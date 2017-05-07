Young, old guard account for growth of Hampton girls lacrosse program

It has been a long trek in the Hampton girls lacrosse team's journey to the top. But as the Talbots attempt to wrap up the regular season with an undefeated section record, two of the girls most responsible for its success have time to reflect — one on an illustrious career, and another on what could lay ahead.

Senior attack Caroline Larkin won't say much about how she has become the second-leading scorer in program history, or that her 226 points are only 19 points shy of Christine McGrath's point record of 245.

“Honestly, it wasn't in the back of my head until people told me I was getting close to reaching that goal,” said Larkin, whose visit to see sister and primary lacrosse influence Halli graduate at Dayton last weekend doubled as a glimpse into her future home in the fall (she is considering playing on the club team). “I just wanted to do what was best for the team.”

It would seem as Larkin has gone, so goes the Talbots — the team has improved each year since her freshman season, when it lost more than it won. Former middle school coach Kelsey Viets entered a year later and the program started to take off. The team finished 9-9 and made the playoffs in 2015 and came an overtime loss short of the WPIAL Division 2 championship game last year.

“It's a little bittersweet seeing her go from seventh grade to this stage,” Viets said. “To see her maturity and confidence transform as she grows into a young adult has been a really special experience.”

Larkin, with 41 goals as of last week, has not been alone at the top of the scoring department. After a breakout freshman season, Melinda Maers stands to follow in the footsteps of McGrath and Larkin.

Her 43 goals led the team as of last week. One would guess anyone experiencing such early success would be really into the sport — and she is.

Maers, whose sister Megan is a senior leader on defense, has been watching her sister and cousin (and last year's senior captain) Emily Beran play lacrosse since fifth grade.

“I like the aspect of the stick rather than having to use your bare hands or feet like soccer,” she said. “There's always different things to learn with it, different angles, things that can always challenge you.”

Though Maers is only in her second year, Viets has confidence in her.

“Any young player that has that level of talent, you have to constantly challenge them,” Viets said. “I always point out areas of improvement that may have different standards, and she recognizes that. She knows that level of responsibility I'm ingraining in her on and off the field.”

From seniors like Larkin to young players such as Maers, the growth of the Hampton girls lacrosse program appears to be in good hands.

“The success of the program depends on those sophomores to build and work together,” Viets said. “So they are seniors, they can continue that success. So she is leading the charge.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.