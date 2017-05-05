Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Fox Chapel's McIvor to row at UCLA

Karen Kadilak | Friday, May 5, 2017, 8:33 p.m.
Submitted
Fox Chapel senior Alan McIvor will row at UCLA.
Submitted
Fox Chapel senior Alan McIvor showed something to UCLA

Updated 37 minutes ago

Fox Chapel senior Alan McIvor showed something to UCLA men's rowing coach Simon Hoadley by deciding to join the Bruins next season.

Hoadley expects that focus to help McIvor once he is on the team, a club varsity program in the UCLA Recreation Department recognized by the PAC-12 Conference.

“We place a high premium on being a good boat mover, and his small-boat skills show he already has a high degree of boat feel and sound technique,” Hoadley said.

McIvor, who is 6 foot, was seated third in a quad that took first place in the 2016 Midwest Scholastic Rowing Association Championship Regatta. The boat qualified for the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta.

He was first in the men's sculling event in the Dillon Lake Scholastic Sprints in Ohio this spring.

Fox Chapel coach Mark Bellinger said McIvor has an ease to his stroke that makes moving the boat look effortless.

McIvor, 18, of O'Hara, said location was a factor in his decision.

“I chose to attend UCLA because of the great combination of academic and athletic opportunities, as well as the amazing personal opportunities in Los Angeles,” he said.

The Bruins, whose boathouse is in Marina del Rey on the upscale Los Angeles Westside, travel along the California coast to compete. They cap the season in the American Collegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta.

McIvor also considered Georgia Tech and Southern California.

He plans to study aerospace engineering.

“My goal at UCLA is to compete and perform at the highest level both academically and on the crew team,” he said. “I'm excited to work hard on my fitness and strength throughout the summer and hopefully be able to be part of some fast and competitive boats.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

