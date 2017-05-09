Guido: No more medals in trash cans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There is no doubt the PIAA has strong feelings about sportsmanship and post-game awards ceremonies.

So strong that schools or individuals who don't participate in the ceremonies could face sanctions.

The PIAA Board of Directors recently passed a measure that would take action against unsportsmanlike behavior at high-profile events such as state title contests.

“We've had, and fortunately not very often, situations in the past where a team storms off the court or throws their medals in the trash cans,” said Melissa Mertz, PIAA assistant executive director. “And we couldn't do anything because the referees had left the playing area and their jurisdiction was over.”

Mertz said the PIAA needed something in writing to take action.

Now, if there's, say, a scuffle during the postgame handshake or a team walks off the floor before the awards ceremony is completed, the PIAA will ask the offending school's principal to investigate and suggest sanctions. If the PIAA doesn't feel the sanctions are adequate, then the statewide body would take further action such as a hearing where those involved would offer testimony.

Suspensions of underclassmen the following season could take place. But the PIAA recognizes that if a senior is involved in questionable behavior, it would be tough to sanction the student-athlete who will be graduated by the following season.

Leechburg reunion

The Leechburg Football Alumni Reunion will be held May 20 at the Leechburg Marconi Club. The cost is $25 and is open to any player, coach and manager, ages 21 and over, who were associated with the football program. RSVPs must be received no later than Tuesday and tickets will not be sold at the door. Contact Frank Diani at fediani@comcast.net.

Seeing it all

There's an old adage that if you hang around long enough, you'll see about everything.

There were two things I saw in the past week that are firsts.

One was tagging up and scoring on a foul fly to the catcher at the Leechburg-Springdale game. Dylan Hargenrader of the Dynamos was at third with one out when Logan Baur hit a pop-up along the first base side.

The Leechburg catcher caught the ball and his momentum took him toward the dugout. The pitcher had come over to help, and home plate was uncovered.

Springdale coach Jim Hastings yelled “no, no, no” from the third-base coach's box. When Hargenrader scored, Hastings was complimentary on the “heads-up play” that resulted in a sacrifice fly to the catcher.

At Monday's Freeport-South Allegheny softball game, Yellowjackets batter Claire Crytzer smacked the ball so hard it hit off the third baseman's head and resulted in the ball rising about 15 feet into the air with the left fielder making what turned out to be a routine catch at medium depth. It was scored a rare “fly out 5-to-7” in the scorebook.

South Allegheny third baseman Kennedy Pikula fell forward and was treated. She left the game and was scheduled to be examined Monday night.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.