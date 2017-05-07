P-R girls lacrosse has plenty of offense, but defense has been stout, too

When it comes to putting the ball in the back of its opponent's net, there are only a few girls lacrosse teams in Western Pennsylvania that have had as much success as Pine-Richland.

To date, the team's output of 13.54 goals per game has it just outside the top 10 in the WPIAL scoring standings.

More importantly, the Rams (11-4, 8-0 Section 3-AAA) have received contributions from a number of players on offense. Senior Caitlyn Byerly leads the team with 38 goals, with Alexa Mellis just behind her at 30. Sophomore Kendall Gessner also has become a scoring threat with 29 goals.

To top off the offensive accomplishments, junior Marina Miller, an All-American last season, hit a milestone when she scored the 200th goal of her career last month against Seneca Valley.

But if Pine-Richland wants to repeat last season's playoff success, coach Brittany Adams said her team will have to rely on the strength of its defense.

With one week left in the regular season, Adams' defense has allowed just under nine goals per game this season, and an even more impressive seven goals per game in Section 3-AAA contests.

“We've been good on offense, but it's not always about the offensive side. It's about defensive tactics, too, and I have to give a lot of credit to our defensive players,” Adams said.

“We have two great goalies and four starting defensive players, along with our subs, that meet expectations over and over. Nothing changes in caliber when our subs come in. I think that's why we're able to hold teams to fewer points than is expected.”

The consistent play of both keepers, Abby Levier and Holly Holmes, has helped to solidify a stout Rams defensive front led by juniors Megan Lieberman and Aislinn Tobin, as well as seniors Rachel Jarman and Savannah Renner. A trio of sophomores, Carly Switala, Becca Shephard and Hannah Rust, backs up the experienced unit.

“We think we've prepared that group for any offensive teams. I feel like our girls are versatile enough that they'll be ready for any challenge that's thrown at them,” Adams said.

“With the whole group of girls here, I just appreciate how talented they are and how they have a personal drive that keeps them focused on their goals, which in turn leads to our success.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.