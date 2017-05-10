High school scores, schedules for May 10, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 9, Carrick 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 8, Greensburg Salem 3

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 7, West Mifflin 6

Class 3A

Section 3

Charleroi 3, Waynesburg 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center 8, Burgettstown 7

Section 2

Shenango 12, Summit Academy 0

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 10, Northgate 0

Class A

Section 2

Jeannette 11, Geibel 1

Jefferson-Morgan 10, Greensburg Central Catholic 8

Section 3

Quigley Catholic 10, Cornell 0

Western Beaver 15, Clairton 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 8, Valley 2

Avella 8, Mapletown 4

Bentworth 16, West Greene 0

Bethel Park 4, Quaker Valley 0

Butler 6, Knoch 5

Carlynton 13, Fort Cherry 11

Eden Christian Academy 6, Sewickley Academy 4

Ellwood City 6, McGuffey 3

Fox Chapel 8, Shady Side Academy 3

Frazier 8, Southmoreland 7

Hampton 6, North Allegheny 3

Indiana 9, Kiski School 8

Kiski Area 6, Central Catholic 5

Latrobe 11, Ligonier Valley 4

Mars 4, Blackhawk 3

Monessen 10, Washington 7

Montour 10, Allderdice 6

Neshannock 3, Union 1

Norwin 5, Peters Township 4

Obama Academy 7, St. Joseph 2

Penn-Trafford 5, Franklin Regional 3

South Fayette 8, South Side Beaver 3

Steel Valley 8, Thomas Jefferson 4

Uniontown 4, Laurel Highlands 3

Vincentian Academy at Highlands, ppd.

West Allegheny 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.; Avonworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Carrick at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski School, 4 p.m.Montour at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Vincentian Academy, Consol Energy Field, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Washington, 4 p.m.; Riverview at West Shamokin, 3:45 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.; West Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at United, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 17, Baldwin 5

Mt. Lebanon 9, Upper St. Clair 8

Section 2

Indiana 8, Freeport 7

Norwin 14, Penn-Trafford 4

Section 3

North Hills 9, North Allegheny 8

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 15, Plum 1

Greensburg C.C. 19, Greensburg Salem 5

Oakland Catholic 19, Ellis 9

Section 2

Seton-La Salle 15, Trinity 9

Section 3

Hampton 11, Mars 4

Softball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 6, Canon-McMillan 2

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 35, Springdale 28

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 27, Aliquippa 6

Section 3

Jeannette 20, Ellis School 0

Riverview 16, Geibel 0

Nonsection

Brashear 11, Carrick 1

Butler 4, Armstrong 3

Carlynton 10, Cornell 0

Central Valley 8, Seton-La Salle 3

Derry 15, Blairsville 2

Ellwood City 5, New Castle 2

Frazier 16, California 0

Hopewell at New Brighton, ppd.

Indiana 5, Leechburg 4

Latrobe 4, Penn-Trafford 1

McGuffey 6, Trinity 3

Mohawk 10, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0

Monessen 5, Southmoreland 3

Montour 14, North Allegheny 4

Neshannock 10, West Middlesex 0

Norwin 9, Elizabeth Forward 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, Fort Cherry 5

Plum 21, Mars 9

Seneca Valley 14, Moon 8

Shaler 12, Hampton 1

Shenango 15, Rochester 0

South Park 6, Bethel Park 1

Steel Valley 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Waynesburg 14, Burgettstown 4

West Greene 12, Bentworth 0

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 17, United 2

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Avonworth at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Connellsville at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Moniteau, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Plum, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; South Park at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Valley at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at United, 4:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Wednesday's results

Class AA

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Seton-La Salle 1

Nonsection

Derry 3, Montour 1

South Park 3, Trinity 2

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Carrick, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Carrick, 6 p.m.; Mars at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

City League

Perry at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.