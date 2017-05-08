High school scores, schedules for May 8, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 4, Central Catholic 0

Pine-Richland 6, Shaler 5 (15 inn.)

Section 2

Connellsville 6, Hempfield 5

Norwin 4, Penn Hills 2

Section 3

Bethel Park 4, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 11, Peters Township 2

Mt. Lebanon 5, Upper St. Clair 4

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 11, Kiski Area 1

Mars 1, Hampton 0

North Hills 2, Fox Chapel 0

Section 2

Carrick 5, Brashear 4

Montour 7, Moon 3

West Allegheny 7, Chartiers Valley 1

Section 3

Gateway 9, McKeesport 1

Latrobe 1, Franklin Regional 0

Laurel Highlands 10, Albert Gallatin 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Woodland Hills 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 10, Highlands 0

Derry 6, Indiana 5 (10 inn.)

Greensburg Salem 5, Yough 3

Knoch 6, Freeport 2

Section 2

Blackhawk 11, Beaver 6

Central Valley 15, Hopewell 1

New Castle 2, Ambridge 1

Quaker Valley 7, South Fayette 6

Section 3

Belle Vernon 12, Elizabeth Forward 2

Ringgold 5, McGuffey 0

South Park 6, West Mifflin 0

Uniontown 10, Keystone Oaks 4

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny 8, South Allegheny 2

Steel Valley 10, Burrell 5

Section 2

Ellwood City 11, Mohawk 6

New Brighton 4, Beaver Falls 0

South Side Beaver 4, Avonworth 1

Section 3

Brownsville 3, Charleroi 1

Mt. Pleasant 24, Southmoreland 1

Waynesburg 13, Washington 3

Class 2A

Section 1

California 7, Frazier 5

Carmichaels 17, Burgettstown 7

Chartiers-Houston 6, Fort Cherry 3

Beth-Center 4, Bentworth 0

Section 2

Freedom 15, Aliquippa 0

Laurel 15, Summit Academy 0

Neshannock 12, Shenango 5

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 2

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 13, Riverview 8

Carlynton 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Serra Catholic 13, Brentwood 0

Sto-Rox 19-10, Northgate 8-5

Class A

Section 1

St. Joseph 6, Leechburg 5

Vincentian Academy 16, Springdale 1

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Jeannette 1

Jefferson-Morgan 21, Mapletown 2

Jefferson-Morgan 12, Monessen 2

Monessen 13, Geibel 3

Section 3

Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Rochester 3, Western Beaver 1

Cornell 3-2, Avella 2-10

Nonsection

North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Plum 8, Seneca Valley 7

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 16, Northern Cambria 6

Marion Center 16-21, Purchase Line 1-1

Penns Manor 12, United 2

West Shamokin 12, Saltsburg 2

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Baldwin at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Hampton, 12 p.m.; Obama Academy at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Brashear, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Hopewell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Riverside at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Seton-La Salle at Washington, 4:15 p.m.; Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

St. Joseph at Springdale, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Rochester at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Montour, 7 p.m.; Butler at Montour, 7 p.m.; California at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Clairton at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Plum, 4:15 p.m.; Freedom at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Freeport at Derry, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Jeannette at Eden Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Knoch at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; United at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Abington Heights at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Monday's result

Sewickley Academy 9, Franklin Regional 4

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Peters Township 10, Mt. Lebanon 9

Section 3

Seneca Valley 19, North Allegheny 18

Class AA

Section 1

Oakland Catholic 9, Franklin Regional 7

Section 2

Quaker Valley 10, Seton-La Salle 9

Section 3

Hampton 18, Knoch 4

Softball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 9, Bethel Park 4

Class 5A

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 11, Oakland Catholic 1

West Allegheny 5, Montour 2

Class 4A

Section 3

Ambridge 16, Blackhawk 5

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 15, East Allegheny 0

Freeport 12, South Allegheny 7

Section 2

Freedom 17, Beaver Falls 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 15, Sto-Rox 0

