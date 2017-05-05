Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for May 5, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 5, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

High schools

Baseball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 5, Seneca Valley 1

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 3 (Susp.)

Section 3

Peters Township 5, Mt. Lebanon 4

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional 12, Woodland Hills 2

Latrobe 6, Albert Gallatin 0

Class 4A

Section 3

West Mifflin 16, McGuffey 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 11, Neshannock 10

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at Carrick, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Howland, Ohio at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Keystone Oaks, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Friday's results

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 17, Oakland Catholic 5

Nonsection

Peters Township 15, Seton-La Salle 11

Softball

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Erie McDowell, noon; Connellsville at North Allegheny, noon; Frazier at Belle Vernon, 11 a.m.; Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 2 p.m.; Kiski Area at Butler, noon; Mohawk at New Castle, noon; Seton-La Salle at Chartiers-Houston, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Friday's results

WPIAL singles tournament

At Club Sport and Health, Monroeville

Class AAA

Final

Connor Bruce, Peters Township, d. Robby Shymansky, Fox Chapel, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6)

Class AA

Final

Luke Ross, Sewickley Academy, d. Luke Phillips, Carlynton, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Consolation

Sam Sauter, Sewickley Academy, d. John Monroe, California, 6-4, 6-4

Track and field

Friday's results

Boys

Baldwin Invitational

100: 1. Journey Brown, Meadville, 10.67; 2. Isaac Elliott, Ambridge, 10.68; 3. James Krandel, Bethel Park, 10.93.

200: 1. Channing Phillips, Kennedy Catholic, 22.29; 2. Zach Wagner, Thomas Jefferson, 22.61; 3. Kody Rinkevich, Erie McDowell, 22.85.

400: 1. Isaac Elliott, Ambridge, 48.64; 2. Channing Phillips, Kennedy Catholic, 49.08; 3. Molek Walker, Grove City, 49.20.

800: 1. Donovan Myers, Seneca, 1:54.72; 2. Nick Gabrielli, Kiski Area, 1:55.39; 3. Derek Jones, Cathedral Prep, 1:55.54.

1,600: 1. Connor Walsh, Cambridge Springs, 4:27.48; 2. Aaron Pfeil, South Fayette, 4:29.90; 3. Jarrett Boyd, Freedom, 4:30.05.

Baldwin mile: 1. Zach Skolnekovich, Quaker Valley, 4:14; 2. Tristan Forsythe, Winchester Thurston, 4:19.39; 3. Ben Bumgarner, Waynesburg Central, 4:21.45.

3,200: 1. Zach Skolnekovich, Quaker Valley, 9:17.77; 2. Noah Beveridge, Butler, 9:26.64; 3. Casey Conboy, Baldwin, 9:34.97.

110 hurdles: 1. Cameron Drake, Central Valley, 15.56; 2. Sam Hartman, South Park, 15.73; 3. Aaron Tate, Chartiers Valley, 15.69.

300 hurdles: 1. Ayden Owens, North Allegheny, 39.97; 2. Sam Hartman, South Park, 40.24; 3. Arlen Hooks, Baldwin, 41.40.

400 relay: 1. Erie McDowell (Kody Rinkevich, Collin Christensen, Noah DeVore, Ed Nientimp), 42.84; 2. Bethel Park, 42.95; 3. Latrobe, 43.47.

1,600 relay:

3,200 relay: 1. Seneca (Adam Hanes, Donovan Myers, Phoenix Myers, Jake Schneider), 7:57.75; 2. Butler, 8:03.56; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 8:04.81.

Long jump: 1. Brian Vandusen, Ringgold, 23-3.50; 2. Harvey Kane, Upper St. Clair, 23-1; 3. Ayden Owens, North Allegheny, 23-0.50.

Triple jump:

High jump: 1. Mason Ventrone, Mt. Lebanon, 6-5; 2. Emmanuel Mitchell, Penn Hills, 6-5; 3. Sven Rabshal, Laurel Highlands, 6-3.

