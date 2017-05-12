Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

North Allegheny water polo players headed overseas

Karen Kadilak | Friday, May 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
North Allegheny water polo player Tan Kocyildirim will join his teammates in Montenegro.
Submitted
North Allegheny water polo players, from left, Ben Phillips, Max Moore, Tan Kocyildirim, Akshana Dassanaike, Jacob Hollo and Coach Damir Matanovic will travel to Montenegro for training.
Submitted
North Allegheny water polo player Akshana Dassanaike (left) will travel to Montenegro with his teammates.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Five members of the North Allegheny boys water polo team will sharpen their skills this summer in a country in which the sport reigns.

Sophomores Jacob Hollo, Max Moore and Tan Kocyildirim and freshmen Ben Phillips and Akshana Dassanaike will attend a camp for two weeks in July and August in Montenegro.

Water polo is often considered the national sport of Montenegro, a tiny republic in Southeastern Europe on the Balkan Peninsula.

The players will train twice a day and compete on clubs. They also will sightsee.

Damir Matanovic, a former North Allegheny coach who lives in Montenegro, put together the trip with the help of Tigers' coach Nikola Malezanov and Tiger Water Polo Club president Jim Staresinic.

“We have decided to send (the players) to get experience and experience very high-level training,” Matanovic said. “The purpose of the trip is preseason preparation for the state championship.

“We learned that this amazing and unique opportunity in (a) hotbed of water polo would benefit all players.”

Staresinic said it is a tremendous training opportunity.

The players look forward to getting better and experiencing a new culture.

“I loved our team trip to Greece last summer and am so happy to be able to go on another water polo trip this year,” Phillips said. “Water polo is a really popular sport where we are going, which is way different from here, where not many people know anything about the sport.”

Dassanaike said the level of water polo in Europe is much higher.

“There is a lot more that can be learned and that we can be exposed to from European water polo compared to American water polo,” he said.

Kocyildirim wants to see what Eastern Europe is like, while Hollo is excited about meeting natives.

Moore believes the trip will build character.

The Tigers placed seventh in the PA Water Polo state tournament last fall.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.