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 23-15, Northgate 1-1

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Springdale 3

Shady Side Academy 21, Greensburg Central Catholic 7

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 14, Rochester 4

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 18, Geibel 8

St. Joseph 19, Jeannette 2

Nonsection

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Beaver 8, New Brighton 0

Bentworth 8, California 0

Carmichaels 16, McGuffey 11

Carrick at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Ellwood City 11, Hopewell 1

Fort Cherry 13, Avella 6

Fox Chapel 8, Mars 7

Franklin Regional 7, McKeesport 4

Frazier 4, Monessen 3

Greensburg Salem 6, Derry 4

Hempfield 9, Erie McDowell 0

Indiana 8, Butler 4

Karns City 7, Armstrong 6

Ligonier Valley 8, Latrobe 7

Moon 4, Shaler 2

Neshannock 12, Brentwood 1

North Allegheny 13, Howland, Ohio 3

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, ppd.

Quaker Valley 11, Cornell 4

Ringgold 12, Uniontown 8

Rochester at Freedom, ppd.

Seneca Valley 3, Seton-La Salle 2

South Fayette 11, Penn Hills 4

South Side Beaver 16, Burgettstown 0

Vincentian Academy 6, Apollo-Ridge 2

Woodland Hills 17, Ellis School 0

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria 9, Homer-Center 5

Nonsection

United 19, Ferndale Area 4

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Moon at Montour, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Yough at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.; Central Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.; Mohawk at Shenango, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Union at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Monessen at California, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Jeannette at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Charleroi at Washington, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Frazier at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Hempfield at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Highlands at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Vincentian Academy, 3:45 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Knoch, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Valley at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday's results

Section doubles tournaments

Class AAA

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Preliminary round

Joe Tonecha/Keaton Moorehead, Kiski Area, d. Nishant Patel/Matt Harris, Gateway, 10-7; Brendon Sliwoski/Marcus Ryan, Hempfield, d. Mike Taylor/Nico Munson, Connellsville, 10-2

First round

Turner Price/Kevin Lee, Penn-Trafford, d. Tonecha/Moorhead, Kiski Area, 10-0; Richard Kane/Chad Palombo, Latrobe, d. Ryan Blair/Bredon Coffman, Connellsville, 10-1; Isaac Poole/Anthony Fannie, Latrobe, d. Justin Lindeman/Joey McGinn, Franklin Regional, 10-5; Mason Harbaugh/Aidan Kelly, Hempfield, d. Chad Sanderson/John Piekut, Norwin, 10-4; Michael Stock/Chris Montgomery, Penn-Trafford, d. Evan Morgan/Aaron Kuhn, Norwin, 10-4; Michael Stock/Chris Channarasappa/Nathan Piper, Gateway, d. Jace Rearic/Dane Taylor, Armstrong, 10-1; Surya Seth/Joseph Bonfiglio, Franklin Regional, d. Caiden Dunlap/Gio Romeo, Armstrong, 10-1; Drake Neumann/Steve Scassera, Kiski Area, d. Sliwoski/Ryan, Hempfield, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Price/Lee, Penn-Trafford, d. Kane/Palombo, Latrobe, 10-1; Harbaugh/Kelly, Hempfield, d. Poole/Fannie, Latrobe, 11-9; Stock/Montgomery, Penn-Trafford, d. Channarasappa/Piper, Gateway, 10-4; Seth/Bonfiglio, Franklin Regional, d. Neumann/Scassera, Kiski Area, 10-4

Semifinals

Price/Lee, Penn-Trafford, d. Harbaugh/Kelly, Hempfield, 6-2, 6-0; Seth/Bonfiglio, Franklin Regional, d. Stock/Montgomery, Penn-Trafford, 6-3, 6-2

