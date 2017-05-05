A-K Valley high school notebook: Baseball, softball teams scramble to finish

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The WPIAL baseball and softball season might most closely resemble a marathon, but the end of this one is turning into a sprint.

Rain Thursday night into Friday caused a washout of nearly all of Friday's scheduled games, leaving schools scrambling to find open spots on already-packed schedules. With the WPIAL poised to release softball playoff pairings Thursday and baseball pairings the next day, teams must finish their section schedules in time.

Of the Alle-Kiski Valley's schools, just six combined baseball and softball teams — Burrell and Valley baseball, and Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Highlands and Valley softball — finished their section schedules prior to this weekend. Most have two section games remaining. Freeport baseball has three.

Teams are getting creative to find the best fit. Freeport and Deer Lakes baseball scheduled their makeup game for 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeport Community Park, the rare Sunday matinee in WPIAL baseball. Deer Lakes softball moved its rescheduled section game against East Allegheny from Tuesday to Monday in order to find a vacancy for another rescheduled section game Tuesday against South Allegheny.

Freeport baseball coach Ed Carr said outside factors like prom also can cause difficulties with finding a mutually beneficial play date.

“It's just really difficult, especially with a 14-game (section) season,” said Carr, whose playoff-hopeful team is scheduled to play Deer Lakes on Sunday, Knoch on Monday and Derry on Tuesday. “I'll be honest, I love the 14-game section season, but it's really hard to squeeze those in. It reminds me of a summer American Legion season. It's tough. We'll see what we're made of.”

Making history

St. Joseph left no doubt in securing the first WPIAL softball playoff berth in school history. The Spartans scored all of their runs in the first inning of a 10-0 victory over Ellis School on Wednesday, earning their spot in the Class A bracket.

It's been a good year for local softball teams in terms of ending their playoff droughts. Kiski Area (10-4, 9-4) is in for the first time since 2010 after qualifying in Class 5A, and Apollo-Ridge (9-2, 8-2) secured a Class AAA spot for its first playoff berth since 2003.

Lax power

The closure of Ford City forced Chrissy Conklin to split her high school lacrosse career between two schools, but she found another one to continue her career at the next level.

Conklin, the leading scorer for the Freeport girls team, signed a national letter of intent Thursday to play for Wheeling Jesuit, where she plans to major in business.

Before Ford City and Kittanning consolidated to form Armstrong in 2015, Conklin attended Ford City and played lacrosse for Indiana as part of a cooperative agreement. When Armstrong formed, Conklin joined Freeport's team as part of a cooperative agreement.

Swimming sisters

The Marzolf family reunion can contain a pool party.

Deer Lakes senior Mallory Marzolf committed to swim for Chatham, where her twin sisters, Iris and Jade, are sophomore members of the women's team.

Mallory Marzolf finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle at the 2016 WPIAL Class AA championships, qualifying for the PIAA championships in both. She also qualified for the state meet in 2015.

He said it

“I kind of turned around and said to one of the (parents) that I think those would have been out of Yellowstone Park.”

— Deer Lakes softball coach Craig Taliani, on the Lancers' three consecutive no-doubt home runs Thursday against Freeport

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.