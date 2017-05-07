Goalkeeper makes strides for Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hampton lacrosse coach Jim Vollberg says the first thing you look at as a coach coming into a program is your goalie situation.

There was one particular freshman who caught his eye, and now in his second year as a starter, junior Robby Voinchet is coming into his own and making a big impact for Hampton (11-3).

The Talbots were scheduled to play Mars on Tuesday evening in a key section match. The game ended too late for this edition.

“You knew he was an athletic goalie,” Vollberg said. “His sophomore year he won the starting job and hasn't let go of it since.”

It would make sense. Voinchet has an affinity for the position. After all, his father played goalie at Pitt. But that's not quite how it happened.

“I played baseball before lacrosse and wasn't that good at it,” Voinchet said. “My dad suggested I play lacrosse. At first I didn't want to play goalie, but the team needed one, and I was just better at that then I was on attack.”

With a good benchmark for save percentage being around 60 percent, according to Vollberg, Voinchet has regularly hovered around 65-70. His unique style of playing outside the net is something many goalies aren't comfortable doing.

“I think I'm different than a bunch of other goalies,” Voinchet said. “They like to stay in the net. I like to run around. It gives me a lot of adrenaline and excitement.”

“He's a very cerebral player,” Vollberg said. “He just sees the game differently. Gets the ball out quick, quarterbacks our clears. He makes a lot of saves we come to expect him to, and it's probably not fair that we expect him to, but he does it, time and again.”

It's a good thing the defense in front of him is completely in sync, as he and juniors Isaac Gallogly and Shelby Hildebrandt have been playing together for years.

“I've known them since I started playing,” Voinchet said. “I think as a defense we've just always stuck together and gotten better and better.”

Voinchet hasn't made a college choice, but has whittled it down to a handful of Division III schools, including Denison, Dickinson, Gettysburg and Wittenberg.

“I started doing travel teams and knew I wanted to get better and better,” he said. “When I got to high school I definitely knew I wanted to play in college.”

Helping in his success has been�goalkeeper and Boyertown lacrosse coach Terry Hales, who moved in the area as Hampton faculty this year and has been working hard with Voinchet to hone his game.

“(Terry) has been able to work with the goalies and add some new drills,” Vollberg said. “The improvement from the beginning of the season…we had high expectations coming in. Robby has exceeded those expectations.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.