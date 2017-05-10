High school scores, schedules for May 10, 2017
Updated 2 hours ago
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 9, Carrick 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 8, Greensburg Salem 3
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 7, West Mifflin 6
Class 3A
Section 3
Charleroi 3, Waynesburg 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center 8, Burgettstown 7
Section 2
Shenango 12, Summit Academy 0
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 10, Northgate 0
Class A
Section 2
Jeannette 11, Geibel 1
Jefferson-Morgan 10, Greensburg Central Catholic 8
Section 3
Quigley Catholic 10, Cornell 0
Western Beaver 15, Clairton 0
Nonsection
Armstrong 8, Valley 2
Avella 8, Mapletown 4
Bentworth 16, West Greene 0
Bethel Park 4, Quaker Valley 0
Butler 6, Knoch 5
Carlynton 13, Fort Cherry 11
Eden Christian Academy 6, Sewickley Academy 4
Ellwood City 6, McGuffey 3
Fox Chapel 8, Shady Side Academy 3
Frazier 8, Southmoreland 7
Hampton 6, North Allegheny 3
Indiana 9, Kiski School 8
Kiski Area 6, Central Catholic 5
Latrobe 11, Ligonier Valley 4
Mars 4, Blackhawk 3
Monessen 10, Washington 7
Montour 10, Allderdice 6
Neshannock 3, Union 1
Norwin 5, Peters Township 4
Obama Academy 7, St. Joseph 2
Penn-Trafford 5, Franklin Regional 3
South Fayette 8, South Side Beaver 3
Steel Valley 8, Thomas Jefferson 4
Uniontown 4, Laurel Highlands 3
Vincentian Academy at Highlands, ppd.
West Allegheny 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.; Avonworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Carrick at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski School, 4 p.m.Montour at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Vincentian Academy, Consol Energy Field, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Washington, 4 p.m.; Riverview at West Shamokin, 3:45 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.; West Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at United, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 17, Baldwin 5
Mt. Lebanon 9, Upper St. Clair 8
Section 2
Indiana 8, Freeport 7
Norwin 14, Penn-Trafford 4
Section 3
North Hills 9, North Allegheny 8
Class AA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 15, Plum 1
Greensburg C.C. 19, Greensburg Salem 5
Oakland Catholic 19, Ellis 9
Section 2
Seton-La Salle 15, Trinity 9
Section 3
Hampton 11, Mars 4
Softball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin 6, Canon-McMillan 2
Class 2A
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 35, Springdale 28
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 27, Aliquippa 6
Section 3
Jeannette 20, Ellis School 0
Riverview 16, Geibel 0
Nonsection
Brashear 11, Carrick 1
Butler 4, Armstrong 3
Carlynton 10, Cornell 0
Central Valley 8, Seton-La Salle 3
Derry 15, Blairsville 2
Ellwood City 5, New Castle 2
Frazier 16, California 0
Hopewell at New Brighton, ppd.
Indiana 5, Leechburg 4
Latrobe 4, Penn-Trafford 1
McGuffey 6, Trinity 3
Mohawk 10, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0
Monessen 5, Southmoreland 3
Montour 14, North Allegheny 4
Neshannock 10, West Middlesex 0
Norwin 9, Elizabeth Forward 7
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, Fort Cherry 5
Plum 21, Mars 9
Seneca Valley 14, Moon 8
Shaler 12, Hampton 1
Shenango 15, Rochester 0
South Park 6, Bethel Park 1
Steel Valley 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
Waynesburg 14, Burgettstown 4
West Greene 12, Bentworth 0
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 17, United 2
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Avonworth at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Connellsville at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Moniteau, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Plum, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; South Park at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Valley at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at United, 4:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Wednesday's results
Class AA
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Seton-La Salle 1
Nonsection
Derry 3, Montour 1
South Park 3, Trinity 2
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Carrick, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Carrick, 6 p.m.; Mars at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
City League
Perry at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.