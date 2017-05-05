High school scores, schedules for May 5, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 5, Seneca Valley 1
Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 3 (Susp.)
Section 3
Peters Township 5, Mt. Lebanon 4
Class 5A
Section 3
Franklin Regional 12, Woodland Hills 2
Latrobe 6, Albert Gallatin 0
Class 4A
Section 3
West Mifflin 16, McGuffey 1
Class 2A
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 11, Neshannock 10
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Brentwood at Carrick, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Howland, Ohio at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Keystone Oaks, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Friday's results
Class AA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 17, Oakland Catholic 5
Nonsection
Peters Township 15, Seton-La Salle 11
Softball
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Erie McDowell, noon; Connellsville at North Allegheny, noon; Frazier at Belle Vernon, 11 a.m.; Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 2 p.m.; Kiski Area at Butler, noon; Mohawk at New Castle, noon; Seton-La Salle at Chartiers-Houston, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Friday's results
WPIAL singles tournament
At Club Sport and Health, Monroeville
Class AAA
Final
Connor Bruce, Peters Township, d. Robby Shymansky, Fox Chapel, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6)
Class AA
Final
Luke Ross, Sewickley Academy, d. Luke Phillips, Carlynton, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2
Consolation
Sam Sauter, Sewickley Academy, d. John Monroe, California, 6-4, 6-4
Track and field
Friday's results
Boys
Baldwin Invitational
100: 1. Journey Brown, Meadville, 10.67; 2. Isaac Elliott, Ambridge, 10.68; 3. James Krandel, Bethel Park, 10.93.
200: 1. Channing Phillips, Kennedy Catholic, 22.29; 2. Zach Wagner, Thomas Jefferson, 22.61; 3. Kody Rinkevich, Erie McDowell, 22.85.
400: 1. Isaac Elliott, Ambridge, 48.64; 2. Channing Phillips, Kennedy Catholic, 49.08; 3. Molek Walker, Grove City, 49.20.
800: 1. Donovan Myers, Seneca, 1:54.72; 2. Nick Gabrielli, Kiski Area, 1:55.39; 3. Derek Jones, Cathedral Prep, 1:55.54.
1,600: 1. Connor Walsh, Cambridge Springs, 4:27.48; 2. Aaron Pfeil, South Fayette, 4:29.90; 3. Jarrett Boyd, Freedom, 4:30.05.
Baldwin mile: 1. Zach Skolnekovich, Quaker Valley, 4:14; 2. Tristan Forsythe, Winchester Thurston, 4:19.39; 3. Ben Bumgarner, Waynesburg Central, 4:21.45.
3,200: 1. Zach Skolnekovich, Quaker Valley, 9:17.77; 2. Noah Beveridge, Butler, 9:26.64; 3. Casey Conboy, Baldwin, 9:34.97.
110 hurdles: 1. Cameron Drake, Central Valley, 15.56; 2. Sam Hartman, South Park, 15.73; 3. Aaron Tate, Chartiers Valley, 15.69.
300 hurdles: 1. Ayden Owens, North Allegheny, 39.97; 2. Sam Hartman, South Park, 40.24; 3. Arlen Hooks, Baldwin, 41.40.
400 relay: 1. Erie McDowell (Kody Rinkevich, Collin Christensen, Noah DeVore, Ed Nientimp), 42.84; 2. Bethel Park, 42.95; 3. Latrobe, 43.47.
1,600 relay:
3,200 relay: 1. Seneca (Adam Hanes, Donovan Myers, Phoenix Myers, Jake Schneider), 7:57.75; 2. Butler, 8:03.56; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 8:04.81.
Long jump: 1. Brian Vandusen, Ringgold, 23-3.50; 2. Harvey Kane, Upper St. Clair, 23-1; 3. Ayden Owens, North Allegheny, 23-0.50.
Triple jump:
High jump: 1. Mason Ventrone, Mt. Lebanon, 6-5; 2. Emmanuel Mitchell, Penn Hills, 6-5; 3. Sven Rabshal, Laurel Highlands, 6-3.
