the older people.

What do you need to work on for the remainder of the season?

We are going into WPIAL playoffs, which is a big part right now. I need to make sure I grow and get better. You want to be at your best for playoffs and WPIALs.

What is your favorite event?

Long jump. I really enjoy jumping in general. It's one of my best events. 4-by-1 is a team event. You have to work together, and it all counts as one. I really enjoy that.

What is the best adjective to describe you?

Persistent. Even though you have a bad jump, you have to forget about it and move forward. I was one place away from states last year. It pushes me more and doesn't make me want to stop. That goes for all my events.

What your favorite television show?

“Friends.” It's very funny. I like seeing all of them together, and you can relate to it.

— Andrew John

