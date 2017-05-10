Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Serra's Ben Visnesky, Elizabeth Forward's Jessica Cartia

Alex Oltmanns | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 8:06 p.m.
Submitted
Serra's Ben Visnesky
Submitted
Elizabeth Forward's Jessica Cartia



Ben Visnesky

School: Serra Catholic

Class: Junior

Sport: Baseball

Claim to fame: Visnesky allowed one hit with 10 strikeouts in a win over Riverview last week before allowing one hit again in a five-innings win over Brentwood on Monday. Undefeated on the mound and hitting over .600, Visnesky has led the defending WPIAL Class A champions to an 18-1 overall record and 13-1 mark in Section 3-2A.

How have you been able to be so effective on the mound and at the plate?

I've been doing pretty well lately; I've just been working on my stuff, just work every day as much as I can to hit the best, pitch the best.

You've been an impact player since your freshman year. How have you improved since then?

I definitely got stronger; I've been working out more. My velocity's gone up, I've hit balls farther. Pretty much everything. I put in more work now than I did my freshman year, just trying to get to the next level.

What will it take to win the WPIAL title again this year?

It's going to take a lot of hard work, and then we've just got to keep doing what we're doing. Last year was a blessing for us, and I just hope we can repeat.

Do you have any pre-game rituals?

I do the same stretching every time, I try to do it at the same time, I try to throw to my catcher at the same time. … Stretching my arms, doing a leg workout, stuff like that.

What's your favorite class?

I like math, because I want to major in engineering in college.

Jessica Cartia

School: Elizabeth Forward

Class: Senior

Sport: Softball

Claim to fame: Cartia hit two home runs with four RBIs in a pivotal 7-0 win over Keystone Oaks on Thursday to elevate the Warriors to third place in Section 2-4A. She also hit a home run and a double against West Mifflin this week. Elizabeth Forward is 8-11 overall and 7-5 in section play. Cartia will continue her softball career next season at Clarion.

How were you able to hit two home runs in a game?

It was nice, but I was really just trying to hit the ball because I wasn't really hitting the ball very well the last few games. After I hit the first one, I really wasn't expecting to hit the second one.

How were you able to break out of your slump at the plate?

I was just trying to clear my mind, which usually every time I get in a slump it's just because I'm over thinking everything. So it just really helped to clear my mind when I was in the box.

Was that almost a must-win game against Keystone Oaks?

It really was a must-win game for us. It was very jammed (in the section standings). Especially for the last three years of us going to playoffs, this being my senior year, this was a huge game for us because I really was trying to make it to playoffs this year.

What's your favorite class?

Anatomy, I think it's because science has always really interested me, but learning about the human body and animals like that is extremely interesting to me.

