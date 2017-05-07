A-K Valley high school sports lookahead: Week of May 8-13

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in local high school sports:

MONDAY

Burrell baseball (9-5, 7-2) gets one last chance to shake up the Section 1-3A standings when it hosts Steel Valley (13-2, 8-0) at 4 p.m. The Ironmen won 6-0 when the teams met April 12.

Both Freeport diamond sports teams face daunting tests as the baseball squad (10-5, 7-4) visits Section 1-4A leader Knoch (13-3, 11-2) at 5:45 p.m., and the softball team (9-3, 6-3) welcome South Allegheny (10-1, 7-1) at 3:30 p.m. in Section 1-3A action. Knoch's last loss came against Freeport's baseball team, and South Allegheny won a wild 16-13 game in its last matchup with Yellowjackets softball.

• On local tennis courts, boys section doubles tournament begin. Most championship matches will take place Tuesday.

TUESDAY

Leechburg softball (12-1, 11-0) hopes to finish its Section 3-A schedule with an unblemished record, but St. Joseph (8-3, 7-3) wants to serve as a spoiler when it visits the Blue Devils at 4 p.m. in order to stay in sole possession of second place in the standings.

• Unless Freeport softball upsets South Allegheny on Monday, the Gladiators (10-1, 7-1) will travel to Deer Lakes (11-1, 7-1) for a de facto Section 1-3A championship game at 4 p.m. The Lancers won the previous meeting 5-4 on April 3 in their section opener.

• Deer Lakes boys volleyball will try to close out its Section 2-AA schedule with an 8-0 record when it hosts Mars at 7 p.m.

• In track and field, Burrell, Highlands and Kiski Area will head to Norwin for the school's Last Chance Carnival, a meet likely to double as a WPIAL championship tune-up event.

WEDNESDAY

For Valley baseball (7-9), a WPIAL playoff berth is attainable but beyond its control at this point. Its fate in Section 1-3A depends on what South Allegheny and East Allegheny do in a head-to-head game Monday. But if the Vikings are playoff bound, they'll want to use a 3:30 p.m. home game against Class 4A Greensburg Salem (8-5) to figure out how they stack up against stronger competition.

THURSDAY

Bragging rights between nonsection foes are rarely in the mix this late in the softball season, but when Class A Leechburg (12-1) welcomes Class 2A Apollo-Ridge (9-2) for a 4 p.m. matchup, the clash likely will draw its intensity from the schools' proximity.

Another regional rivalry will take place in Butler County, where Freeport boys lacrosse heads to Knoch for a 6 p.m. matchup of still-developing programs in the midst of encouraging seasons.

FRIDAY

Most spring sports wrap up earlier in the week, but Friday might allow teams to have fallback plans if Mother Nature intervenes.