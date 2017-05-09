Springdale hires Napierkowski to run football program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seth Napierkowski got an up-close look at the Springdale football tradition as an assistant the past two seasons.

He'll look to keep the winning going as the new man in charge.

The Allegheny Valley School Board tabbed Napierkowski as Springdale's football coach, voting 6-1 on Tuesday evening to hire the former Burrell star. He replaces Dave Leasure, who resigned in November after leading the Dynamos to the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.

“It's been a long process, and I'm just excited to get going here,” said Napierkowski, 27. “I know the kids are excited. We have a good group of kids coming back, and I know these guys are ready to get started and ready to work hard.

“It's a great program: a lot of history, a lot of tradition. Starting with (former coach Chuck) Wagner, he built a great foundation. Coach Leasure was able to continue that. He was great to work for, and I learned a lot from him. That, with my college experience, I have a lot of experience with the Wing-T, so that was another factor.”

Napierkowski's hiring caps a long coaching search for Springdale since Leasure resigned in mid-November after five seasons at the helm.

The district voted to hire former Wilkinsburg coach Mike Fulmore in February, but he resigned shortly afterward, saying the job wasn't a good fit.

Athletic director Ray Davis said about a dozen candidates applied for the job after that, including several from out of state. The school board moved up its vote to hire Napierkowski from May 15 to Tuesday night.

“I think they decided they wanted to get someone in there a little sooner rather than wait a little bit,” Davis said. “We're already into May, and so we can get everything moving with the new guy.”

Davis cited Napierkowski's familiarity with the program — he spent the last two seasons as quarterbacks coach — plus potential continuity with a large portion of the coaching staff slated to return were positives for Napierkowski.

“We feel the program's on pretty solid ground,” Davis said.

Napierkowski applied for the coaching job before Fulmore's hiring and kept his hat in the ring when the job opened up again.

A former star quarterback at Burrell, where he also played basketball and baseball before graduating in 2008, Napierkowski played collegiately at Carnegie Mellon. He joined Springdale's staff in 2015.

Under Napierkowski's tutelage, quarterback Sammy Carey broke the school record for passing in 2016, finishing with 1,146 yards and 13 touchdowns. He passed for 230 yards and five touchdowns in a first-round playoff victory over Carmichaels, tossing the winning score with three seconds remaining.

“The quarterback position is less about being physically gifted and more about knowing where the ball has to go and when it has to be there,” Napierkowski said. “I think if we can get somebody to that point, they can be just as successful.”

Springdale made the WPIAL playoffs 14 of the last 15 seasons and won the Class A championship in 2003 under Wagner.

“The goals are going to be to win as many games as we can, qualify for the playoffs, and really on top of that, develop the kids into good football players and good student-athletes,” Napierkowski said. “Having gone to Carnegie Mellon, it's important to me that these kids do well academically.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.