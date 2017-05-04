Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for May 4, 2017

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Thursday'­s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin 11, Penn-Trafford 8

Class 5A

Section 1

Mars 9, Fox Chapel 1

Hampton 12, Obama Academy 3

Section 2

Trinity 9, Brashear 0

West Allegheny 5, Moon 2

Section 3

Gateway 3, Laurel Highlands 1

Woodland Hills 13, McKeesport 7

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 10, Indiana 4

Knoch 2, Deer Lakes 1

Section 3

South Park 9, Elizabeth Forward 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 5, Valley 0

Section 2

Ellwood City 4, South Side Beaver 0

Section 3

Brownsville 8, Washington 3

Mt. Pleasant 8, Charleroi 5

Class 2A

Section 1

California 6, Bentworth 0

Carmichaels 11, Chartiers-Houston 1

Section 2

Freedom 18, Laurel 6

Shenango 16, Aliquippa 5

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 9, Sto-Rox 1

Serra Catholic 10, Apollo-Ridge 0

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 7, Vincentian Academy 5

Section 2

Jeannette 19, Monessen 4

Section 3

Cornell 12, Clairton 2

Quigley Catholic 9, Avella 0

Sewickley Academy 8, Western Beaver 4

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Chartiers Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Plum at North Allegheny, ppd.

South Allegheny 6, Southmoreland 4

District 6

Heritage

Penns Manor 5, Marion Center 3

FridayÃ­s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Mars at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Obama Academy at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Gateway, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Hopewell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Avonworth, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Leechburg at Union, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.; West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Avella at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Blacklick Valley at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 17, Allderdice 1

Class AA

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 15, Seton-La Salle 4

Section 2

Hampton 15, Indiana 4

Nonsection

Freeport 15, Plum 3

Mars 13, Fox Chapel 8

North Allegheny 15, Franklin Regional 1

Penn-Trafford 20, Aquinas Academy 5

Quaker Valley 13, Gateway 2

Seneca Valley 14, CW North Catholic 9

Girls

Thursday's results

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 18, Shady Side Academy 6

Hampton 9, Seneca Valley 8

Mars 13, Latrobe 11

Softball

ThursdayÃ­s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 4, Peters Township 0

Bethel Park 4, Upper St. Clair 2

Mt. Lebanon 14, Brashear 0

Section 2

Fox Chapel 10-14, Allderdice 0-0

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0

Norwin 17, Penn Hills 4

Section 3

North Allegheny 4, North Hills 2

Seneca Valley 16, Butler 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 17, Woodland Hills 2

Greensburg Salem 9, Gateway 4

Plum 11, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Connellsville 5, Laurel Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 9, Trinity 2

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 13, Montour 0

Moon 12, Oakland Catholic 1

West Allegheny 20, Hampton 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 10, Highlands 0

Mt. Pleasant 7, Uniontown 3

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 7, Keystone Oaks 0

West Mifflin 17, Carrick 2

Yough 9, South Fayette 2

Section 3

Hopewell 17, Quaker Valley 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 10, Valley 9

Deer Lakes 8, Freeport 5

South Allegheny 13, East Allegheny 0

Section 2

Ellwood City 20-21, Beaver Falls 0-0

Freedom 18, Riverside 12

Steel Valley 3, Avonworth 2

Section 3

Brownsville 10, Charleroi 4

McGuffey 9, Waynesburg 0

South Park 9, Southmoreland 8

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 20, Sto-Rox 1

Serra Catholic 12, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6

Seton-La Salle 10, Brentwood 0

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 7

Shady Side Academy 26, Springdale 15

Section 4

Mohawk 6, Vincentian Academy 0

Neshannock 19, New Brighton 4

Laurel 6, Shenango 2

Class A

Section 1

Union 15, Quigley 0

Union 19, Rochester 0

Section 2

California 15, Avella 0

Monessen 6, Jefferson-Morgan 1

West Greene 4, Carmichaels 3

Section 3

Leechburg 12, Jeannette 0

Nonsection

Beaver 3, South Side Beaver 1

Belle Vernon 2, Canon-McMillan 1

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 14, Blairsville 0

West Shamokin 18, United 0

FridayÃ­s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 3:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Northgate, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at South Park, 4 p.m.; Carrick at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Yough, 4 p.m.; Peters Township at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Plum at Mars, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Seton-La Salle, 3:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; West Greene at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Blacklick Valley at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Thursday's results

WPIAL singles tournament

Class AAA

At The Club and Health in Monroeville

First round

Robby Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Drake Neumann, Kiski Area, 10-0; Ben Ringeisen, Hampton, d. Turner Price, Penn-Trafford, 10-3; Ryan Farrell, Peters Township, d. Kevin Lee, Penn-Trafford, 10-0; Logan D'Angelo, Moon, d. Joey English, Albert Gallatin, 10-1; Marcus Mitchell, Allderdice, d. Michael Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 10-4; Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Ben Vinarski, Pine-Richland, 11-9; Richard Hofmann, North Allegheny, d. Nanan Dua, Shady Side Academy, 11-10 (7-5); Connor Bruce, Peters Township, d. David Missry, Allderdice, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Ringeisen, Hampton, 10-2; D'Angelo, Moon, d. Farrell, Peters Township, 10-5; Mitchell, Allderdice, d. Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 10-5; Bruce, Peters Township, d. Hofmann, North Allegheny, 10-7

Semifinals

Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. D'Angelo, Moon, 6-1, 6-0; Bruce, Peters Township, d. Mitchell, Allderdice, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Friday's schedule

At The Club and Health in Monroeville

Matches start at noon

Final

Shymansky, Fox Chapel vs. Bruce, Peters Township

Consolation

D'Angelo, Moon vs. Mitchell, Allderdice

Class AA

At Alpha Tennis and Fitness

First round

Luke Phillips, Carlynton, d. David Belitskus, Valley, 10-0; Josh Wohar, California, d. Eli Loncar, Hopewell, default; Joey Bujdos, Indiana, d. Aidan Perez, Beaver, 10-1; John Monroe, California, d. Matt Kern, Springdale, 10-1; Sam Sauter, Sewickley Academy, d. Devin Stolar, South Park, 10-0; Yash Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson, d. Jack Shearer, Central Valley, 10-3; Zachary Palko, Indiana, d. Nate Heidengren, Blackhawk, 10-2; Luke Ross, Sewickley Academy, d. Alex Clark, Neshannock, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Phillips, Carlynton, d. Wohar, California, 10-0; Monroe, California, d. Bujdos, Indiana, 10-2; Sauter, Sewickley Academy, d. Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson, 10-1; Ross, Sewickley Academy, d. Palko, Indiana, 10-1

Semifinals

Phillips, Carlynton, d. Monroe, California, 6-2, 6-1; Ross, Sewickley Academy, d. Sauter, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 6-2

Friday's schedule

At The Club and Health in Monroeville

Matches start at noon

Final

Phillips, Carlynton vs. Ross, Sewickley Academy

Consolation

Monroe, California vs. Sauter, Sewickley Academy

Nonsection

Gateway 5, Trinity 0

Volleyball

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Moon 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 0

Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 1

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0

Armstrong at Penn Hills (n)

Norwin at Gateway (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Hopewell 0

Montour 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Trinity at Beaver County Christian (n)

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Obama Academy 0

Summit Academy at Mars (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Thomas Jefferson at Seton-La Salle (n)

Friday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 2

Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Bishop Canevin, 3:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

