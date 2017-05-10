Riverview rolls past Geibel in section finale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On its way to the WPIAL softball playoffs, Riverview closed the regular season in dominating fashion.

Alyssa Cappa pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine as the Raiders posted a 16-0, five-inning victory over Geibel in the teams' Section 3-A finale Wednesday afternoon.

Annie Betler drove in three runs for the Raiders (8-6, 7-5), who scored eight runs in the third to turn the game into a rout. Cappa doubled, Molly Collins and Alaina Mazur knocked in two runs apiece, and Alivia Acierno went 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Baseball

Kiski Area 6, Central Catholic 5 — Adam Poleski homered and knocked in two runs as Kiski Area upended nonsection Central Catholic to end its six-game losing streak. Cam Guercio gave up four hits and struck out five batters over 4 2⁄ 3 innings to earn the win, and Garret Polka singled twice for Kiski Area (2-17).

Armstrong 8, Valley 2 — The River Hawks put up three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the seventh to beat Valley in a nonsection a game between postseason teams. Andrew Serakowski took the loss for Valley (7-10), giving up five hits through 1 2⁄ 3 innings. Shawn Demharter singled twice and Jake McNabb doubled and knocked in a run for the Vikings. Andy Fennell got the win for Armstrong (12-8).

Obama Academy 7, St. Joseph 2 — Vincenzo Schiano diCola doubled, singled twice and stole three bases, but the Spartans (4-10) fell in a nonsection game. Tyler Wood tripled and drove in a run for St. Joseph. Nick Cosentino pitched a complete game and struck out 10, and Dionte Vickers doubled and had one RBI for Obama Academy (3-12).

Girls lacrosse

Indiana 8, Freeport 7 — Freeport's Cameron Lindsay scored four goals and Chrissy Conklin added a pair, but it wasn't enough as the Yellowjackets fell to Section 2-AAA rival Indiana. Cassie Suran had 20 saves in goal for Freeport.