Alle-Kiski Valley Athletes of the Week: St. Joseph's Shelby Gogal and Burrell's Luke Virag

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shelby Gogal

School: St. Joseph

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Softball

Highlights: Gogal ranks third on the team with a .537 batting average. She leads the Spartans with 18 RBIs and 20 runs scored for playoff-bound St. Joseph (9-4, 8-4). From the circle, Gogal has a 3.76 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1⁄ 3 innings. Last week, she won two games.

How long have you been playing softball?

Since I was 8. I played tee ball and baseball for two years before that.

Where do the Spartans need to improve the most heading into the postseason?

We definitely need to improve on smart baserunning, and we always end up hitting the ball to where the other team is. We need to aim for the holes.

What's your favorite pitch?

I like the curveball the best. On its best day, it really goes outside and gets everyone to swing and miss.

What's the strength of this year's team?

The main things are pitching, batting and throwing too. We can still improve, but it's pretty good right now.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Yellow.

What three people would you like have dinner with?

Martin Luther King Jr., Jesus, Alton Brown (celebrity chef)

What three words best describe you?

Creative. Intelligent. Hard-working.

What actress should play you in a Hollywood movie?

Selena Gomez.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Pasta.

What's your favorite subject at school?

Latin.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I want to study abroad whenever I go to college.

Where do you want to travel to?

I was hoping South Korea or Japan. I really like their culture, language and food.

Which cuisine do you like better, Korean or Japanese food?

Korean is better. I like Kimchi a lot.

Where's the best place to go for Korean food?

It's near Pittsburgh, and it's called the Golden Pig.

Luke Virag

School: Burrell

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Baseball

Highlights: Few Alle-Kiski Valley pitchers had a better week than Virag. He pitched a complete game in the Bucs' 5-4 win over Section 1-AAA foe Shady Side Academy and followed that with a three-hit, five strikeout performance to help lift Burrell (9-6, 7-3) to a 5-0 win over rival Valley. Virag has a 5-1 record this season. Last August, his fastball was clocked at 81 mph. The 6-foot-1 Virag also is a reserve power forward on the basketball team.

How long have you been playing baseball?

I've been playing since I was 4 years old.

Is baseball your No. 1 sport?

Yes. I just liked it when I first picked up a bat and ball.

How does it feel to pitch a complete game, let alone two in a row?

I was just pitching my normal way, threw strikes. It made me felt good that I could compete (against) a better team. I know that if they hit the ball to the outfield, my teammates will make the play.

What's your best pitch?

My fastball.

Who is your favorite pitcher?

Stephen Strasburg.

Did Monday's loss to Steel Valley help refocus this team going into the postseason?

Yeah, I think we needed to have a loss going into the postseason. I think we needed to have one of (those) days and hopefully not have so many errors.

What's the strength of this year's team?

Our hitting is not good, but our fielding is good.

Where does Burrell need to get better to make out of the first round?

We have to limit our strikeouts and not swing at bad pitches.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Blue.

What three people would you like have dinner with?

My mom, my dad and Bryce Harper.

What three words best describe you?

Athletic. Calm. Funny.

What actor should play you in a Hollywood movie?

Adam Sandler. He's one of my favorite actors to watch.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Popcorn chicken bowl.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Math.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I like to go to church on Sundays and I never like to miss.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.