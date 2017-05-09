Flemm propels Freeport to playoff-clinching win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport's task was simple Tuesday: win and get in.

The Yellowjackets did it emphatically.

James Flemm had four hits and pitched a shutout as visiting Freeport clinched a WPIAL playoff berth with a 12-0 victory over Derry in a Section 1-4A game Tuesday.

Flemm gave up two hits, walked four and struck out three. He went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

The Yellowjackets (12-6, 9-5) pounded out 17 hits, scored two runs in the first and added three in the fourth. Tyler Hettich doubled and drove in four runs, Alex Ehalt doubled and knocked in two and Nevin DeCroo went 3 for 5 with a double.

Yough 1, Highlands 0 — The Rams offense was held to three hits, and Yough scored the game-winner on Nathaniel Roebuck's sixth-inning single in both teams' Section 1-4A finale. Pitcher Jon Thomas gave up seven hits and struck out two for Highlands (1-16, 1-13).

Springdale 5, St. Joseph 3 — Dylan Hargenrader and Logan Baur each had RBI singles in a four-run fourth inning that propelled Springdale (5-9, 4-6) to a Section 1-A win. Hargenrader pitched five innings and struck out nine to earn the win, and Dylan Zezza pitched two scoreless innings for the save. Tyler Wood doubled for St. Joseph (3-10, 1-9), which led 3-0 after 3 1⁄ 2 innings.

Northgate 5, Riverview 3 — Brandon Davis tripled and drove in a run for Riverview (3-14, 3-11) in a Section 3-AA loss at Northgate (2-12, 2-11). Jordan Zatawski had two hits, including a double and an RBI for the Raiders. Colin McCorkle singled twice, walked and scored all three Riverview runs.

Softball

Kiski Area 16, Armstrong 0 (4 inn.) — The Cavaliers coasted in the Section 1-5A finale. Erin Weaver struck out five and gave up one hit for Kiski Area (11-4, 10-4). Alex Graf singled twice and knocked in three runs, and Amber Bumbaugh singled three times and added an RBI for the Cavaliers.

Leechburg 13, St. Joseph 3 (5 inn.) — Brooke Blumer homered, doubled and drove in five runs as the Blue Devils downed rival St. Joseph to close out the Section 3-A schedule. Pitcher Morgan Pierce picked up the win, and Kasey Klapheke added a double for Leechburg (13-1, 12-0). Serena Edgar doubled twice, and Anna Swierczewski and Shelby Gogal each doubled for the second-place Spartans (9-4, 8-4).

Highlands 7, Freeport 4 — Pitcher Emily Cochran got the win for Highlands (5-10), giving up seven hits and striking out five through seven innings. Sam Cichello doubled and knocked in a run, and Tori Lohler added three singles and an RBI for the Rams. Ashleigh Schmidt took the loss for Freeport (10-4), giving up four runs through four innings. Jenna Manke homered, and Tori Radvan doubled twice for the Yellowjackets.

Burrell 11, Serra Catholic 10 — The Bucs scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out the nonsection win over the Eagles (9-6). Brittany Dunn led the way for Burrell (7-7) by hitting three doubles and knocking in one run. Alaina York doubled and drove in three runs, and Delaney Markle added a double and tripled for the Bucs.

Riverview 19, Ellis School 1 — Allura Jendrasik homered and drove in four RBIs to help Riverview (7-6, 6-5) cruise to a Section 3-A victory over Ellis School (1-13, 0-11). Alivia Schulteis had three hits including a triple and three RBI, and Anne Betler doubled and drove in three runs.

Boys volleyball

Deer Lakes 3, Mars 0 –The Lancers (10-0) completed an undefeated Section 2-AA season with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 sweep.