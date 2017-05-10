Westmoreland athletes of the week: Franklin Regional's Noah Weiner, Yough's Olivia Miller

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Noah Weiner

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Baseball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Weiner, who has a .340 batting average with five home runs, 21 RBIs, 15 runs and seven stolen bases, hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to lead Franklin Regional (11-5, 10-4) to a 12-2 win over Woodlands Hills in Section 3-5A action Friday. Weiner threw a two-hitter with three strikeouts to earn the victory.

“We are coming around really strong. I just want to keep it simple at the plate. On the mound, I just want to the other team to hit the ball and let the guys behind me make the plays,” Weiner said.

What are your college plans?

It's still up in the air. I'm hoping to go play baseball. I want to go to a school that has great diversity and education. I want to go to a school where it's a good opportunity to play, it's in a good location and faces good competition. I would major in business.

How does it feel to clinch a playoff spot?

It feels pretty good. We need to go game by game, and we can't get ahead of ourselves. We want to continue to do what we are doing. We don't want to get over our heads.

What do you like more, pitching or hitting?

Batting. I have always been hitting. I started pitching again this year after I took a year and a half off.

What was the key to the four-game win streak?

Last year, we tried to do too much at the plate. This year, we have worked on different game-like drills and not have a cage approach. It has proved to be the difference, and it has generated more runs.

Who is your role model?

My dad. He has been through a lot in the past year and a half. He has taught me many different life lessons like loyalty, dedication and respect. He keeps my head in the game and to have a good approach. He has been through it all with me.

Olivia Miller

School: Yough

Sport: Softball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Miller, who has a .431 batting average with five doubles, five home runs and 19 RBIs, went 4 for 4 to lead Yough (15-2, 11-1) to a 13-0 win in five innings over Elizabeth Forward in Section 2-4A action May 2. The Penn State Altoona recruit went 2 for 3 with a double for Yough in a 9-2 win over South Fayette on May 4.

“We knew Elizabeth Forward was going to be big competition. We came out with our offense,” Miller said. “Throughout the season my batting average is getting better. My goal was to gradually get better throughout the year.”

What made you decide to commit to Penn State Altoona?

I'm majoring in electro-mechanical engineering technology. I chose Penn State Altoona because I wanted to play softball, but I take a lot of pride with my school. I was more concerned with finding a school that had my major. The coach is very nice, and he comes to a lot of my stuff. It was a place that made it seem like home even though it wasn't home.

What is the team's mentality heading into the postseason?

We are excited, but we are trying to take it one step at a time. We aren't the same team from last year but have the potential. It's a good strategy because it's working. We need to worry about the next game and not the future.

What goes through your mind when you are at the plate?

I'm very good at forgetting things. If I screw up or make an error, I forget about it. I clear my mind, and I just think about hitting the ball.

You are singing the national anthem at graduation. Are you nervous?

A big crowd makes it hard. It's nerve-racking, but being a choir member for so long, it just goes away. It's like normal to me now. It's like talking to someone.

When you graduate, what do you want to be remembered for?

I want to be known for something nice. I try to be nice to everyone, and I try to help others.

— Andrew John