Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

P-R girls lacrosse has plenty of offense, but defense has been stout, too

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Marina Miller competes against Seneca Valley May 3, 2017, at Seneca Valley.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Alexa Mellis and Jenna Lang tap sticks after Alexa Mellis scored Pine-Richland's first goal May 3, 2017, at Seneca Valley.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Lauren Juncal looks to pass against Seneca Valley May 3, 2017, at Seneca Valley.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Aislinn Tobin is announced before their game against Seneca Valley May 3, 2017, at Seneca Valley.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Gillian Brachocki competes against Seneca Valley May 3, 2017, at Seneca Valley.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Savannah Renner chases down a loose ball against Seneca Valley May 3, 2017, at Seneca Valley.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Caitlyn Byerly looks to shoot against Seneca Valley May 3, 2017, at Seneca Valley.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Alexa Mellis passes to teammate Kendall Gessner against Seneca Valley May 3, 2017, at Seneca Valley.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kendall Gessner scored Pine-Richland's fifth goal against Seneca Valley May 3, 2017, at Seneca Valley.

Updated 2 hours ago

When it comes to putting the ball in the back of its opponent's net, there are only a few girls lacrosse teams in Western Pennsylvania that have had as much success as Pine-Richland.

To date, the team's output of 13.54 goals per game has it just outside the top 10 in the WPIAL scoring standings.

More importantly, the Rams (11-4, 8-0 Section 3-AAA) have received contributions from a number of players on offense. Senior Caitlyn Byerly leads the team with 38 goals, with Alexa Mellis just behind her at 30. Sophomore Kendall Gessner also has become a scoring threat with 29 goals.

To top off the offensive accomplishments, junior Marina Miller, an All-American last season, hit a milestone when she scored the 200th goal of her career last month against Seneca Valley.

But if Pine-Richland wants to repeat last season's playoff success, coach Brittany Adams said her team will have to rely on the strength of its defense.

With one week left in the regular season, Adams' defense has allowed just under nine goals per game this season, and an even more impressive seven goals per game in Section 3-AAA contests.

“We've been good on offense, but it's not always about the offensive side. It's about defensive tactics, too, and I have to give a lot of credit to our defensive players,” Adams said.

“We have two great goalies and four starting defensive players, along with our subs, that meet expectations over and over. Nothing changes in caliber when our subs come in. I think that's why we're able to hold teams to fewer points than is expected.”

The consistent play of both keepers, Abby Levier and Holly Holmes, has helped to solidify a stout Rams defensive front led by juniors Megan Lieberman and Aislinn Tobin, as well as seniors Rachel Jarman and Savannah Renner. A trio of sophomores, Carly Switala, Becca Shephard and Hannah Rust, backs up the experienced unit.

“We think we've prepared that group for any offensive teams. I feel like our girls are versatile enough that they'll be ready for any challenge that's thrown at them,” Adams said.

“With the whole group of girls here, I just appreciate how talented they are and how they have a personal drive that keeps them focused on their goals, which in turn leads to our success.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.