Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: St. Joseph baseball snaps 9-game slide

Staff Reports | Monday, May 8, 2017, 10:54 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

After a long season filled with some close losses, St. Joseph baseball had to go the extra mile to score its first Section 1-A victory of the season.

Luke Koprivnikar singled in Jordan Van Thiel in the top of the 10th to give St. Joseph the lead for good as the Spartans snapped a nine-game skid with a 6-5 extra-innings win over Leechburg on Monday.

Leechburg (2-12, 1-9) rallied for three runs in the seventh to tie the game 4-4 and force extras.

Van Thiel chipped in three singles and Jack Farrell doubled and drove in two runs. Tyler Wood picked up the win for St. Joseph (3-9, 1-8), pitching 3 13 innings of relief with four strikeouts. Cory Nulph doubled, singled twice and drove in one run for the Blue Devils.

Deer Lakes 10, Highlands 0 (5 inn.) — Connor Chirdon had a bases-clearing double, which highlighted a seven-run fourth inning for Deer Lakes (13-5, 11-3) in a Section 1-4A victory at Highlands (1-15, 1-13). Jake McCaskey had a two-run double in the fourth and pitched five innings, allowing two hits and with five strikeouts. Zach Lubick had a pair of singles for the Lancers. Noah Gillette and Tyler Grosholz singled for Highlands.

Apollo-Ridge 13, Riverview 8 — Apollo-Ridge (4-10, 4-9) scored seven runs in the first inning on its way to a Section 3-2A win. Jayson Sowers singled four times for the Vikings, and TJ Stiffy had three singles. The Raiders (3-13, 3-10) plated seven runs in the fourth to make it 8-7, but that was as close as they'd get. Ben Blacksmith and Colin McCorkle both doubled for Riverview.

Steel Valley 10, Burrell 5 — Three errors in the third inning by Burrell (9-6, 7-3) led to four runs by Steel Valley (14-2, 9-0), which pulled away for a win in a battle of the top two teams in Section 1-3A . Max Garda, Jake Okapal and Zac Miller all recorded an RBI single for the Bucs.

Softball

Deer Lakes 15, East Allegheny 0 (3 inn.) — Katelynn Blair doubled twice and drove in four runs as Deer Lakes cruised past East Allegheny (1-11, 0-10) in Section 1-3A play. Danielle Huffman doubled and had three RBIs, while Shae Robson struck out four to pick up the win for Deer Lakes (12-1, 8-1).

St. Joseph 19, Jeannette 2 — Shelby Gogal tripled, singled three times and drove in five runs as St. Joseph won in Section 3-A play. Anna Swierczewski doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs for St. Joseph (9-3, 8-3). Faith Johnston singled twice and had an RBI for Jeannette (4-8, 3-7).

Vincentian Academy 6, Apollo-Ridge 2 — Mollie Charlton had three hits, including a triple, but Apollo-Ridge (9-3) fell in a nonsection game with Vincentian Academy (2-15). Teresa Desimone had two singles and an RBI for the Vikings.

Boys tennis

Valley's David Belitskus and Alex Ward fell 6-0, 6-0 to Indiana's Zach Palko and Joey Budjos in the finals of the Section 3-AA doubles tournament, but the Vikings duo clinched a spot in the WPIAL tournament. Valley's Dom Bussard and Michael Saliba also qualified with a fourth-place finish. Belitskus and Ward defeated Indiana's Mitch Lewis and Pat O'Neal, 6-3, 6-3, in the semifinals, Knoch's Aidan Neigh and Henry Palmer, 10-4, in the quarterfinals and Burrell's Ben Edwards and Noor Bucci, 10-4, in the first round.

