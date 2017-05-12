North Allegheny water polo players headed overseas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five members of the North Allegheny boys water polo team will sharpen their skills this summer in a country in which the sport reigns.

Sophomores Jacob Hollo, Max Moore and Tan Kocyildirim and freshmen Ben Phillips and Akshana Dassanaike will attend a camp for two weeks in July and August in Montenegro.

Water polo is often considered the national sport of Montenegro, a tiny republic in Southeastern Europe on the Balkan Peninsula.

The players will train twice a day and compete on clubs. They also will sightsee.

Damir Matanovic, a former North Allegheny coach who lives in Montenegro, put together the trip with the help of Tigers' coach Nikola Malezanov and Tiger Water Polo Club president Jim Staresinic.

“We have decided to send (the players) to get experience and experience very high-level training,” Matanovic said. “The purpose of the trip is preseason preparation for the state championship.

“We learned that this amazing and unique opportunity in (a) hotbed of water polo would benefit all players.”

Staresinic said it is a tremendous training opportunity.

The players look forward to getting better and experiencing a new culture.

“I loved our team trip to Greece last summer and am so happy to be able to go on another water polo trip this year,” Phillips said. “Water polo is a really popular sport where we are going, which is way different from here, where not many people know anything about the sport.”

Dassanaike said the level of water polo in Europe is much higher.

“There is a lot more that can be learned and that we can be exposed to from European water polo compared to American water polo,” he said.

Kocyildirim wants to see what Eastern Europe is like, while Hollo is excited about meeting natives.

Moore believes the trip will build character.

The Tigers placed seventh in the PA Water Polo state tournament last fall.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.