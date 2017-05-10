Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Riverview rolls past Geibel in section finale

Staff Reports | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

On its way to the WPIAL softball playoffs, Riverview closed the regular season in dominating fashion.

Alyssa Cappa pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine as the Raiders posted a 16-0, five-inning victory over Geibel in the teams' Section 3-A finale Wednesday afternoon.

Annie Betler drove in three runs for the Raiders (8-6, 7-5), who scored eight runs in the third to turn the game into a rout. Cappa doubled, Molly Collins and Alaina Mazur knocked in two runs apiece, and Alivia Acierno went 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Baseball

Kiski Area 6, Central Catholic 5 — Adam Poleski homered and knocked in two runs as Kiski Area upended nonsection Central Catholic to end its six-game losing streak. Cam Guercio gave up four hits and struck out five batters over 4 23 innings to earn the win, and Garret Polka singled twice for Kiski Area (2-17).

Armstrong 8, Valley 2 — The River Hawks put up three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the seventh to beat Valley in a nonsection a game between postseason teams. Andrew Serakowski took the loss for Valley (7-10), giving up five hits through 1 23 innings. Shawn Demharter singled twice and Jake McNabb doubled and knocked in a run for the Vikings. Andy Fennell got the win for Armstrong (12-8).

Obama Academy 7, St. Joseph 2 — Vincenzo Schiano diCola doubled, singled twice and stole three bases, but the Spartans (4-10) fell in a nonsection game. Tyler Wood tripled and drove in a run for St. Joseph. Nick Cosentino pitched a complete game and struck out 10, and Dionte Vickers doubled and had one RBI for Obama Academy (3-12).

Girls lacrosse

Indiana 8, Freeport 7 — Freeport's Cameron Lindsay scored four goals and Chrissy Conklin added a pair, but it wasn't enough as the Yellowjackets fell to Section 2-AAA rival Indiana. Cassie Suran had 20 saves in goal for Freeport.

