Westmoreland high school sports week ahead: May 8, 2017

Highlights of the week ahead in local high school sports:

MONDAY

The Hempfield girls track and field team hasn't just raised the bar in competitions. The program has become a powerhouse for talent and roster numbers, and the reward has come in the form of team titles.

The Lady Spartans will take aim at a sixth consecutive WPIAL Class AAA championship starting at 4 p.m. in one of four finals at Baldwin. Other teams in the field are Norwin, North Allegheny and Butler.

The boys Class AAA field has four-time defending champion North Allegheny, Norwin, Seneca Valley and Baldwin. In Class AA boys, Derry goes against Riverside, Shenango and Freeport. Girls Class AA has Beaver, Burrell, Freeport and South Park.

• Night baseball in Latrobe has been exciting this season, and the top-ranked Wildcats will look to keep that trend going when they host Franklin Regional in a clash of Section 3-5A heavyweights at 7 p.m.

• No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic needed a walk-off fielder's choice to fend off surging Jeannette, 6-5, in the teams' first Section 2-A meeting. The Centurions travel to West Jeannette for the rematch, with a section title on the line.

• Derry at Indiana and Yough at Greensburg Salem are other baseball games that carry playoff implications in Section 1-4A.

• Boys tennis shifts to section doubles with tournaments across the WPIAL.

TUESDAY

Derry baseball is on the playoff bubble but could change that with a home win against playoff-bound Freeport in Section 1-4A.

• Greensburg Central Catholic (2A) and Jeannette (A) remain in the softball playoff chase but need wins. GCC hosts Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, and Jeannette goes to Geibel.

• The best softball matchup of the day has No. 1 Yough at No. 2 Belle Vernon with the Section 2-4A title at stake.

• Hempfield at North Allegheny is a perfect softball playoff tuneup. Other good games include Franklin Regional at Plum, Penn-Trafford at Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville.

• Latrobe is trying to get into the boys volleyball playoffs, and a win at Penn Hills might do the trick.

WEDNESDAY

Greensburg Salem at Derry could be the baseball game that decides the final playoff spot in Section 1-4A.

• Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford features a pair of playoff teams from 5A and 6A, respectively.

• Latrobe at Penn-Trafford softball should not disappoint, and Southmoreland at Monessen is another playoff-like matchup.

THURSDAY

The two-day WPIAL doubles tennis championships begin at 1 p.m. with the Class AA tournament at Shady Side Academy and Class AAA at Bethel Park.

• The WPIAL will release its softball playoff brackets.

• Franklin Regional goes to Norwin, and Connellsville visits Latrobe in nonsection softball.

• Nonsection baseball includes GCC at Kiski School.

• Hempfield at Latrobe could be for a playoff spot in Section 3-AAA.

FRIDAY

The WPIAL boys tennis doubles finals will be contested beginning at 2 p.m. at North Allegheny.

• Baseball playoff pairings are set to be released by the WPIAL.