Section 2

At North Allegheny

First round

Richard Hofmann/Ivan Voinov, North Allegheny, d. Jack Kepreos/Michael Crowley, Mars, 10-0; Matt McMaster/Nate Errington, Butler, d. Drew Ellis/Graham Strano, Mars, 10-2; Martin Varys/Connor McEwen, North Hills, d. Garrett Ley/Avant Shetty, Moon, 10-7; Ben Ringeisen/Ted Donegan, Hampton, d. Trevor Bell/Tyler Bell, Butler, 10-0; Ben Vinarski/Sid Iyer, Pine-Richland, d. Steven Vandrak/Jarrett Johnston, Steel Valley, 10-0; Mark Chuirazzi/Jerry Huang, North Allegheny, d. Kurt Mueller/Tim Miller, Hampton, 10-1; Jeremy O'Connor/Alex Garczynski, Steel Valley, d. Jonah Krause/Nolan Rausch, Pine-Richland, 5-2 Def.; Logan D'Angelo/Nick magnelli, Moon, d. Matt Venturella/Duncan Kreps, North Hills, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Hofmann/Voinov, North Allegheny, d. McMaster/Errington, Butler, 10-0; Varys/McEwen, North Hills, d. Ringeisen/Donegan, Hampton, 10-3; Vinarski/Iyer, Pine-Richland, d. Chuirazzi/Huang, North Allegheny, 10-4; D'Angelo/Magnelli, Moon, d. O'Connor/Garczynski, Steel Valley, 10-5

Semifinals

Ringeisen/Donegan, Hampton, d. Hofmann/Voinov, North Allegheny 6-2, 6-4; Vinarski/Iyer, Pine-Richland, d. D'Angelo/Magnelli, Moon, 6-1, 7-5

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Preliminary round

Collin Kelly/Clay Barnes, Canon-McMillan, d. Andrew Shemon/Evan Campbell, West Allegheny, 10-3; Evan Carrier/Ben Moorehead, Trinity, d. Mike Mastroianni/Jacob Devos, Montour, 10-4

First round

Ryan Farrell/Miguel Ascencio, Peters Township, d. Kelly/Barnes, Canon-McMillan, 10-0; Logan Cutts/Luke Gladden, Canon-McMillan, d. Jake Malacki/Sammy Bellin, Chartiers Valley, 10-0; Ian McCabe/Sam Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, d. Nitesh Nagpal/Shaunak Lavande, Upper St. Clair, 10-0; Nathan Wang/Ethan Farmer, Peters Township, d. Turush Bahl/Tyler Smith, Bethel Park, 10-1; Michael Wilke/Kyle Carskadden, Mt. Lebanon, d. Casey Shaw/Adam Raggi, Trinity, 10-1; Ryan Estatico/Zac Byrd, Chartiers Valley, d. John Cetrone/John Dukewich, Montour, 10-4; Max McKitrick/Kyle Coplin, Bethel Park, d. Matt Currey/Anden Aciteli, West Allegheny, 10-2; Kevin Kwok/Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Carrier/Moorehead, Trinity, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Farrell/Ascencio/Peters Township, d. Cutts/Gladden, Canon-McMillan, 10-5; McCabe/Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, d. Wang/Farmer, Peters Township, 10-7; Wilke/Carskadden, Mt. Lebanon, d. Estatico/Byrd, Chartiers Valley, 10-4; Kwok/Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Max McKitrick/Coplin, Bethel Park, 10-1

Semifinals

McCabe/Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, d. Farrell/Ascencio/Peters Township, 6-4, 6-7 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4); Kwok/Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Wilke/Carskadden, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-3

Class AA

Section 1

At Baldwin

Preliminary round

Kyle Phillabaum/Kyler Flowers, Brownsville, d. Eric Kiliany/Noah Ficerai-Garland, Greensburg C.C., 10-0; Tyler Beck/Benny Moses, West Mifflin, d. TJ Troutman/Dylan Beckowitz, California, 10-2

