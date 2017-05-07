Herald roundup: Fox Chapel girls lacrosse stays unbeaten

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Fox Chapel girls lacrosse team beat Hempfield, 27-2, on May 2 to improve to 15-0.

Mary Ellis led the scoring onslaught with six goals and two assists, followed by Kate Goodwin with six goals and Ali Wessel with four goals and an assist. Meg McCrady added a pair of goals and seven assists, Mikayla D'Cunha scored twice and added an assist and Sydney Condron had two goals. Marissa Hardiman had a goal and two assists with Sloan Rost, Margeaux Essey, Kirsten Ovick and Makenna Blazer each scoring a goal. Makenzie Miller had two saves in goal.

Fox Chapel beat Norwin, 20-3, on May 3. Wessel scored five goals and picked up three assists while Goodwin had five goals and an assist. Ellis had a big night with a pair of goals and seven assists, followed by McCrady with four goals, Rost with a pair of goals and two assists and D'Cunha with two goals. Miller had six saves.

Boys tennis

Fox Chapel's Robby Shymanski won the Section 3-AAA singles crown May 2 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Marcus Mitchell of Allderdice. In the consolation match, Shady Side Academy's Nanan Dua beat David Missry of Allderdice, 6-2, 6-3.

Both Shymansky and Dua advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA tournament, which began Thursday. Dua fell to Richard Hofmann of North Allegheny, 11-10 (7-5) while Shymansky defeated Drake Neumann of Kiski Area, 10-0. In the quarterfinals, Shymansky posted a 10-2 win over Ben Ringeisen of Hampton. He continued his dominant play in the semifinals as he trounced Logan D'Angelo of Moon, 6-1, 6-0.

That set up a championship match against Peters Township freshman Connor Bruce on Friday. In a back-and-forth thriller, Bruce prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6). Shymansky held a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker before Bruce reeled off five consecutive points.

Track and field

The Fox Chapel track team participated in the Baldwin and Pine-Richland Invitationals last week.

“We had some good performances, especially from the girls,” FC coach Tom Moul said.

Over 60 schools participated at Baldwin. Medalists on the girls side for Fox Chapel were the 3,200 relay team of Sarena Seeger, Grace Sisson, Annika Urban and Caelan Miller (sixth place); the 1,600 relay team of Carolyn Veith, Abby Baldauf, Maddy Lucey and Hannah Flanders that also took sixth place; and the 400 relay team of Katherine Kauma, Flanders, Lucey and Kate Carnevale that finished seventh.

Carnevale finished first in the 200 and fourth in the 100 and set new school records in both events. Miller finished eighth in the mile, Urban was seventh in the 3,200 and Seeger finished eighth in the 3,200.

There were more than 50 schools participating at Pine-Richland. FC's 3,200 relay team of Ziya Xu, Megan Stafford, Margaret Edgecombe and Brooke Krally finished sixth. Krally also placed fifth in the 3,200. For the boys, Ben Kronman finished eighth in the triple jump.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.