Shot put: 1. Jordan Geist, Knoch, 74-9; 2. Cameron Landis, Cathedral Prep, 58-6; 3. Alex Murray, Hempfield, 56-7.
Discus: 1. Jordan Geist, Knoch, 198-6; 2. Jacob White, Central Valley, 169-1; 3. Nolan Landis, Cathedral Prep, 167-8.
Pole vault: 1. Hayden Fox, Hempfield, 14-3; 2. Dave Johnston, Baldwin, 14-3; 3. Jono Pelusi, North Allegheny, 13-9.
Girls
Baldwin Invitational
100: 1. Raven Haston, Obama Academy, 12.34; 2. Style Henry, Villa Maria Academy, 12.37; 3. Casey Burton, North Allegheny, 12.46.
200: 1. Kate Carnevale, Fox Chapel, 25.72; 2. Alina Stahl, Baldwin, 26.16; 3. Amanda Oliver, South Fayette, 26.24.
400: 1. Alexis Leech, Butler, 55.63; 2. Rachel Helbling, South Fayette, 55.68; 3. Faith Mucci, Latrobe, 58.65.
800: 1. Liz Simms, Butler, 2:14.96; 2. Anna Ramsey, Latrobe, 2:16.54; 3. Lauren Finikiotis, Oakland Catholic, 2:19.26.
1,600: 1. Maddie Salek, West Allegheny, 5:10.13; 2. Megan Nagy, Oakland Catholic, 5:17.50; 3. Savanna Carr, Franklin Area, 5:19.67.
Baldwin mile: 1. Savannah Shaw, Upper St. Clair, 4:57.70; 2. Lauren Finikiotis, Oakland Catholic, 5:04.06; 3. Mica Hanish, Ambridge, 5:06.92.
3,200: 1. Clara Savchik, North Allegheny, 10:39.30; 2. Mica Hanish, Ambridge, 10:50.00; 3. Hannah Schupansky, Oakland Catholic, 10:51.23.
100 hurdles: 1. Jayla Ellis, Oakland Catholic, 14.33; 2. Brenna Cavanaugh, Benworth, 14.51; 3. Melina Owens, North Allegheny, 14.97.
300 hurdles: 1. Molly Mangan, Mt. Lebanon, 45.19; 2. Macey Crawford, Gateway, 46.42; 3. Gabby Holmberg, Hempfield, 46.81.
400 relay: 1. North Allegheny (Alayjah Austin, Casey Burton, Melina Owens, Aimee Verardi), 49.60; 2. Villa Maria Academy, 49.62; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 49.93.
1,600 relay:
3,200 relay: 1. Butler (Alexis Leech, Maggie Welty, Erin LeMay, Liz Simms), 9:29.40; 2. Latrobe, 9:35.80; 3. Villa Maria Academy, 9:40.11.
Long jump: 1. Brenna Cavanaugh, Bentworth, 18-8; 2. Jayla Ellis, Oakland Catholic, 17: 9.50; 3. Style Henry, Villa Maria Academy, 17-9.50.
Triple jump: 1. Gabby Holmberg, Hempfield, 37-1; 2. Courtney Phoennik, South Fayette, 36-9; 3. Tara Gologram, Keystone Oaks, 36-1.
High jump: 1. Sadie Wetzel, Latrobe, 5-3; 2. Mikayla Bisignani, Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-1; 3. Lydia Latimer, Warren Area, 5-1.
Shot put: 1. Samantha Orie, Hempfield, 41-4.50; 2. Abbey Whitaker, Corry Area, 40-1; 3. Lillia Allen, Penn Hills, 39-8.75.
Discus: 1. Maura Huwalt, South Park, 134-8; 2. Kristen Greggerson, Gateway, 131-7; 3. Abby Whitaker, Correy Area, 129-7.
Pole vault: 1. Cassandra Phelan, Laurel Highlands, 12-3; 2. Molly DeDone, Hempfield, 11-3; 3. Kendall Grossman, Moniteau, 11-3.
Volleyball
Friday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Shaler 3, North Hills 0