Shot put: 1. Jordan Geist, Knoch, 74-9; 2. Cameron Landis, Cathedral Prep, 58-6; 3. Alex Murray, Hempfield, 56-7.

Discus: 1. Jordan Geist, Knoch, 198-6; 2. Jacob White, Central Valley, 169-1; 3. Nolan Landis, Cathedral Prep, 167-8.

Pole vault: 1. Hayden Fox, Hempfield, 14-3; 2. Dave Johnston, Baldwin, 14-3; 3. Jono Pelusi, North Allegheny, 13-9.

Girls

Baldwin Invitational

100: 1. Raven Haston, Obama Academy, 12.34; 2. Style Henry, Villa Maria Academy, 12.37; 3. Casey Burton, North Allegheny, 12.46.

200: 1. Kate Carnevale, Fox Chapel, 25.72; 2. Alina Stahl, Baldwin, 26.16; 3. Amanda Oliver, South Fayette, 26.24.

400: 1. Alexis Leech, Butler, 55.63; 2. Rachel Helbling, South Fayette, 55.68; 3. Faith Mucci, Latrobe, 58.65.

800: 1. Liz Simms, Butler, 2:14.96; 2. Anna Ramsey, Latrobe, 2:16.54; 3. Lauren Finikiotis, Oakland Catholic, 2:19.26.

1,600: 1. Maddie Salek, West Allegheny, 5:10.13; 2. Megan Nagy, Oakland Catholic, 5:17.50; 3. Savanna Carr, Franklin Area, 5:19.67.

Baldwin mile: 1. Savannah Shaw, Upper St. Clair, 4:57.70; 2. Lauren Finikiotis, Oakland Catholic, 5:04.06; 3. Mica Hanish, Ambridge, 5:06.92.

3,200: 1. Clara Savchik, North Allegheny, 10:39.30; 2. Mica Hanish, Ambridge, 10:50.00; 3. Hannah Schupansky, Oakland Catholic, 10:51.23.

100 hurdles: 1. Jayla Ellis, Oakland Catholic, 14.33; 2. Brenna Cavanaugh, Benworth, 14.51; 3. Melina Owens, North Allegheny, 14.97.

300 hurdles: 1. Molly Mangan, Mt. Lebanon, 45.19; 2. Macey Crawford, Gateway, 46.42; 3. Gabby Holmberg, Hempfield, 46.81.

400 relay: 1. North Allegheny (Alayjah Austin, Casey Burton, Melina Owens, Aimee Verardi), 49.60; 2. Villa Maria Academy, 49.62; 3. Mt. Lebanon, 49.93.

1,600 relay:

3,200 relay: 1. Butler (Alexis Leech, Maggie Welty, Erin LeMay, Liz Simms), 9:29.40; 2. Latrobe, 9:35.80; 3. Villa Maria Academy, 9:40.11.

Long jump: 1. Brenna Cavanaugh, Bentworth, 18-8; 2. Jayla Ellis, Oakland Catholic, 17: 9.50; 3. Style Henry, Villa Maria Academy, 17-9.50.

Triple jump: 1. Gabby Holmberg, Hempfield, 37-1; 2. Courtney Phoennik, South Fayette, 36-9; 3. Tara Gologram, Keystone Oaks, 36-1.

High jump: 1. Sadie Wetzel, Latrobe, 5-3; 2. Mikayla Bisignani, Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-1; 3. Lydia Latimer, Warren Area, 5-1.

Shot put: 1. Samantha Orie, Hempfield, 41-4.50; 2. Abbey Whitaker, Corry Area, 40-1; 3. Lillia Allen, Penn Hills, 39-8.75.

Discus: 1. Maura Huwalt, South Park, 134-8; 2. Kristen Greggerson, Gateway, 131-7; 3. Abby Whitaker, Correy Area, 129-7.

Pole vault: 1. Cassandra Phelan, Laurel Highlands, 12-3; 2. Molly DeDone, Hempfield, 11-3; 3. Kendall Grossman, Moniteau, 11-3.

Volleyball

Friday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