First round

John Monroe/Josh Wohar, California, d. Phillabaum/Flowers, Brownsville, 10-0; Ben Bailey/Brad Tait, Mt. Pleasant, d. Darren Studnicki/Jasper Sales, West Mifflin, 10-4; Noah Weiss/Stone Ellis, South Fayette, d. Matt Yezek/Jarrod Luden, Southmoreland, 10-3; Ryan O'Leary/Andrew Griffiths, Thomas Jefferson, d. Chris Marinchek/Jack Maruca, Greensburg Salem, 10-1; Devin Stolar/Logan Mannheimer, South Park, d. Tristin Grer/Ryan Nalevanko, Greensburg Salem, 10-4; Justin Chavanec/Cole Dombrosky, Mt. Pleasant, d. Oliver Robinson/Ben Pisano, Greensburg C.C., 10-4; Luke Jacquillard/Anthony DePalma, Southmoreland, d. Jake Robbins/Dave Velosky, Brownsville, 10-7; Todd Hendrick/Yash Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson, d. Beck/Moses, West Mifflin, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Monroe/Wohar, California, d. Bailey/Tait, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0; O'Leary/Griffiths, Thomas Jefferson, d. Weiss/Ellis, South Fayette, 10-4; Stolar/Mannheimer, South Park, d. Chavanec/Dombrosky, Mt. Pleasant, 10-3; Hendrick/Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson, d. Robbins/Velosky, Brownsville, 10-3

Semifinals

Monroe/Wohar, California, d. O'Leary/Griffiths, Thomas Jefferson, 6-3, 6-1; Hedrick/Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson, d. Stolar/Mannheimer, South Park, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Finals

Monroe/Wohar, California, d. Hedrick/Maheshwari, Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 6-0

Consolation

Stolar/Mannheimer, South Park, d. O'Leary/Griffiths, Thomas Jefferson, 6-2, 7-6 (2)

Section 2

At Pearson Park, Neshannock

Preliminary round

Billy Gunn/Jimmy Gunn, Riverside, d. Zain Ansari/Jake Alberts, Ellwood City, 11-9

First round

Nate Heidengren/James Begley, Blackhawk, d. Gunn/Gunn, Riverside, 10-0; Jacob Beier/Ryder Blair, Beaver Falls, d. Ryan Kozlowski/Nick Woten, Ambridge, 10-8; Zack Albert/John Watters, Quaker Valley, d. Alex Clark/Michael DuBois, Neshannock, 10-7; Ross Huchko/Aidan Perez, Beaver, d. Jacob Rosemeier/Jon Hronek, Central Valley, 10-5; Amos Luptak/Johann Cooper, Quaker Valley, d. Jacob Bailey/Thom Holcomb, Ambridge, 10-0; Jack Hudson/Anton Bankov, Beaver, d. Trey Houk/Shane Reisinger, Ellwood City, 10-5; Drew Rodenbeck/Bryan Culler, Blackhawk, d. Durke Martin/Christian Gas, Riverside, 11-9; Jack Shearer/Dan Tanaskovic, Central Valley, d. Tim Barber/Ethan Funkhouser, Beaver Falls, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Heidengren/Begley, Blackhawk, d. Beier/Blair, Beaver Falls, 12-11; Albert/Watters, Quaker Valley, d. Huchko/Perez, Beaver, 10-4; Luptak/Cooper, Quaker Valley, d. Hudson/Bankov, Beaver, 10-3; Shearer/Tanaskovic, Central Valley, d. Rodenbeck/Culler, Blackhawk, 10-4

Semifinals

Heidengren/Begley, Blackhawk, d. Albert/Watters, Quaker Valley, 6-2, 7-5; Luptak/Cooper, Quaker Valley, d. Shearer/Tanaskovic, Central Valley, 6-3, 6-4

Section 3

At Valley

First round

Zach Palko/Joey Bujdos, Indiana, d. Michael Condron/Richie Lyons, Riverview, 10-0; Cole Maserik/Connor Cairo, Highlands, d. Benji Staniszewski/Caroline Maltese, St. Joseph, 10-3; Michael Saliba/Dom Bussard, Valley, d. David Yost/Matt Scott, Springdale, 10-0; Simon Sudano/Patrick Smith, Knoch, d. Andy Heiles/Mike Shannon, Vincentian, 10-1; Mitch Lewis/Pat O'Neal, Indiana, d. Troy McCousney/Nick Metro, Vincentian, 10-6; Dakota Stivenson/Jon Troup, Springdale, d. Jared Maserik/Nick Biyenho, Highlands, 10-1; Aidan Neigh/Henry Palmer, Knoch, d. Tommy Klawinski/TJ Dinnin, St. Joseph, 10-8; David Belitskus/Alex Ward, Valley, d. Ben Edwards/Noor Buchi, Burrell, 10-4

