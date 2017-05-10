A-K Valley high school notebook: Highlands' Dezort to play basketball at W&J

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An already-difficult college decision took on an extra layer for Mitch DeZort over the past several months — not only did the Highlands standout need to pick a school, he also needed to choose a sport.

Ultimately, DeZort went with his heart and head, committing earlier this week to play basketball at Washington & Jefferson, choosing the Division III Presidents and the school's business program over some Division I football offers.

“I was thinking, next year at this time, do I want to be getting ready for next basketball season or do I want to be getting ready for next football season?” said DeZort, the 2017 Valley News Dispatch Boys Basketball Player of the Year. “If I was playing football, I just couldn't imagine not ever preparing and getting ready for basketball season. If I had to pick one, I had to pick basketball. It's just something I love doing. I have a passion for it.”

He ultimately decided to pursue basketball instead of football at around the time of national signing day in February. A linebacker, he set Highlands' school record with 15 sacks in 2015 and held offers from, among others, Football Championship Subdivision schools Bryant, Columbia and Wagner.

DeZort, who averaged 21.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season and finished with nearly 1,500 career points, went with his first love and chose W&J over Case Western, John Carroll and Wooster. Division III schools don't offer athletic scholarships, but DeZort is getting academic money.

“I was really looking for the best academic standpoint,” said DeZort, who plans to major in business.

“Honestly, I feel for any kid going through the process, just thinking, what's the best school, what's the right decision, is my family going to be happy with the decision? Of course my family was, but there are tons of different aspects to look at. I just really felt Washington & Jefferson was a great fit for me.”

Showcase showdown

The Westmoreland County Coaches Association's annual underclassman football showcase returns this weekend.

Celebrating its fifth year, the showcase allows top sophomore and junior prospects from the county to work out in a combine-like atmosphere in front of coaches from the FCS to Division III level.

Representatives from more than 40 colleges attended last year's showcase.

Event organizers also send results to Football Bowl Subdivision schools like Penn State and Pitt.

The showcase takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hempfield High School. The cost is $50, and interested players can call 412-491-1212 to register. Walk-ups also are welcome.

Bucks stopped

Burrell's resurgent rugby season resulted in a return to the Rugby PA state playoffs after a two-year absence.

The Buckheads fell 48-7 to LaSalle in the first round of the boys single school state playoffs Sunday in Cumberland Valley. They earned their spot in the postseason as a wild card.

The smallest school in the Rugby PA Single School Blue Division, Burrell defeated rival Kiski Valley for the first time in two years, taking an overall 3-2 lead in the series.

Sweet Valley high

Valley baseball needed to wait a few extra days to learn its playoff fate after falling to Burrell in its Section 1-3A finale last week, but the Vikings' wait ultimately was worth it.

East Allegheny's 8-2 victory at South Allegheny on Monday allowed Valley (7-9, 3-7) to clinch its first WPIAL playoff berth since 2008. The Vikings needed East Allegheny to win to create a positive tiebreaker; Valley swept East Allegheny but was swept by South Allegheny.

Posterized

There's a new piece of artwork at Apollo-Ridge.

The school recently hung a banner honoring Tre Tipton, a 2015 graduate and current wide receiver at Pitt.

A three-sport star at Apollo-Ridge, Tipton was named the 2014 Valley News Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year in football and the 2015 Boys Athlete of the Year.

Tipton won a PIAA Class AA championship in the long jump in 2015, leaping 22 feet, 9.5 inches, and also won the WPIAL title in the event, breaking the WPIAL record in the process (22-11.5). He also holds the school record in long jump (23-0).

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.