High school scores, schedules for May 4, 2017
Updated 32 minutes ago
High schools
Baseball
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin 11, Penn-Trafford 8
Class 5A
Section 1
Mars 9, Fox Chapel 1
Hampton 12, Obama Academy 3
Section 2
Trinity 9, Brashear 0
West Allegheny 5, Moon 2
Section 3
Gateway 3, Laurel Highlands 1
Woodland Hills 13, McKeesport 7
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 10, Indiana 4
Knoch 2, Deer Lakes 1
Section 3
South Park 9, Elizabeth Forward 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 5, Valley 0
Section 2
Ellwood City 4, South Side Beaver 0
Section 3
Brownsville 8, Washington 3
Mt. Pleasant 8, Charleroi 5
Class 2A
Section 1
California 6, Bentworth 0
Carmichaels 11, Chartiers-Houston 1
Section 2
Freedom 18, Laurel 6
Shenango 16, Aliquippa 5
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 9, Sto-Rox 1
Serra Catholic 10, Apollo-Ridge 0
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy 7, Vincentian Academy 5
Section 2
Jeannette 19, Monessen 4
Section 3
Cornell 12, Clairton 2
Quigley Catholic 9, Avella 0
Sewickley Academy 8, Western Beaver 4
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Chartiers Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Plum at North Allegheny, ppd.
South Allegheny 6, Southmoreland 4
District 6
Heritage
Penns Manor 5, Marion Center 3
FridayÃs schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Mars at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Obama Academy at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Carrick at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Gateway, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Hopewell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Avonworth, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Leechburg at Union, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.; West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Avella at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Blacklick Valley at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 17, Allderdice 1
Class AA
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 15, Seton-La Salle 4
Section 2
Hampton 15, Indiana 4
Nonsection
Freeport 15, Plum 3
Mars 13, Fox Chapel 8
North Allegheny 15, Franklin Regional 1
Penn-Trafford 20, Aquinas Academy 5
Quaker Valley 13, Gateway 2
Seneca Valley 14, CW North Catholic 9
Girls
Thursday's results
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 18, Shady Side Academy 6
Hampton 9, Seneca Valley 8
Mars 13, Latrobe 11
Softball
ThursdayÃs results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin 4, Peters Township 0
Bethel Park 4, Upper St. Clair 2
Mt. Lebanon 14, Brashear 0
Section 2
Fox Chapel 10-14, Allderdice 0-0
Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0
Norwin 17, Penn Hills 4
Section 3
North Allegheny 4, North Hills 2
Seneca Valley 16, Butler 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 17, Woodland Hills 2
Greensburg Salem 9, Gateway 4
Plum 11, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Connellsville 5, Laurel Highlands 0
Thomas Jefferson 9, Trinity 2
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 13, Montour 0
Moon 12, Oakland Catholic 1
West Allegheny 20, Hampton 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 10, Highlands 0
Mt. Pleasant 7, Uniontown 3
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 7, Keystone Oaks 0
West Mifflin 17, Carrick 2
Yough 9, South Fayette 2
Section 3
Hopewell 17, Quaker Valley 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 10, Valley 9
Deer Lakes 8, Freeport 5
South Allegheny 13, East Allegheny 0
Section 2
Ellwood City 20-21, Beaver Falls 0-0
Freedom 18, Riverside 12
Steel Valley 3, Avonworth 2
Section 3
Brownsville 10, Charleroi 4
McGuffey 9, Waynesburg 0
South Park 9, Southmoreland 8
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton 20, Sto-Rox 1
Serra Catholic 12, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6
Seton-La Salle 10, Brentwood 0
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 7
Shady Side Academy 26, Springdale 15
Section 4
Mohawk 6, Vincentian Academy 0
Neshannock 19, New Brighton 4
Laurel 6, Shenango 2
Class A
Section 1
Union 15, Quigley 0
Union 19, Rochester 0
Section 2
California 15, Avella 0
Monessen 6, Jefferson-Morgan 1
West Greene 4, Carmichaels 3
Section 3
Leechburg 12, Jeannette 0
Nonsection
Beaver 3, South Side Beaver 1
Belle Vernon 2, Canon-McMillan 1
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 14, Blairsville 0
West Shamokin 18, United 0
FridayÃs schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 3:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Northgate, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at South Park, 4 p.m.; Carrick at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Yough, 4 p.m.; Peters Township at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Plum at Mars, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Seton-La Salle, 3:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; West Greene at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Blacklick Valley at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Thursday's results
WPIAL singles tournament
Class AAA
At The Club and Health in Monroeville
First round
Robby Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Drake Neumann, Kiski Area, 10-0; Ben Ringeisen, Hampton, d. Turner Price, Penn-Trafford, 10-3; Ryan Farrell, Peters Township, d. Kevin Lee, Penn-Trafford, 10-0; Logan D'Angelo, Moon, d. Joey English, Albert Gallatin, 10-1; Marcus Mitchell, Allderdice, d. Michael Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 10-4; Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Ben Vinarski, Pine-Richland, 11-9; Richard Hofmann, North Allegheny, d. Nanan Dua, Shady Side Academy, 11-10 (7-5); Connor Bruce, Peters Township, d. David Missry, Allderdice, 10-2
Quarterfinals
Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. Ringeisen, Hampton, 10-2; D'Angelo, Moon, d. Farrell, Peters Township, 10-5; Mitchell, Allderdice, d. Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 10-5; Bruce, Peters Township, d. Hofmann, North Allegheny, 10-7
Semifinals
Shymansky, Fox Chapel, d. D'Angelo, Moon, 6-1, 6-0; Bruce, Peters Township, d. Mitchell, Allderdice, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
Friday's schedule
At The Club and Health in Monroeville
Matches start at noon
Final
Shymansky, Fox Chapel vs. Bruce, Peters Township
Consolation
D'Angelo, Moon vs. Mitchell, Allderdice
Class AA
At Alpha Tennis and Fitness
First round
Luke Phillips, Carlynton, d. David Belitskus, Valley, 10-0; Josh Wohar, California, d. Eli Loncar, Hopewell, default; Joey Bujdos, Indiana, d. Aidan Perez, Beaver, 10-1; John Monroe, California, d. Matt Kern, Springdale, 10-1; Sam Sauter, Sewickley Academy, d. Devin Stolar, South Park, 10-0; Yash Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson, d. Jack Shearer, Central Valley, 10-3; Zachary Palko, Indiana, d. Nate Heidengren, Blackhawk, 10-2; Luke Ross, Sewickley Academy, d. Alex Clark, Neshannock, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Phillips, Carlynton, d. Wohar, California, 10-0; Monroe, California, d. Bujdos, Indiana, 10-2; Sauter, Sewickley Academy, d. Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson, 10-1; Ross, Sewickley Academy, d. Palko, Indiana, 10-1
Semifinals
Phillips, Carlynton, d. Monroe, California, 6-2, 6-1; Ross, Sewickley Academy, d. Sauter, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 6-2
Friday's schedule
At The Club and Health in Monroeville
Matches start at noon
Final
Phillips, Carlynton vs. Ross, Sewickley Academy
Consolation
Monroe, California vs. Sauter, Sewickley Academy
Nonsection
Gateway 5, Trinity 0
Volleyball
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Moon 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 0
Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0
Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 1
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0
Armstrong at Penn Hills (n)
Norwin at Gateway (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Hopewell 0
Montour 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Trinity at Beaver County Christian (n)
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Obama Academy 0
Summit Academy at Mars (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Thomas Jefferson at Seton-La Salle (n)
Friday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 2
Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Bishop Canevin, 3:30 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.