Quarterfinals

Palko/Bujdos, Indiana, d. Maserik/Cairo, Highlands, 10-0; Saliba/Bussard, Valley, d. Sudano/Smith, Knoch, 10-8; Lewis/O'Neal, Indiana, d. Stivenson/Troup, Springdale, 10-0; Belitskus/Ward, Valley, Neigh/Palmer, Knoch, 10-4

Semifinals

Palko/Bujdos, Indiana, d. Saliba/Bussard/Valley, 6-1, 6-0; Belitskus/Ward, Valley, d. Lewis/O'Neal, Indiana, 6-3, 6-3

Finals

Palko/Bujdos, Indiana, d. Belitskus/Ward, Valley, 6-0, 6-0

Consolation

Lewis/O'Neal, Indiana, d. Saliba/Bussard, Valley, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Section 4

At Nichols Field, Sewickley

Preliminary round

Nichol/Tao, Winchester Thurston, d. Wilsom/Conrad, Keystone Oaks, 11-10 (7-3); Yelikun/LaFerriere, Seton-La Salle, 10-2

First round

Rana/Gex, Sewickley Academy, d. Nichol/Tao, Winchester Thurston, 10-0; Cannon/Tunon, Ringgold, d. Barton/Glitz, Seton-La Salle, 10-3; Wichelns/Prepelka, Carlynton, d. Heimann/Funk, Winchester Thurston, 10-3; Wilson/Schultz, Hopewell, d. Bedillion/Scott, McGuffey, 10-2; Moss/Seth, Winchester Thurston, d. MacMurdo/Wilcox, Carlynton, 10-0; Loncar/Pfiefer, Hopewell, d. Newton/Curbin, McGuffey, 10-0; Snell/Trehy, Keystone Oaks, d. Russi/Sweeney, West Allegheny, 10-2; Bedi/Purewall, Sewickley Academy, d. Yelikun/LaFerriere, Seton-La Salle, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Rana/Gex, d. Cannon/Tunon, Ringgold, 10-1; Wilson/Schultz, Hopewell, d. Wichelns/Prepelka, Carlynton, 10-6; Loncar/Pfiefer, Hopewell, d. Moss/Seth, Winchester Thurston, 10-6; Bedi/Purewall, Sewickley Academy, d. Snell/Trehy, Keystone Oaks, 10-3

Semifinals

Rana/Gex, Sewickley Academy, d. Wilson/Schultz, Hopewell, 6-0, 6-0; Bedi/Purewall, Sewickley Academy, d. Loncar/Pfiefer, Hopewell, 6-1, 6-4

Track and field

Monday's results

WPIAL team championships

At Baldwin

Boys

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 106.5, Baldwin 43.5

Seneca Valley 85, North Allegheny 65

Seneca Valley 86, Norwin 64

North Allegheny 102, Baldwin 48

North Allegheny 81, Norwin 69

Norwin 98, Baldwin 52

Class AA

Riverside 85, Derry 65

Riverside 90, Shenango 60

Riverside 92, Freeport 58

Derry 82, Freeport 68

Shenango 84, Derry 62

Freeport 77, Shenango 72

Girls

Class AAA

Butler 87, Hempfield 63

Butler 84, North Allegheny 66

Butler 94, Norwin 56

North Allegheny 81, Hempfield 69

North Allegheny 98, Norwin 52

Hempfield 82.5, Norwin 67.5

Class AA

Burrell 96, Freeport 54

Burrell 79, Freeport 54

Burrell 78, Beaver 72

Beaver 99, Freeport 51

South Park 79, Beaver 71

South Park 109, Freeport 41

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Armstrong, 7 p.m. ; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.; Montour at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.